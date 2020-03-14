Kerr County Commissioners’ Court discussed March 9 the COVID-19 virus, possible Veterans Court and a Public Defenders’ Office, East Kerr wastewater project grants, and future precinct redistricting.
Report, COVID-19 Virus
William “Dub” Thomas, county emergency coordinator, reported to commissioners on emergency preparation for any cases of COVID-19 virus found in Kerr County, saying he is part of conference calls each Thursday with state and CDC officials.
As of March 5, Thomas said, the CDC reported 99 confirmed cases in the United States, eight in Texas but none of those “community spread” as opposed to travel-related, and cases confirmed in 85 countries worldwide.
Thomas and County Judge Robert Kelly said health officials have stressed the proper term for the current health problem is “COVID-19” as that is the specific virus, among multiple Coronaviruses, that is occurring now.
They also stressed the sought-after face masks are only for those who are ill with COVID-19, not for the general healthy population.
Thomas said there are five or six laboratories across Texas available to test for the specific virus; and an estimated 78,000 test kits have been or are being sent to those labs – three kits per patient.
He introduced other emergency officials in the courtroom including Jeremy Hughes, City of Kerrville emergency management; Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith, and KFD Emergency Services Coordinator Eric Maloney, saying they all stay in close contact regularly.
Thomas is sending information to outlying school districts, Schreiner University and Alamo Colleges-Kerrville.
Thomas said past “flu clinics” here were practice for mass inoculations if needed in future coordinated efforts.
He and County Judge Robert Kelly also have been meeting regularly.
Possible ‘Veterans Court’
On a proposed “Veterans Court” for the county, the Veterans Services officers reported such a court could be assigned felony and misdemeanor cases in which military veterans are defendants. Instead of being jailed, they said vets could be sent to the Veterans Administration for treatment of any mental or medical issues, and if that treatment is “completed,” that defendant’s crime could be expunged from his or her record.
Commissioner Tom Moser said these courts are working in Bexar and Hays counties among about 18 locations; and this is a “concept in its infancy” for Kerr. The questions include number of people who could be served, cost of benefits and how to set it up.
Kelly said this would be an elaborate addition, with lots of “cross-efforts,” needing manpower including prosecutors, judges and adult probation.
Commissioner Jonathan Letz asked how big the problem is, really; and why vets should get special treatment.
Moser asked for permission to do further fact-finding.
Texas Community Block Grants, East Kerr Wastewater project
County officials voted to ask the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program to amend a series of four TxCDBG contracts, for all four of them related to the “Colonia Economically Distressed Area Program” extended to a single ending date of April 22, 2022.
The Center Point/East Kerr County Wastewater Project has been funded by this grant program.
Commissioners said they’ve had some weather and easement delays, and the project is larger than the Texas Department of Agriculture usually funds. Construction on phases II and III are expected to proceed in September 2020.
Precinct redistricting
Commissioners expect to need to redistrict the four Kerr County precincts, based on final Census 2020 figures, to equalize as much as possible the population in each of the precincts. Letz referred to Pct. 3 as having the most minority communities; and commissioners said they would redistrict that precinct first, followed by Pct. 1, with the aid of a law firm.
“This is all done by ‘census tracts’ and county officials can’t change those boundaries,” he said.
He said they also should use recognizable things for boundaries - rivers and creeks, power lines and roads - and remember each commissioner must live in his precinct.
Hill Country Public Defender planning study
Commissioners held a long discussion with visiting county and district judges and Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer about improving the court system and eliminating a log-jam by creating a “Hill Country Public Defender” office. A planning study by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission, represented Monday by Scott Ehlers and Geoffrey Burkhart of Austin, was outlined in 20 slides.
Discussion included impacts on the court system, evaluations of current programs, types of cases handled by a public defender’s office, staffing, costs and savings in the Hill Country, possible grants, caseloads, salaries, and outcomes for defendants.
No vote was taken, but all in attendance agreed area counties and defendants could benefit from this added legal source, and attract more younger attorneys here, too.
Proclamation, Meals on Wheels
Commissioners approved 5-0 a proclamation naming March as the “18th Annual March for Meals Month” and Brenda Thompson, Dietert Center executive director, said the center’s program has served the community for more than 50 years.
Commissioners were invited to “ride along” with volunteer drivers to learn about this program.
Proclamation, Child Abuse
Awareness Month
Kerr County Child Services Board, represented by President Kellie Early, got county approval to proclaim April as “Child Abuse Awareness Month” and use a portion of the courthouse grounds for a display April 1-30.
She also announced an April 23 workshop at Light on the Hill, Kerrville, on the new model for “in-county foster care.”
Reappointment to ESD #2
Commissioners approved 5-0 a request from Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris to reappoint Lee Hall to the Emergency Services District #2 board. Harris said Hall was in his first term and said he’s willing to serve a second term.
Commissioners also approved contracts with the Center Point and Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Depart- ments.
Donation to SO
Hierholzer got commissioners’ court approval to accept a $100 donation from a citizen to the Sheriff’s Equipment Fund. Hierholzer said some citizens would rather give a donation to a specified SO fund than pay a membership fee to a nonprofit organization that says it supports law enforcement.
