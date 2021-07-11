Kerr summer camps thriving post-COVID

The sounds and sights of happy young campers making new friends and participating in new and favorite outdoor activities are happening again in Kerr County, as families are sending sons and daughters to summer camps once more.
Camp Stewart
The Ragsdale family has been offering summer camp experiences to boys ages 6 to 16 since 1924 (98 years), and Camp Stewart is still privately owned and run by descendants of the camp founder, the late Silas Ragsdale, “Si” to his family and the overlapping generations of campers.
Kathy Ragsdale and Jeeper and Meredith are in charge now.
Its official address is 612 FM 1340, two-plus miles from Hunt.
It sits on about 500 acres of West Kerr County land, on both sides of the north fork of the Guadalupe River.
Jeeper said on a “tour” that Si Ragsdale meant to keep all the cabins and activities focused on the river, and had the first cabins built on a bluff just above the south bank of the river.
“The Flood of 1932 washed them all away. We have a mile of frontage on both sides of the river, but now all the cabins are built higher up,” he said.
Their main entrance is on FM 1340, and the offices and cabins for younger campers are just inside the entrance, with other homes and service buildings. The acreage for the activities spreads out from there, to “senior cabins” on the other side of the river.
Former camper, now program director Mitchell Johnson provided an overview of the camp’s activities.
This summer, after the worst of the COVID precautions, they offered a variety of camp sessions, starting with one week in June and another single week in July. Both filled up to capacity.
They also offered four two-week sessions and enrollment also filled those weeks.
And they offered four-week sessions, one in June and one in July. About 90 boys signed up.
In 2021, with a few adjustments to their scheduling and staff, the camper capacity is 225 boys, overseen by a staff of about 50, he said.
Area camps have long been known for hiring counselors from many countries, but COVID travel restrictions cut off that source. At Stewart last year, all were American; this year, counselors are all from the United States or Mexico.
The Ragsdales have long experience to base decisions on; and the activities are scheduled so all campers go multiple times to each chosen/assigned activity, either Monday, Wednesday and Friday; or Tuesday/Thursday.
“We know not every kid will be good at something, or like an activity the first time they try it. But they can get better with more experience. So we have them go to horseback or riflery or tennis or swimming or all the other things multiple times a week,” Ragsdale said. “We’re trying to teach skills. They can really learn something in a month.”
The list is long and includes just in three days one week for one group of boys the following – horseback, riflery, tennis, Camp Craft, pedal carts and music, and waterfront. That last is not just swimming and a water slide, but includes a “blob,” zipline, rope swing, a motorboat and towable water toys, plus fishing and life-saving techniques.
Then on Tuesday/Thursday, the same cabin group goes to archery, canoeing, wall climbing, outdoor cooking, arts and crafts ceramics, sports and waterfront again.
That’s why the adults and counselors also require them to have a two-hour rest period every day. And Johnson and Ragsdale called it “organized chaos.”
“Our motto is ‘Hang up and hang out,” Johnson said. Personal electronics are banned, and counselors also park their cell phones in the office.
Cabin group sizes vary. For ages 6-11, there can be up to 14 boys. In senior camp (boys 12-16 years old) some have six campers and some as many as 17 boys. There’s no air-conditioning, only flaps that open on screened windows.
Ragsdale and Johnson said they know some boys will be homesick. If a boy is having a harder than normal time adjusting, a director will call a parent/guardian to discuss it. This involves the parents, to make camp a positive experience.
“And the boys need to know they can be self-reliant, and camp offers that opportunity. Getting over homesickness at a young age is better than facing it when they’re headed off to college,” Ragsdale said.
Johnson said one of the extra traditions is “Christmas in June/July.”
“The staff comes with Christmas sweaters or something, and we gather small fun things for the boys and wrap them. And on a chosen morning we get dressed up and have all the gifts on a trailer and go around to all the cabins and wake the boys up and have Christmas in the summer.”
