Doctor, family complete one year in Sierra Leone medical mission

Dr. Geoffrey Moses, M.D., and his wife prayed for the success of a long-term medical mission to Sierra Leone, Africa; and recently completed a year’s work there before returning.
They had already planned a vacation back to Kerrville to Dr. Moses’ mother Kathy, but their return changed from a vacation to an evacuation because of COVID effects on the airlines.
The family includes his wife Nicole, an occupational therapist he met in medical school; and now four children ages 3, 5 and 8 years and an infant not yet three months old.
“My work will focus on disabled children, community health, their scarce resources, and making Christ known, versus their ‘dark practices’,” Moses said before they departed last year.
He was designated a “team leader” with Frontiers USA ministry.
Moses’ father was an immigrant to Canada from Sierra Leone, who recounted personal stories to Geoffrey and the rest of the family he had, after meeting Geoffrey’s mother (a nurse) in Canada. Those stories included personal experiences in civil war and accompanying atrocities.
“Frontiers USA was sending an organization; and for me this was 20 years in the making. It was a driving force for me, going through my medical training, to ‘serve the least of those …’ as it says in the Bible,” Moses said.
He said people there live off cents per day, or have nothing except what charitable organizations can give them. They have a culture of younger people taking care of older generations in extended families, but almost all families live in poverty.
The frequent civil wars caused people to flee for their lives from rural areas to Freetown and smaller cities. The warfare among factions often included, if not death, amputations and other disabling injuries just for being caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“Our focus will be to help people off the beaten path,” Moses said.
He said he went there the first time as a medical student, to meet his father’s family and to see the country. Later he and Nicole made subsequent trips together.
Medical work 2019-20
Moses said he graduated from medical school with a degree in family medicine; and he expected to be doing obstetrics, pediatrics and adult in-patient care.
“I will have to do a lot of stuff out of my comfort zone,” Moses said last year.
He spoke from his former position as a hospitalist in Peterson Regional Medical Center, with all the PRMC technology, equipment and support services at hand.
The Moses family left Texas on March 22, 2019, and returned on March 15 this spring.
“The year just flew by. It was harder than we expected, but most fulfilling and joyful,” Moses said last week. “In our most difficult times, we were buffered by knowing that God called us there. Our hearts said ‘go’ and we wouldn’t have been at peace staying here.”
Moses worked part of the time in a Freetown clinic, and also in rural grass huts and sheds. Housing can be similar to the southeastern U.S., in cities; or vary greatly depending on what’s available for materials – tin, grass, dried mud bricks, palm fronds, lattice poles filled with mud and coated with clay or chalk.
He provided pre-natal care; and treated malaria (the country’s number one killer), leprosy, trauma from manual labor and motorcycle accidents (their main transportation) including broken bones and lacerations; arthritis, parasitic infections, kidney failure, and epilepsy.
He said some were the same diseases as occur here, but they aren’t managed as well there.
“That includes heart attacks and strokes. Death is a common thing there among adults, and one in five children don’t survive childhood.”
Family life
The Moses family lived in a two-building compound, about 90 minutes drive from Freetown, the capitol. They had a water tank filled from a well. They only ran the generator at night for electricity, because it cost $900 per month for fuel to run it. So their lights, fans and refrigerator were not on all day.
“We had to make sure the refrigerator door was always shut, so the food inside would stay cool all day,” Moses said. “I got electrocuted once because the water heater wasn’t property wired.”
He said the family drove their van to Freetown one day per week, to get groceries and other supplies; and tried to make it a “day out,” to go to the beach or somewhere else fun.
“I was working at two different clinics, one a rural ‘bush clinic’ and one in Freetown (though even it didn’t have reliable electricity). Nicole was doing ‘outreach’ about one day a week with disabled children and their families,” he said.
“Those families’ children are often locked up in their houses, sometimes in cages, because a disabled child means there’s ‘an evil eye’ on the family, or for the child’s own safety to keep them from getting run over on the road.”
Moses said for his family they employed a “house helper” from a rural town.
“Nicole managed three and a half home-school days in the heat; and she was pregnant half the time. We would wake up tired, and go to bed tired. We were always fatigued, especially Nicole.”
He said the whole family, including the children, got some kind of fever and aches a few months after arrival (he suspects dengue) that had them all in bed for a week. This was complicated by a bedbug infestation; their generator failing so they had no fans; their helper was sick; nobody could sleep; and they ran out of food because no one could go for groceries.
“But we kept the faith and things turned around,” he said. “But the whole year was hard, to feel functional, compared to here.”
He said if they had to go to Freetown for parts to fix anything, they had to park somewhere outside the smaller shops, and walk in narrow alleys and streets, and hope they didn’t get mugged, and the shop they needed to find actually had the part they’re looking for. Only the grocery stores were bigger.
Moses said they worked with local church “partners,” too.
Moses once treated 500 people in one and one-half days, in one of his last medical opportunities.
The country suffers from flooding in the rainy season, and Ebola after-effects.
“In January, we did one big medical outreach with a U.S. team. We drove eight vehicles six hours out and six hours back, to two villages. We treated about 1,500 patients in four and half days; and did some education sessions with groups.”
Moses said he also consulted occasionally in the U.S. Embassy.
“Nicole fought nausea and mostly dehydration during her pregnancy,” he said. “The hardest part was the kids’ nutrition and being separated from family and friends.”
Return to Texas
In March 2020, Moses said he called the U.S. Embassy for advice to time their airline ticket purchases and arrival at Freetown’s airport. The only possible air travel was via a Turkish airline to Istanbul, to get a flight to Houston, about 27-plus hours.
“The embassy had only two words for me – ‘go now.’ Originally we planned to spend two weeks packing and arranging our return. I bought our tickets 36 hours later.”
They left nearly everything in the compound and went to the airport only knowing his credit card was charged. He’d gotten no confirmation number yet. But they made their flights.
“The kids are great travelers now. They still play an ‘airplane game’ with the chairs at home; and one of them is the flight attendant and the others are passengers.”
He said this has been a deliberate long-range plan for him and his family, and they spent three years trying to pay off their medical school debts as fast as possible.
Their aim to sacrifice their time and training to glorify God and help others has not changed. After the pandemic they plan to return to Sierra Leone, hopefully with other workers, equipment, medicine and another vehicle.
Sierra Leone remains a mixture of about 18 ethnic groups speaking Krio (sometimes called “Creole”) – a sort of broken English held over from American slavery roots and several other languages.
Moses expects his children will be bilingual eventually when they return there.
Destination
Sierra Leone is on the coast of northwest Africa, with one of the world’s deepest natural harbors. The country is rooted in the 15th century when European ships and traders congregated there at the mouth of a major river, at what became Freetown.
African rulers welcomed them for commercial opportunities, mainly exchanging imported manufactured goods for ivory and slaves to be taken to England and North America.
The first group of freed slaves arrived in 1787. Residents were also drawn from all over western Africa and had no common language or culture. British government policies and Protestant missionaries helped create a mostly Christian community within a generation after 1864, when the last slave ship case was decided in Freetown courts.
A 1951 Constitution gave control to the majority, and elected governments were parliamentary on the British pattern. Sierra Leone became an independent state in the British Commonwealth in 1961.
Education is offered in private or government-sponsored schools, and isn’t compulsory. There are teacher-training colleges, two other general colleges and the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences. But the country’s literacy rate is among the lowest in the world.
Sierra Leone has one of the lowest life expectancies and highest infant mortality rates in the world.
“My whole mission is to serve the underserved in rural communities,” Moses said.
