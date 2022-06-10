Week of worship a longtime tradition

In 1939 a Presbyterian minister, Dr P.B. Hill, organized the first Cowboy Camp Meeting on property west of Ingram. Hill organized the annual week-long camp with three denominations: Presbyterians, Baptists and Metho-dists, but today the event is non-denominational.
This week’s camp began Sunday evening and ends around noon on Sunday, June 12. Billed as a “Powerful Message-A Different Messenger Each Service,” the camp has run every year except 2020 when it was canceled because of COVID 19.
“We used to start the camp on Sunday morning and it lasted until the following Sunday morning,” said Rick Boles, a 40-year participant in the event, “but now we start on Sunday evening with a three hour Christian music revival at 3 p.m.”
The camp runs evenings during the week beginning at 5:45 p.m. with a free BBQ and beans dinner for attendees and ends Sunday at noon after a memorial service and children’s program, annual membership meeting and a worship service. People are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share during the weeknight meal.
Attendance at the camp meeting used to be as many as 400 but in recent years they have 150 to 200 in attendance on the best nights, according to Boles.
“It’s like an old-fashioned brush arbor event,” Boles said. He and his wife, LaVerne, live in Mountain Home and have been attending and helping with the Cowboy Camp meeting for the past 40 years. Some nights they also lead the music.
“Those of us who follow Christ and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ refer to this as the ‘Big C Church.’ It’s an opportunity that people who don’t regularly attend church to come out and enjoy the music and the speakers during the week and be blessed by the experience.”
Cowboy Camp Meeting is located eight miles north of Ingram on Texas 27. The entrance is across the road from the Texas Catholic Boys Camp.
“We hope this year’s Cowboy Camp Meeting will see more people come out and be a part of the meeting, especially young families. We’d like to see young families get more involved because they represent the future of the event,” Boles added.
