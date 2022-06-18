Dietert Center announced that it has received a $12,000 “Meals on Wheels Loves Pets” grant to expand access to veterinary care through “Dietert Center Meals on Wheels Pet Partners,” which provides support directly to pets of Meals on Wheels clients.
As necessary veterinary care can often be a financial and physical challenge for seniors to manage on their own, the funding will be used to provide much-needed care such as vaccinations and exams.
“We all know the importance of pets as our companions, especially for seniors who are homebound and may live alone,” said Dietert Center Executive Director Brenda Thompson. “As a result of generous community support during our pet food drive, we can provide pet food as needed to our Meals on Wheels clients with pets. This grant gives us the means to go a step further to provide veterinary care to keep the animals healthy, in the case that their owner can’t get to the vet or the store. Volunteers and veterinarians in our community play a vital role in administering this program as well, and we are grateful for all of their support and participation.”
At the time that Meals on Wheels clients were surveyed about their pets’ veterinary care, at least 50 households expressed a need for assistance either financially or logistically. More than 70 pets in homes of Meals on Wheels clients will receive veterinary care, both preventative care and medical care for existing conditions. As additional seniors join Meals on Wheels, the needs of their pets are recorded in order to provide assistance.
Funding for this grant was made possible through a partnership between Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities, as part of Meals on Wheels America’s strategic effort to combat social isolation and loneliness among seniors across the country. This year, Meals on Wheels America is specifically seeking to expand its Meals on Wheels Loves Pets grantmaking in an effort to address existing service gaps and facilitate pet care for more seniors who may need it.
“Pets are vital social companions for many older adults and can have a significant positive impact on their physical and mental health and well-being,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “With this generous funding from our partners at PetSmart Charities, we can invest in the creation and growth of critical pet assistance services in the communities that need it most, ensuring seniors and their pets can live happy, healthy lives together.”
