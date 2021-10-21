KPD to receive $116K grant

With a focus on “community policing,” the Kerrville Police Department has been named a recipient of a $116,258 federal grant that will provide for intensive “de-escalation” training and equipment to be used by the department.
KPD Chief Chris McCall said he had just recently been informed of the grant award and is working with his staff to get their game plan in order to deploy once the funds are received.
“Right now, we are just looking at what all we can cover with the funds,” McCall said.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn released a statement on the local grant award, saying the funding is provided by the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
“Making sure our communities are safe is of critical importance and one of the best ways we can do that is by ensuring our law enforcement officers are working hand-in-glove with community policing efforts,” Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to keep Texans in Kerrville safe.”
McCall said KPD Lt. Mary Krebs took the lead in writing the grant request.
“Lt. Krebs did a ton of working putting that grant application together in a short period of time,” McCall said. “She would never take the credit for it, but she did an excellent job and this is a great award.”
Prior to submitting the grant application, McCall said Krebs and other command staff members worked to identify the equipment they would like to purchase and the types of training schools they would like to send their officers to.
“It looks like this grant will cover a virtual, augmented reality training center and the cost of sending our officers to train-the trainer de-escalation training,” McCall said. “It also covers training for the simulator and includes individual instructor officer training and travel expenses, as well as their salaries while they are receiving training.”
De-escalation training, McCall said, is designed to teach officers advanced techniques in calming situations that can become highly-charged.
“This training includes learning a change in physical tactics, in how you approach people and how you set those situations up and utilize the environment around you to create a safer contact for you and that person,” McCall said. “A lot of the training revolves around teaching officers to wade through things and wait for other officers to arrive, if possible.”
McCall said law enforcement officers instinctively want to protect the communities they serve, and want to provide assistance and protect those who need protecting. However, when law enforcement is called, there is usually a dispute, disturbance or subject of a complaint to deal with.
“We show up and we try to take care of the problem immediately and get things resolved. That’s what we do,” McCall said. “However, in some situations, it’s better to to take a step back and buy time until you can get more resources on scene. This training will help our officers learn the difference.”
Another de-escalation focus, McCall said, includes communication skills.
“Training will include learning to recognize if someone is in crisis or if there is something else that is hindering the subject, such as alcohol or drugs, and taking appropriate steps to try to work to de-escalate the situation,” McCall said. “A lot of it will be in time and space. Sometimes the more space you can give someone and take time to slow down, you can find a different resolution in what traditionally would have occurred.”
McCall said he considers the training a valuable tool for his officers to ensure their safety and that of the community.
McCall said he and his command staff will select a training cadre of 4-5 officers to attend de-escalation training.
“They will not only learn from the course, but they will learn how to train others in those de-escalation techniques and tactics,” McCall said. “They will come back and provide that training internally.”
Part of the internal training, McCall said, will include use of the virtual, augmented reality training system.
“Historically, those kind of training aids were more of ‘shoot, - don’t shoot’ kind of thing, but you weren’t able to control the outcome,” McCall said. “Through these systems, we will be able to control the outcome.”
McCall explained the simulator will be controlled by a training facilitator, who will be “acting” in real time with the officer in training.
“So, if an officer in training is doing all the right things, utilizing the appropriate communications skills, distance, cover and waiting for assistance from other officers, then they can have a positive outcome,” McCall said. “It also allows you train with your other tools, such as taser and OC (pepper spray). It gives you a much more real-world-like environment to train in.”
At the end of the virtual training, McCall said the instructor will take the officer through a recording of the training scenario to demonstrate how that officer responded correctly or incorrectly to the situations presented.
In addition, McCall said, KPD will utilize the virtual, augmented training equipment in their Citizens Police Academy classes.
“I think it can be a powerful tool to allow the public to walk in an officer’s shoes, as well,” McCall said.
The possibilities are endless on how valuable to the equipment will be in the community, he said.
At this time, the grant award was only announced on Oct. 13, so it will take some time to get the funds drawn down. Once they do, however, McCall and his team are excited and ready to begin training.
