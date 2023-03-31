Celebrating growth

Trinity Baptist Church unveiled the newly completed expansion of its church building in Kerrville, and dedicated a memorial marker at an outdoor ceremony held Sunday after the 11 a.m. service.
The marker will be inset in the wall of the building. Pastor John Wheat placed a time capsule inside the opening where the marker is to be encased. Inside the time capsule the church placed a cross made from the wood from one of the trees cleared from the property for the building, a COVID mask, photos taken of the building during the construction, a letter from the pastor and a copy of Sunday’s church bulletin.
“I hope nobody opens this for a long time,” Wheat told the crowd gathered for the ceremony.
Pastor’s assistant Sue Owens said the new space is known as the “Refinery” and will predominantly be used for youth programming.
“It’s a big area where there’s a gathering area for young people with screens to watch videos and side rooms to meet in small groups, (as well as) another small room where they hold worship and other activities as a youth group,” Owens told the Community Journal.
The youth program meets on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings and sometimes Sunday nights, she added.
The expanded space also includes new classrooms on the second floor above the youth space, which is on the first floor, Owens added.
“This has allowed our adult classes to have more places to meet for Bible study on Sunday morning and also provides more classroom space during the week when we have weekly Bible studies and other meetings,” she said.
A groundbreaking was held for the new addition in November 2019, Owens said. The church began a “Blessed to Bless Campaign” to fundraise in March 2020 and members and attendees donated more than $4 million to the project.
Trinity Baptist Church hired Master’s Plan Church Design and Construction, based out of Oklahoma, to oversee the construction project, said Owens.
“Trinity feels very blessed to have been able to utilize so many local contractors during the process,” she added.
Construction on the building formally began the summer of 2021, and was originally intended to take nine months – but supply chain and other pandemic-related complications presented some challenges and slowed the process.
Now, two and a half years later, the expanded building is finally up and running.
“We held an open house back in January (for the expanded building),” Owens said, “but there were still some things that needed to be approved by the city before we could start using the space. So we just got to start using it a few weeks ago.”
The open house was held January 8.
This spring, Trinity Baptist Church celebrates 73 years in local ministry on March 29 as the new building project doubled the size of the church’s facilities – adding some 20,000-plus square feet.
Local history book “Kerr County Texas 1856-1976,” by Clara Watkins, notes that Trinity Baptist Church was first organized on April 11, 1950 with 177 members of the church. By 1955, its membership had nearly tripled. The congregation originally met in Robbins-Lewis Memorial Auditorium on the Schreiner Institute campus. Its first pastor was the Rev. H.T. Tinsley, after which the role was inherited by the Rev. H. Marshall in September 1950.
Sunday’s marker dedication took place outdoors where Wheat said a few words to commemorate the occasion. The memorial marker celebrating the opening of the gathering and education building will be permanently set in the building’s wall.
Trinity Baptist Church’s service times are Sundays at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. All services are also streamed at tbck.org. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
