Rotarians honor current, former first responders

The Rotary Club of Kerrville honored a host of first responders at its 10th Annual First Responders Luncheon, including bestowing Lifetime Achievement Awards on several retiring local icons.
The event was held on Wednesday, April 7, at the Salvation Army Kroc Center during the club’s regular noon meeting and included recognition for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Fire Department, Kerrville Police Department, Ingram Police Department, Kerr County Volunteer First Responder program, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha was first to the podium, to present the “Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award” to Criminal Investigation Division Capt. Carl Arredondo.
Leitha said Arrendondo began working at the KCSO in 2004 as a correction officer, entered the Police Academy in 2007, and was hired as a patrol deputy.
“Carl has been a member of our Special Operations Unit and was promoted to corporal in 2016 and later that year was promoted to CID,” Leitha said.
Leitha said Arrendondo continues to seek higher education in the field of law enforcement and is a Master Peace Officer.
“His resume proves Carl continues and never stops learning to become better at serving the people of Kerr County,” Leitha said.
Leitha noted that while visiting with retiring Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer during his campaign that the former sheriff spoke highly of Arredondo.
“During our campaign, Carl was acting supervisor of the criminal investigation division, while also maintaining a case load as an investigator,” Leitha said. “Carl was doing this for his regular pay and not as a captain of the division. Carl supervised CID from March until November of 2020. In November of 2020, Sheriff Hierholzer promoted Carl to captain.”
KCSO Corrections Officer
of the Year
Leitha returned to the microphone to present Kerr County Jail Sgt. Belinda Cardona with the “Corrections Officer of the Year Award.”
Leitha said Cardona previously worked for the Texas Department of Corrections and was promoted to the rank of sergeant with KCSO in 2003.
“Sgt. Cardona is very dedicated to her job and we can always count on her to make sure her shifts are covered and that paperwork is in order,” Leitha said.
Leitha said Cardona is charged with monitoring inmates, and maintains security within the jail facility, as well as provides supervision, training and guidance for KCSO corrections officers.
“She is careful to make sure the jail meets and exceeds standards mandated by the Texas Jail Commission,” Leitha said.
Leitha described Cardona as a problem-solver.
“In 2002, Sgt. Cardona received a commendation for a response in preventing a suicide attempt by an inmate,” Leitha said.
After presenting awards to his employees, Leitha took a moment to recognize his predecessor, 40-year KCSO veteran and retired sheriff Rusty Hierholzer.
“I want to do something a little different. I want to talk about Sheriff Hierholzer. I want the citizens of Kerr County to know how much Sheriff Hierholzer cares about this county,” Leitha said. “The sheriff was real good to Cris (Lalonde) and me in preparing to take office to make it a very smooth transition.”
Leitha shared that while in training to take office with other elected county sheriffs, he discovered that it is unusual to have the support of the outgoing sheriff when taking office.
“I learned that these transitions are not this smooth. Actually, they are pretty rough. I was really surprised,” Leitha said. “That wasn’t the case in our situation. I really want to thank the sheriff and Clay (retired Chief Deputy Clay Barton). They were both a tremendous help and I know that they are just a phone call away.”
Leitha added that he has already informed Hierholzer to be on standby as they begin working on their first annual budget for his administration.
KFD EMS Person
of the Year
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney made three presentations, beginning with “EMS Person of the Year” Ryan Michel.
Michel was hired as firefighter in 2012 and was recently promoted to the A Shift Lead Paramedic position, Maloney said.
Maloney said Michel is a credentialed paramedic, structural firefighter, Fire Instructor 1 and Driver Pumper Operator.
“Ryan is always researching new and improved opportunities to improve patient care and station life for his fellow employees,” Maloney said. “He is an integral part of training of recruits on EMS documentation, report writing and customer service.”
Maloney said Michel recently created a documentation guide to assist new and veteran paramedics to improve efficiency and accuracy for electronic patient care reports and assisted with EMS billing in the past.
“Ryan is a team player and strives to keep people around him positive, no matter the situation,” Maloney said. “Ryan is a dedicated paramedic who takes pride in improving patient care for his crew to deliver excellent service.”
Maloney said Michel’s supervisors said the following about him:
“Ryan is a pleasure to work with, a valuable member of the team, outgoing and friendly with citizens. It is a rare occasion that when given a task that Ryan would not complete that assignment. He has team mindset in getting things done, even if it is not reciprocated by co-workers and when asked about what is Number 1 value is of the Kerrville Fire Department is, he responded ‘teamwork’.”
