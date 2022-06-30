Sheriff: Drugs, guns seized, suspect in custody

A 20-year-old Kerrville man faces multiple drug charges following a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Division operation.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, SID investigators began looking into online promotion of narcotics in the Kerrville area on or about June 28.
“After a brief period of investigation, deputies conducted a successful buy-bust operation in western Kerrville,” Leitha said. “The operation resulted in the seizure of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of cash and other drug paraphernalia.”
A consenual search of the suspect’s apartment by investigators yielded 8.64 pounds of marijuana, 5.42 pounds of THC edibles, 1.06 pounds of THC gummies, 0.92 grams of Xanax, 3.5 grams of THC wax, 159 grams of THC cartridges, 1.04 pounds of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, approximately $13,000 in US currency and six firearms, Leitha said.
“The suspect admitted to selling to over 50 people in the Kerrville area over the past eight months,” Leitha said.
Michael Aaron Trumbull, 20, of Kerrville, was arrested and booked into the Kerr County jail on one count of Possession of Marijuana >5<=50lbs, one count of Delivery of Marijuana 1/4oz<=5lbs, and one count of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2/2-z, >=4g
“The KCSO SIU continues to work all available avenues to interdict drug sales in Kerr County,” Leitha said. “A bust of this size represents a large supply being taken off the streets. Our investigators did a great job from start to finish on this case so far, with investigation ongoing. I am proud of our SIU for their great and consistent work, both online and on the streets and highways of Kerr County.”
Leitha said charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.