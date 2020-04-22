City announces 'soft opening' of municipal golf course

Devout golfers have been calling the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course daily to see if there could be a chance at hitting the greens and were pleased to find that their wish had come true on Wednesday morning.
City of Kerrville Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus confirmed the municipal golf course is open for business, but said new safety measures are in place.
“Yes. It was a soft opening to ensure that all measures to protect health and safety of patrons and employees are in place and working properly,” Cunyus said.
Cunyus said those measures, which follow the same protocols and measures implemented by the state in the recent re-opening of their courses Monday, include:
• Pro shop remains closed. All reservations and payments must be made in advance of arrival by calling 257-4982.
•Maximum of four players per group.
•Tee times spaced out at 15-minute intervals to prevent congregating around the tee box.
* No carts allowed; walkers only.
Cunyus pointed out that San Antonio and Austin municipal courses are also open, as well as the Buckhorn in Comfort and the Flying L in Bandera.