Firefighter of the Year
Next, Maloney called “Firefighter of the Year” Casey Goodman to the front of the stage.
Maloney said Goodman was hired as a firefighter/paramedic with KFD in November 2012 and promoted to the rank of Driver in 2015 and is credentialed as a licensed paramedic, Master Firefighter, Fire Instructor 2, Driver Pumper Operator, Fire Officer 2, Incident Safety Officer and basic aircraft rescue.
“He recently earned a Bachelors of Applied Arts & Sciences in Fire and Emergency Services Administration from Texas A&M in San Antonio,” Maloney said.
Maloney described Goodman as committed and dedicated to his crew, his shift and the department.
“He selflessly goes above and beyond the call by volunteering to complete various projects and serve on committees,” Maloney said. “He is always a team player, especially when his co-workers ask him for direction, advice and support. Casey is a leader in the department and is always researching opportunities for improvement.”
Maloney said Goodman is an active field training officer, involved in live-burn training, fire and EMS education and paramedic probation.
“He is engaged for a stronger future to ensure our our mission of exceptional team, efficient methods and excellent service,” Maloney said.
Quoting from Goodman’s superiors, Maloney said:
“Casey is a go-to person. He takes pride in doing the job right the first time. He’s calm and professional, humble and has a positive attitude.”
KFD Officer of the Year
Maloney presented his final award of the event by introducing Lt. Jaran Floyd as “Officer of the Year.”
Floyd was hired by KFD as a firefighter in 2005, Maloney said, and promoted to the rank of Driver in 2012 and Lieutenant in 2015.
Maloney said Floyd is credentialed as a paramedic, a Master Firefighter, Fire Service Instructor 2, Basic Fire Investigator, Fire Officer 2 and recently earned an Associates of Applied Science in Fire Administration from Weatherford College.
“He is instrumental in revamping several programs for the Kerrville Fire Department, beginning with the Technical Rescue Team,” Maloney said. “He inventoried and organized all equipment and created detailed passbooks for each member (of the department) to log various training activities. He created spreadsheets to consolidate information into a organized format to better track the current bunker gear inventory as well as our annual inspection for the gear.”
Maloney said these two tasks alone tremendously improved the organization and efficiency to ensure the safety of personnel.
Maloney also credited Floyd for creating, presenting and implementing a program to establish a 10-year bunker gear replacement program, which provides for timed replacement of protective gear worn by firefighters and reduces the risk of cancer by KFD personnel.
Maloney praised Floyd for his dedication to the department and to the time-consuming task of tracking inventory and organizing equipment and programs.
“Lt. Jaran Floyd is a motivator, has a positive attitude and is always researching opportunities for improvement for his crew, his shift and the department,” Maloney said.
Quoting Floyd’s supervisors, Maloney said:
“He exhibits high professionalism. Tremendous effort and outstanding job.”
“His resolve in leadership exemplified these characteristics during the unprecedented winter storm as acting battalion chief,” Maloney said.
KPD Officer of the Year
Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall called Officer Jacob Trevino to the stage as the “KPD Officer of the Year.”
McCall said Trevino was nominated by Sgt. Daniel Haas for his efforts throughout the year and said Trevino was described as a “dedicated employee who is always willing to come to work with a positive attitude and pitch in wherever he could,” McCall said.
Trevino is a field training officer, an evidence technician, as well as a negotiator for the department’s Special Operations Unit and recently volunteered to serve on the KPD recruiting team, McCall said.
“In demonstration why Sgt. Haas believed Officer Trevino was the right person for Officer of the Year, he noted several incidents in which Officer Trevino was involved,” McCall said. “One of those incidents was when Officer Trevino responded to the Crisis Stabilization Unit, where a subject was being combative and physically aggressive. Officer Trevino was able to safely negotiate that individual into a more calm position and they were able to medicate that individual without having to become physically entangled with that person.”
McCall said Trevino also exhibited exceptional dedication to the community in locating the owner of a lost ring valued at $10,000.
“Found property calls are pretty common for police officers. That property is usually logged into the system and the owner may never know where it is,” McCall said. “Officer Trevino went above and beyond to find the owner.”
McCall said Trevino discovered initials inside the ring and investigated through several sources, including social media, to locate the owner.
“Officer Trevino also responded to a call with an individual was found unresponsive and not breathing,” McCall said. “Officer Trevino provided life-saving measures, CPR, and was able to extend that individual’s life.”
McCall said these were some of the examples of Trevino’s dedication to the department and the citizens of Kerrville and demonstrate why he was chosen as the KPD Officer of the Year.
