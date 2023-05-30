KPUB honored with national award for outstanding safety practices

Kerrville Public Utility Board has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2022. This year marks the fourth time in the last five years that KPUB has been nationally recognized for this accomplishment.
“Safety needs to be the first thing on every utility employee’s mind as they go about their work," said Jim Boyd, Chair of APPA’s Safety Committee, and Electric Operations safety manager at Tacoma Power, Tacoma, Wash. “The utilities honored by APPA for excellence in this area should be proud of the culture they have instilled in serving their communities.”
A total of 283 utilities from across the country entered the annual Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on incident-free records and overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2022.
The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and worker-hours during 2022, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“KPUB has a safety-first culture in our organization, and this award is a testament to that,” said Tammye Riley, KPUB director of operations. “We all recognize the importance of going home to our families each day; this is what drives our dedication to safety.”
The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.