'Montopolis' bringing Its 'Legend of Big Bend multimedia extravaganza

As the official premier of Arcadia Live’s state-of-the-art digital movie system, Austin-based Montopolis is bringing “The Legend of Big Bend” to the venue on May 13. Montopolis is an indie chamber music group that folds country and folk idioms into modern classical arrangements with inventive instrumentation to create "stunning and transcendent" (Austin Chronicle) concerts. Their programs are audience-engaging, multi-media events that combine live music with video and interactive story telling.
Their most recent albums, Music for Enchanted Rock and The Legend of Big Bend, are themed around these famous Texan ecological points of interest. The Montopolis musicians include members of the Austin Symphony, Okkervil River, Tosca String Quartet, and the Polyphonic Spree. Texas Monthly describes a Montopolis show as “a night of beautiful chamber music, but with electric guitar and the twang of pedal steel giving a Texas kick to the keys and strings”. “By highlighting instruments not typically associated with contemporary classical music, they create a perfect soundtrack for the movie playing out your car window in any drive west of San Angelo”.
The Legend of Big Bend features the works of award-winning photographer Christopher Zebo, whose photos of Texas have been seen by millions of people worldwide, appearing in numerous publications around the world. His clients include everyone from Uber to the State of Texas, Qantas Airlines to Airbnb. He’s shot everything from billboards for Toyota North America to cactus gardens for Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine. His work has been featured in prominent national magazines, from Southern Living to Men’s Journal. In 2017, he “embarked on the largest assignment of my life” – four months of traveling thousands of miles across Texas shooting thousands of images for Texas Travel, the Texas agency that promotes economic development and tourism.
Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for Montopolis: The Legend of Big Bend are on sale at www.thearcadialive.org/calendar/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.