IPD Officer of the Year
Rotarian Jeff Wendling announced the “Ingram Police Department Officer of the Year” as Mike McDonald.
Wendling said he worked with McDonald at the KPD in 2009 and then again in Ingram in 2018.
Wendling said McDonald excelled in the Special Operations Unit side at KPD.
“While in Ingram, Mike joined the Special Operations again for two years,” Wendling said. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to present you with this award for your service.”
Kerr County Volunteer
First Responder
Kerr County Commissioner Rob Kelly presented Allison Sullivan Moyer with the “Kerr County Volunteer First Responder of the Year Award.”
Kelly said Moyer is an EMT-basic and has served as a Kerr County Volunteer First Responder for 23 years, has served with the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years and is employed at La Hacienda, where she has worked as the director of activities for 25 years.
“We are talking about a dedicated woman here,” Kelly said. “She is a certified personal trainer. She also leads the challenge course and is an SAMA, these are the people who train the trainers in mitigating aggression.”
Kelly described Moyer as a “textbook competitor,” who competes in marathons, biking events, swimming and Ironman competitions.
“She is a true role model to all volunteers everywhere,” Kelly said.
DPS Trooper of the Year
Cpl. James Salaz was called to the stage to present Trooper V Michael Bacon as the “Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper of the Year.”
Salaz said Bacon is originally from the Hill Country and joined the U.S. Army, where he served for 12 years as both active and reserve status.
After his military service, Salaz said Bacon then attended the DPS All Field Recruit School and graduated in 2005 and his 16 years of service to the State of Texas has allowed him to be promoted to the rank of Trooper V.
Bacon was originally assigned to an East Texas area, but was able to transfer back to the Hill Country to be with family.
“He has become a staple in law enforcement in the area,” Salaz said. “Not only in Gillespie, Kerr and Bandera do we utilize him, but we get phone calls to utilize Mike’s talents all over the state.”
Salaz said Bacon serves as a driving instructor for DPS and is known as an expert in crash reconstruction.
“He teaches crash reconstruction to all new recruits,” Salaz said. “He is part of a cadre of instructors that goes in and teaches people the right way when they are learning their craft of doing law enforcement and crash reconstruction.”
Salaz said Bacon has become a statewide expert in crash data retrieval analysis.
“For those of you who might know what that sentence means, it is ‘black box’ analysis,” Salaz said. “He is a drone pilot for our department and is an all-round good, family man.”
Salaz said when he is on duty and encounters a tragic accident, such a the July 18 crash that killed several members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club on Highway 16 South, his first call is to Bacon.
“He is an asset that is not even mentionable right now for all of us wearing the DPS uniform,” Salaz said. “And, by default, Kerrville PD, the sheriff’s office and outside agencies. As a state trooper, Mike, in his experience, poise and confidence, has become an expert in his ability to promote his work product using the core values of the Department of Public Safety.”
TP&WD Game Warden
of the Year
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Capt. Javier Fuentes announced Game Warden III Carson Wardlow as the “Game Warden of the Year.”
Fuentes said Wardlow is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and became a game warden in 2011.
Wardlow’s first duty station was in Zapata County, along the border, Fuentes said, where he remained for four years.
After a stint in Edwards County, Wardlow transferred to Kerr County in 2019.
“I’m really happy that he is here,” Fuentes said. “Carson is really hard-working. He is dependable and a team player all around. He always volunteers for extra assignments.”
Fuentes said Wardlow volunteers to patrol Canyon Lake, where he has located and detained suspected intoxicated boat operators and is active in confiscating poached animals and arresting the perpetrators.
“He does excellent work and always follows through,” Fuentes said. “Carson is a role player with our simulations team, which is excellent work for our game wardens getting trained in traffic stops that can go bad.”
Fuentes said over the past year, he was deployed to the border and took Wardlow with him.
“I’m proud of Carson and I am so glad he is here,” Fuentes said. “With all that he has done in 2020 and the hard work that he has put in, he even had time to get married.”
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Retired District Judge Stephen Ables introduced retired Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer as the first recipient of the Rotary Club of Kerrville’s “Lifetime Achievement Award” and noted that he was also supposed to present one to retired KCSO Chief Deputy Clay Barton, who was not able to attend the luncheon.
“Rusty and I have been together a long time,” Ables said. “I wish Clay were here. It’s so ‘Clay’ to not be here. If you know Clay, you know there is no one who liked to work in the shadows more than Clay. He wanted everybody else to get the credit. He would be the guy in the back of the room making sure the job was done.”
