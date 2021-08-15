MOWA honored by True West magazine

Hundreds of museums celebrate the art of the American West (including more than a few east of the Mississippi).
But True West magazine says the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville is one of the best.
The museum is No. 5 in True West’s “Top 10 Western Art Museums of 2021.” The Brinton Museum of Big Horn, Wyoming took top honors.
The entire list of best museums is in True West’s September 2021 issue, on newsstands Aug. 11.
“The Museum of Western Art does a remarkable job of preserving and presenting Western art," says True West Executive Editor Bob Boze Bell. "It is truly a top Western museum.”
Nine-time Spur Award-winning writer Johnny D. Boggs and the editors of True West selected the winners for this annual award based on extensive travels, research and firsthand experiences in visiting dozens of Western museums each year.
Boggs says of the Museum of Western Art, “This 14,000-square-foot facility— with 23 bovedas—houses works from past masters, regional artists, all looking at the West of yesteryear and today. But the museum also includes the Griff Carnes Research Center with more than 6,000 volumes and offers art education programs.”
True West magazine is in its 68th year of leading the way in presenting the true stories of Old West adventure, history, culture and preservation.
