KPUB announces all power restored

At shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night, Kerrville Public Utility Board announced all power had been restored to KPUB customers, after days winter storm outages and mandated rolling blackouts.
"Our crews & employees have worked nonstop throughout this emergency event, while our friends and neighbors were experiencing lengthy rotating power outages and actual power outages that required physical repairs throughout our community in these extreme winter temperatures," the announcement read. "Thank you all for your patience throughout this. We’re so happy to have the lights back on in our community. But we are still in a state of emergency—rotating outages are temporarily suspended, but that can change. Please continue to conserve energy."
If for some reason you are experiencing an outage, please contact us directly at 830.257.3050.
Energy conservation tips online at https://bit.ly/3blt2oz
