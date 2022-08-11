Charges dropped against former CP athletic director

Charges have been dropped against former Center Point ISD Athletic Director Damian Van Winkle, according to a Motion to Dismiss filed by 198th Judicial District Attorney Stephen Harpold, citing insufficient evidence as the cause for the motion.
Van Winkle was arrested on April 28 by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact following a week-long investigation.
On June 20, the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Van Winkle.
The case was dismissed on Aug. 3.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha issued a statement on the dismissal.
“Regarding the dismissal of charges against Damian Patrick Van Winkle, our office stands behind our investigation, and our officers’ role in investigating reported crimes in Kerr County,” Leitha said. “The process of a law enforcement investigation, a grand jury indictment or non-indictment, and the decision of any district attorney to try a case are each part of the checks and balances in our system.”
Calls to Harpold’s office have not been returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.