Parents can send their sons packages. If a parent asks about a birthday party for their son at camp, that can be arranged – cake only, or ice cream or popcorn parties - through the camp office.
Parents are generally only seen opening and closing days, and stay in their vehicles, but in non-COVID years, they also have offered “Alumni” and “Father/son” weekends, and “mother/son” weekends.
The camp website is www.campstewart.com, for more information; or call 238-4670.
Camp Honey Creek
for Girls
Camp Director Sandra Schmitt, “Schmitty” to campers, staff and friends, was director at Camp Arrowhead in Hunt 1983-2001, before founding a new girls’ camp in 2002, Camp Honey Creek for Girls. The property is off FM 1340 and has frontage on Honey Creek which flows into the Guadalupe River. It’s a registered nonprofit, “Summer Dreams,” and has a board of directors.
The campgrounds on nearly 300 acres now feature 19 cabins housing 14-16 girls each, plus a dining hall, office, infirmary and other support spaces. Maximum capacity is about 225 girls.
Schmitt said this summer they offered sessions 1 A and B in June, or two-week camps; and sessions 2 A and B in July and early August. She also has held mother/daughter and father/daughter weekend camps.
“We’re in our 20th summer. We had short terms in 2019 and fewer campers,” she said. “First term this year we had 150 and for the second term, 175. And we’ve had campers from Texas and five other states, and Mexico.”
She’s seeing consecutive generations of campers, too, a large number whose mothers also came to Honey Creek, and some going further back than that.
She hires about 28 counselors, and two are assigned to each cabin with the campers. Others work in “departments” such as crafts, music and drama.
“We have the basic traditional activities, horseback riding, arts and crafts, swimming, land sports, dance, drama and choral music. And we started a class for shooting .22 pistols. And we have ‘tie-dye Friday’ with special t-shirts. Doesn’t everybody?”
She added, “With girls, there’s always some kind of drama. But I tell the parents, they’ve done a lot of growing here, without you.”
For registration, camp staff sends out forms with all activities listed, and parents can say no to some. Then in staff meetings they read them all, and divide the girls’ days into four morning classes and two afternoon classes. And every other day each girl can choose one “free period.”
“They can sit and read, or just ‘be’. All electronics are left at home, anything that would connect with the Internet,” Schmitt said.
The girls are divided into two ‘tribes,’ the Kickapoos and Pawnees.
“If their mother was a camper here, they can be in her tribe.”
She said they envision each girl learning, especially how to make good decisions, and growing. They learn to share cabin space with others, furnished with bunk beds; and the bathroom. There are shower buildings outside the cabins for older girls.
At the start of camp, parents drop off their girls and luggage, checking their camper’s schedule but staying in their vehicles. “Counselors take the campers and their luggage to a cabin and help them ‘make a nest’,” Schmitt said. “It’s a lot better for everyone all the way around.”
At camp’s end, counselors check every girl’s luggage for ID tags; and the luggage is picked up by cabin groups and stacked at assigned trees. Parents drive to the assigned trees to pick up their child and her luggage, staying in their vehicles.
“It’s a COVID thing, but it also makes the departures go faster,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said outside the summer schedule, the camp has been used for other groups, including “Casting for Recovery” with breast cancer survivors, Sunshine Cottage for the Deaf, a senior class from Austin for a week, and science camps.
She’s proud of her staff, including some who have worked with her for 40 years, Nicia Oakes, Melissa Burns and Lisa Norris.
Schmitt said in 2020 she emailed directors at all other area camps and organized Zoom meetings where they could discuss their frustrations, COVID precautions and protocols. Eventually about 30 Texas camps joined in and are still talking.
“We’re not competitors. We’re all in the same boat,” she said. “For instance, the whole country is changing school calendars and it’s driving us crazy. We have to be flexible.”
The website is www.camphoneycreek.com; or call (830) 238-4630 for information.
