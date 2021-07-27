Salvation Army seeks donations for school supplies

The Salvation Army needs your help Kerr County.
School is about to begin for many children. For some, this time is met with excitement, while others it is met with anxiety. For parents, this time can cause a financial burden, and they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.
With over 230 children registered for our Back to School assistance program, The Salvation Army needs the help of the community to adopt local children and help shop for them. To help, adopt a bus (child) from the Kroc Center, purchase a new backpack, new shoes, and the child’s required school supplies.
Monetary donations and schools supplies are also greatly appreciated, and can be dropped off at the Kroc Center or mailed to 201 Holdsworth Drive.
“The Salvation Army extends a huge ‘Thank You’ to the many individuals, businesses, and churches who make this program a success,” Molly Putnum, director of operations, said. “Because of your generosity, local children are able to start the new school year off right.”
