Tribute to talent

When Scott and Kelly Bradley first met Steven Guest in 1974, he was part of a three-man woodworking crew assigned to a project in Scott’s law office.
“People would walk by his work and say, ‘They don’t make craftsmen like that anymore,’” he said.
Guest’s only daughter, Amy Guest Farnsworth of Vernal, Utah, couldn’t agree more.
“My father was a craftsman,” she said. “His attention to detail, his work ethic, and his skill working with wood was what he was known for. Even at the age of 74 he did most of the woodwork by hand.”
When Farnsworth, who had lost contact with her father for many years, found out Guest died of a sudden heart attack on March 25, she was crushed – and the logistics of settling his affairs proved daunting.
Guest had moved to Kerrville from Roosevelt, Utah just five months earlier at the request of his longtime friends the Bradleys, who hired him as a contractor to help with the restoration of a 6,300-square-foot historic Kerrville home – designed by famed architect Charles Stevens Dilbeck – which they had recently purchased.
Farnsworth got on a plane from Utah to San Antonio on April 2 for a whirlwind two-day visit to a town where she knew no one, not knowing what to expect.
Love in the time of
Charles Stevens Dilbeck
Scott and Kelly Bradley share a deep love for Dilbeck and his architectural style, one often characterized by turrets, round brick columns and unique chimneys. They even cofounded a nonprofit highlighting his work and promoting its conservancy, the Charles Stevens Dilbeck Architectural Conservancy (www.dilbeckconservancy.org).
“Dilbeck was a scavenger,” said Kelly Bradley. “He loved using old bricks, etc. (and) would often put in a new concrete sidewalk for someone for free if he could gather up the brick from their crumbling brick sidewalks.”
In 1977, three years after meeting Guest, Scott and Kelly Bradley purchased their first Dilbeck home in Westlake, near Dallas-Fort Worth: a 6-bedroom, 7 1/2-bath home on more than 12 acres, named Paigebrooke (https://www.paigebrooke westlake.com) for the two young Bradley daughters.
“He was known for his idiosyncratic homes,” said Scott. “His houses have a charm that anybody who has lived in a Dilbeck home will know when they see,”
It was a “storybook home,” explained Kelly, and the pair knew that they wanted one key craftsman for the restoration: Steven Guest.
They got to know each other well when the project wound up taking more than 10 years to complete.
“He was a warm, loving, gentle man,” Kelly Bradley said. “I know in Westlake, when I first got to know him, I would fix him lunch every day while he was working. He knew our daughters when they were in second or third grade and they’re in their 50s now. He was more like family to me – to all of us.”
Scott Bradley described Guest as an architectural savant whose love for Dilbeck equaled or surpassed the couple’s own.
“Although he was a woodworker, he was able to draw plans just from being in the business for so long,” Bradley said.
His wife added that Guest “probably should have been an architect,” but his partial deafness created some educational and interpersonal obstacles.
“His deafness made it hard for him to be a general contractor,” said Scott Bradley. “He was doing some of the physical labor himself, but his role was to explain to the general contractors how to do things on the house — he knew historic preservation like the back of his hand.”
Kelly Bradley knew Guest as a sensitive man, one who tried hard to understand and anticipate the needs of others — and one who was delighted to move to Kerrville to help restore a second Dilbeck home when the Bradleys bought the mid-century-style Hill Country property. The offer came none too soon: Guest hated Utah winters, Scott Bradley recalled with a laugh.
“Steven was so excited when he arrived,” he said. “He came in, walked across the parking lot to us, threw his arms out and said, ‘You saved me.’”
It wasn’t like you were
dealing with strangers
When Farnsworth deplaned in San Antonio and traveled to Kerrville, she realized what it was about the town that had so charmed her father.
When she arrived at Grimes Funeral Home April 3 to arrange for her father’s cremation, Johnny Grimes and his staff worked overtime to make sure she could receive her father’s ashes and obtain proper documentation to travel back to Utah with them.
“(They) helped me make arrangements and (complete) the cremation process all in one day, staying with me at the funeral home until 8 o’clock at night to make sure I received the ashes while I was in Kerrville,” Farnsworth said. She set aside a portion of the ashes for the Bradleys.
Scott Bradley helped Farnsworth locate her father’s bank branch, which a former manager declined to name for this story, selected by Guest for its ease of in-person access since his hearing loss made drive-through communication difficult.
