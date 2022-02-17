As early voting began on Monday, Kerr County leaders dealt with several related matters as well as support for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, and a number of plats and subdivision rules.
Law enforcement
Pct. 4 Constable Brad Rider said he received some spike strips donated by the U.S. Deputy Sheriff’s Association as well as a radar system from the Ingram Police Department and asked the court for approval, which they did unanimously. Rider also filed a racial profiling report for his precinct.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha received permission to accept a $100 donation from a private citizen. He also presented a racial profiling report to the court.
He asked for a mutual aid agreement for cooperation on law enforcement between sheriff’s offices of several counties.
Leitha told the court that this program was being done in North Texas and he wanted to include Kerr, Kendall and Gillespie counties to start, and perhaps add Kimble county.
“The local government code gives us the ability for counties to work together like one big jurisdiction,” Leitha said. “We’re looking at putting together an interdiction unit. I will be providing one person, as will Kendall and Gillespie. I call it a force multiplier, where we will be able to work interdiction on the interstate. It is not a task force nor a smuggling unit.”
Leitha said his officer comes from the special operations unit. The program would not cost anything, just a matter of providing an extra person from each of three counties who will be working as a unit.
“We’ve been looking at this for six months. It looks like a really good opportunity. It will not take away our ability to answer other calls,” he added.
He said the officers will be highly trained, and will be able to share resources such as drug dogs. The participating leads were Leitha of Kerr County, Al Auxier, sheriff of Kendall County and Gillespie County Sheriff Buddy Mills.
Harris said he liked the concept.
Kelly said that the county is getting more opportunities to work together with other counties like a regional community.
216th District DA
Lucy Wilke, 218th District Attorney, ran into a roadblock when she asked the court to approve a salary and step/grade exception for a new full time investigator. The court had recently commissioned an independent salary study and felt they had reached a level playing field in step/grades but Wilke’s request had them unable to reconcile her ask.
She said her new employee had a higher level of training that the person they replaced so Wilke wanted to raise the pay scale to a grade 25.5/step 2, up from a 22.5/step 8. There would also be a change in job responsibilities. She was willing to keep the same budgeted yearly salary of $60,611. Wilke, who said she had to ask the court’s permission to change a step/grade, added that the new hire had a higher skill set, with about six more years of experience, particularly in law enforcement, and holds a master peace officer license.
Judge Rob Kelly said he thought it was too great of a change to make such an exception especially since the court had worked hard to settle the step/grade system county-wide to be more uniform.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew agreed, adding, “If we start adding and taking away responsibility and shifting things around, we’re going to have this crazy quilt thing that we just got through. We just put this thing to rest.”
“And if you have the same salary, what’s the difference,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris.
Wilke said it was different because of the change in investigative duties. Belew said they are trying to look at the big picture. Kelly said there was no reason to make changes now, and the position would still pay the same for now. He wanted the court to review such matters later during the next budget deliberations. The court did not vote for lack of a second on a motion.
The court appointed Mike Baker as a second alternate, in addition to Paul Gonzalez, to Mary Krebs on the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC) for the Alamo Area Council of Governments.
Hunt Volunteer
Fire Department
Now that the Emergency Services District (ESD#4 - in Hunt) board members have been elected, the court assigned them different terms, to allow staggered elections. President Tim Huchton, Vice-President Molly Adams, and Treasurer Hal Bunyard were approved for two-year terms, while Secretary Geoff Gannaway and at-large member Doug Hill were given one-year terms.
Red Cross Month
M. Glen Rowan of the Kerrville chapter of the American Red Cross addressed the Court, urging that March 2022 be declared as American Red Cross Month in Kerr County.
Since it was founded by nurse Clara Barton in 1881, and the Hill Country Chapter in 1917 during World War I, volunteers have helped the community in many situations, including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires and home fires. Especially challenging was last year’s deadly winter blast, supporting warming centers, providing food, shelter, water and clean up kits to the thousands of area residents who were hit so hard.
“For those of you who don’t know, the American Red Cross is one of our vital partners of emergency services in the county,” Kelly added.
Road construction
A series of bids were opened and read aloud for the 2022 Road Reconstruction Project, for work in Pcts. 1 and 2. County Engineer Charlie Hastings later announced who were awarded the jobs. At the end of the consideration agenda, Hastings announced that the project was awarded to Total Transport, LLC of Bulverde, Tx. for a total of $345,627 for all three jobs.
