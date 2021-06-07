Children’s summer activities plentiful at library, Cailloux Theater

The summer calendar is filled with more family and children’s activities than Kerrville-area families have seen since 2019, including a full schedule of children’s and teens’ activities in the “Summer Reading Programs” sponsored by the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library in June and July.
Calendars of the library events for parents to take home and put up on their refrigerator doors have been available for about a week, as the first week’s event sign-up began last Sunday, and the first three days of events were scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday (today) and Thursday (tomorrow).
It’s not necessary to have a library card to participate in the Summer Reading Programs. Parents and grandparents just need to remember to sign up for each craft and Lego Club starting the Sunday prior to each session.
Call 258-1274 or go online to the library website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/92/Library to sign up. Or grownups can email Kimberly. wygant@kerrvilletx.gov. Include each participant’s name, age, school and city of residence.
This gives Wygant and others on the library staff a possible headcount for the activities held at the library, and the amount of craft supplies they will need for each activity.
Crafts
Mondays are the day for the Craft activities. And parents are asked to register their children in advance for these.
Three session times are offered: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; 12:30-1:30 p.m.; or 2:30-3:30 p.m.
• June 7 – Rock painting,
• June 14 – Shark and Fish Cup Game;
• June 21 – Paper Nesting Dolls;
• June 28 – Parakeet Craft;
• July 5 – library closed for July 4 holiday;
• July 12 - Aboriginal Animal Dot Painting;
• July 19 – Dog Marionette Puppet;
• July 26 – Beaded Key Chain.
Cailloux Theater shows
On most Wednesdays in June and July from 10 to 11 a.m., professional guest presenters will have free programs on stage at the theater; and day care centers, summer school and summer camp groups are welcome to attend.
Here is the listed line-up for those programs, happily returning for local families to enjoy after a two-year absence.
• June 2 – John O’Bryant, magician, and the Summer Kickoff Party 6-8 p.m. at the library meeting room;
• June 9 – Animal Talks & Tails with Kim Lehman, storytelling and music;
• June 16 – Dinosaur George, dinosaur bones and fossils;
• June 23 – “Mad Science,” a show with lots of cool science;
• June 30 – no show at the Cailloux;
• July 7 – Storybook Theatre, “Goldifox and the Two Hares;”
• July 14 – Nancy and Friends Puppet Show;
• July 21 – no Cailloux show;
• July 28 – Awards Party, Summer Reading Program, at library. They will hand out certificates and prizes for those who signed up for the Summer Reading Program and turned in their reading logs.
Storytime
Storytime continues, but on Tuesday mornings 10-10:30 a.m., followed those mornings by Calm and Color from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
These sessions are for children ages 0-5 and feature books, songs and rhymes, geared to the youngest set.
Lego Club, free movies
Lego Club returns on Thursday mornings 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the library meeting room.
Wygant again plans to display the resulting “construction projects” upstairs in the main reading room of the library until the following week’s session.
Thursday’s schedule also offers PG-rated movies for the youngsters from 2-4 p.m.
Those will be shown June 3, 10, 17 and 24; and July 8, 15 and 22.
Popcorn is provided, and capped drinks can be brought into these showings.
Teens and tweens
For the slightly older set, ages 10-18, “Teen and Tween” activities are offered on the first and last Tuesdays of June and July, 2-3 p.m., on June 1 and 29, and July 6 and 27.
The various activities include DIY Perler Bead bracelets, cross stitch bookmarks, and duct tape pencil pouches.
Again, signup by parents is requested the Sunday previous to these sessions, using the same contacts listed above.
All these activities are provided to area children thanks to the fundraising of the Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library; and the planning and leadership of the library staff and the City of Kerrville.
The library is located at 505 Water St. in Kerrville. The meeting room is on level 1 below the main reading room, and accessible from outside at the lower back of the building directly or via elevator from the main floor.
The Cailloux Theater is at 910 Main St., Kerrville.