“The people we worked with at the bank, (including) Delma Silva, were all very eager to help, so it made it much easier when it wasn’t like you were dealing with strangers,” Scott Bradley said. “It was like you were dealing with somebody from your own hometown.”
Farnsworth also needed to obtain additional documents from the Kerr County Clerk’s Office. Deputy Clerk Ana Keller offered phone support from afar and a big hug the moment Farnsworth walked into her office, she said.
Farnsworth had less than 48 hours to spend in Kerrville that first trip, so decided to return at a later date for the rest of her father’s belongings — including his woodworking equipment.
The Bradleys kindly let her store her father’s personal possessions and machines until she could make arrangements to move them, she explained. But how was she to transport such cumbersome equipment — and what would she do with it? The question nagged.
Each man’s life touches
so many others…
Local branch manager Delma Silva knew Steven Guest best as a kindly 74-year-old bank patron keen to share his knowledge of the woodworking craft. She had taken care of him many times during his five months in Kerrville, and the news of his death shocked her – like so many others — to the core.
She told the Hill Country Community Journal she and Guest bonded over his love of his craft. Her husband makes cabinets and has dreamed for years of starting his own shop.
After Guest’s death, Silva consulted with Scott Bradley, who reached out to Farnsworth to let her know that — if Farnsworth would rather not transport it — her family was interested in purchasing the equipment for her husband to start his own business. Silva said it was 95 percent of the equipment he needed.
Farnsworth immediately said yes, a weight lifted from her shoulders.
For Silva, it was the answer to a prayer: More than a decade ago, she and her husband took a religious pilgrimage to Mexico City where he received a fortune on a piece of paper that said, “You will receive an inheritance that will help you gain independence.”
“He kept saying, ‘I think this is it, I think this is what he was talking about,’” said Silva. “Amy was really sweet and was really happy that her dad’s things are going to help someone.”
Farnsworth agreed. “My dad would be so pleased to have helped,” she said.
A celebration of life,
Kerrville style
While Farnsworth planned a second trip to the Hill Country in June to finalize estate details, Scott and Kelly Bradley worried for the workmen who had worked with Guest on the Dilbeck home — as well as the friends he’d made in town in the five months since he arrived.
They decided to host a memorial service for Guest during her visit — in his adopted home of Kerrville on the front porch of the house he loved.
It was an intimate service held June 5, said Kelly Bradley, about 20 people in all. Nearly everyone in the small audience spoke and shared memories of Guest despite his brief time in Kerrville.
“They all said Steven greeted every day with a smile,” she said, teary at the remembrance.
Farnsworth was moved by stories of the father she hadn’t seen in years.
“A lot of the stories were about my dad teaching some of the younger workers on the job how to do the work the old-fashioned way, and he learned some of the modern techniques from them, so it sounds like his time was spent in a mutually beneficial manner,” she said.
Farnsworth was touched by local kindness as she resolved her father’s business on the second trip. Staff at the Kerr County Clerk’s Office printed her out a new set of the documents she needed but that hadn’t arrived in Utah before she left. Meanwhile, Delma Silva helped her finish closing out her father’s accounts at the local bank branch.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything different than the respect and friendship he received from the people of Kerrville, even though he had just moved there five months before his passing,” Farnsworth said.
The Bradleys store her father’s ashes in a box Guest carved himself. Later, they intend to install a more permanent memorial to their friend.
We miss Steven
Scott Bradley said it will be a challenge moving forward with the restoration without Guest’s tall talent.
“One of the workers just said to me, ‘We miss Steven — he knew every inch of this house.’”
Always the master craftsman, Guest was charged with every unique task that required a special touch, noted Kelly – like putting a belfry on top of the building.
Still, they plan to honor Guest’s memory and persist with the project.
“It’s a setback, there’s no doubt about it,” Scott Bradley said. “Craftsmen like Steven come along once in a lifetime, and we haven’t yet found anybody who could match his talent.”
For Farnsworth, too, it has been a journey — one which left her forever grateful to the people of Kerrville.
“I owe so much to Scott and Kelly Bradley for giving my father a job and a place to live, as well as a final resting place on their Kerrville property, at a difficult time in his life as he was at peace and doing what he loved when he passed away,” she said.
And, Farnsworth added, she’s relieved he spent his last months among such kind and supportive people, changing so many lives in a few short months.
Kelly Bradley said she sees it as a testament to her friend and his daughter as much as it is to the people of Kerrville.
“Steven just had this warmth about him and this sweet smile that really invited people to like him,” she said. “She has that same spirit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.