Subdivisions
A public hearing for the revision of a plat for Wood Trails Ranch lots 58 and 56A in Pct. 4 had no speakers.
Hastings spoke to offer a clarification of section 1.04 of the 2007 Kerr County Subdivision Rules and Regulations made among him, county engineering assistant, county surveyor and local surveyor Eric Ashley made Jan. 14, 2022, to make the code more understandable. They modified sections 1.03, 6.02,C.12, 602.C.14, 6.03.16, C.18, 7.04 and 7.06 pertaining to lot lines, right of ways, lot lines and other provisions. The court approved the “cleaned up” version to help make plat discussions easier to understand.
A hearing for revision of plat for Ingram Hills Subdivision was scheduled on March 28, 10 a.m. for Ingram Hills Subdivision in Pct. 4.
Another subdivision. Great Sky Ranch, consisting of 78 lots each larger than five acres, off State Highway 173. One lot is a monitor well tract. Some lots are set back 300 feet, and a Letter of Credit of more than $977,000 was presented as a financial guarantee for construction performance, in Pct. 2.
Owner representative David Parker of Cavanaugh Consulting said the problem arose from a miscommunication. Judge Kelly was concerned that there had been actions by the North Carolina owner, disregarding of rules, including pre-sale events, and Parker said it was a marketing ploy not a legal transaction.
“There will be consequences,” Kelly added, should it occur again.
The court tackled another particular project, Creekside at Camp Verde Phase I, consisting of 103 lots all greater than 5 acres, with primary access on a bridge over Verde Creek, adjacent to RM480 between Camp Verde and Center Point. A second phase of about 100 more lots is being planned soon. A bond was presented for more than $977,000.
The bridge is designed so that if the highway is flooded, so is the bridge, to avoid people crossing over high water.
Burn ban
The county approved implementing a burn ban for the county.
Constitutional Amendment
Kerr County Tax Assessor/Collector and Election administrator Bob Reeves told the court there will be a Constitutional Amendment election on the May 7, 2022 ballot, during the municipal and school district elections. He said the recent legislature had ordered such elections.
He said nobody knew about the elections and the budgets had already been approved by then.
“It was unforeseen on our part,” Reeves said, and he will apply later for compensation from the legislature.
Kelly called it an ambush.
Delinquent taxes
The court approved appointing a law firm, Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson LLP, as approved by the county attorney, Heather Stebbins, as special counsel to perform all legal services necessary to collect delinquent property taxes.
“There is a substantial need for these legal services ... they cannot be adequately performed by (county) personnel,” Reeves told the court.
The court approved the appointment.
Election protocols
Policies for election protocols at the Hill Country Youth Event Center were discussed per Leitha, who said he did not want to be the “sign police.”
Everybody has rules about putting signs on the fence, but people were already complaining about how to handle the traffic.
“I don’t think it will be a bad one,” Leitha said.
One of the issues Reeves addressed was use of restrooms, for which anyone will have to go to the rear of the large barn, and not allowed to stroll through the building where the cars will be driving.
There will be curbside voting, which will make traffic control challenging.
Some rules are subject to federal law.
Kelly said that in 2020, the activity at the HCYEC was “aggressive,” and wanted to tell Leitha and the court what had happened. Traffic had stacked up on Highway 27 when voters tried to talk to candidates in the parking lot. He said they had negotiated that candidates had to move back from the large gates, and that canopies had to be placed along the fence line, and that signage had to be removed daily.
EasterFest
A request to allow the sale of alcohol at EasterFest at Flat Rock Lake park on April 16 was approved.
Public input: ARPA
At the public input portion of the meeting, Dr. Tim Summerlin addressed the court regarding the ARPA funds discourse, but on the side of the “silent majority,” not those filling the courtroom regularly to protest Kerr County accepting the federal money.
The court had recently voted, with one exception, not to return the money, which would total more than $10 million after the second payment this May.
Summerlin said he appreciated the court’s decision, adding he regretted “the harsh division that exists today in national politics, because it is not necessary or helpful. ... there are many good ways it can be used to address the impact of the pandemic. ... We show others that there is an option to stife and rancor. ‘A little leaven leavens the whole lump.’”