Ables said, “The apples didn’t fall far from the trees when you talk about Rusty and Clay.”
Ables then elaborated by explaining that Hierholzer’s father was a “legendary narcotics officer with DPS,” whom everyone loved and Barton’s father, Judge Robert Barton, is viewed around the state as one of the most knowledgeable criminal law judges.
“So what you had here, is that there have been many duos in life,” Ables said. “You had (Mickey) Mantle and (Roger) Maris. You had Tonto and the Lone Ranger. We had Robin and Batman. We also had Bullwinkle and Rocky. But Kerrville had a great duo in Rusty and Clay.”
Ables said Hierholzer and Barton would “swoop in and take care of a situation with a great deal of wisdom and a great deal of calmness and always focused on what can I do for the county, not what I can do for myself.”
Ables said Hierholzer and Barton are so deserving to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Rusty, we are so proud of you,” Ables said. “You protected me. You protected my family. You protected the kids in this county and I cannot thank you enough.”
All in attendance rose to their feet to show respect to Hierholzer, who served in the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for 40 years, 20 as its sheriff.
After the applaus died down, Hierholzer addressed the crowd.
“This is definitely an honor,” Hierholzer said. “I wish Clay was here. Clay and I were a great team for many years. I was the one that reacted quickly and lost my temper, and Clay was always calm. I can’t tell you what retirement has meant to me. I do miss the guys.”
During Winter Storm Uri, Hierholzer said he was happy he was not in office and teased Leitha about being happy sitting on his couch in front of the fireplace.
To close, Hierholzer complimented Leitha on the job he was doing of carrying on dedicated law enforcement efforts in Kerr County.
KPD Chief David Knight
Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel was invited to speak on behalf of retired Kerrville Police Department Chief David Knight, who also was presented with the “Lifetime Achievement Award.”
As Knight was making his way to the stage, McDaniel said he was very proud of the members of the KPD and KFD for their professionalism and dedication, but wanted to honor their spouses, children and parents who were present.
“Thank you for supporting our first responders so they can do good work for us,” McDaniel said.
As he began to honor Knight, McDaniel called him the “definition of a public servant.”
“Here’s why. He’s a proud U.S. Army veteran, who retired at the rank of captain in 1994,” McDaniel said. “Soon after his retirement, he began his law enforcement career with the City of Kerrville. He served as chief of police for five years before his second retirement in 2020. During his 25 year career of law enforcement with the City of Kerrville, he served everywhere from chief to officer.”
McDaniel said Knight served as patrol officer, corporal, sergeant, detective, captain, assistant chief and chief.
“He knew the department,” McDaniel said. “During his law enforcment career, he completed the 44th Management College Institute for Law Enforcement, The Command Staff series and the Texas Leadership Series at Sam Houston State. He also completed the FBI National Academy of 243.”
Knight holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer certification, McDaniel said.
“As I said, he is the definition of a public servant and is known as ‘Mr. Cool’,” McDaniel said. “Whenever you encounter David, it doesn’t matter what the situation is, and I’ve been in some pretty tense situations with him, but he is Mr. Cool, he is not fazed. I have always been appreciative of his role and what he brought to our organization.”
Elm Pass VFD Chief
Jerry Vincent
Kerr County Commissioner Precinct 2 Tom Moser came forward to pay homage to long-time Elm Pass Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry Vincent as a “Lifetime Achievement Award” recipient.
Moser began by saying Kerr County has 10 volunteer fire departments whose members freely give their time to keeping the community safe.
“It’s people like Jerry,” Moser said. “I characterize Jerry as ‘Mr. Volunteer’.”
He said Vincent served as the chief for the EPVFD for many years and helped the department evolve over the years to the “institution that it is now.”
“It (EPVFD) recently combined with the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department to make it an ever stronger entity,” Moser said. “It’s Jerry’s leadership that has brought the Volunteer Fire Department of Elm Pass with the equipment and training to therefore be able to be combined with Center Point.”
Moser said Vincent served two tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy and received exemplary service commendations.
“In front of every great man, there is a great lady and his wife Kathleen is here. They have enjoyed 50-plus years of marriage,” Moser said.
Constable Gene Huffaker
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly honored retired Constable Precinct 4 Gene Huffaker for receiving “Lifetime Achievement Award.”
“Gene is a true ‘peace’ officer,” Kelly said. “And I can attest to that personally.”
Kelly said early in his career as a civil lawyer, he represented individuals who had purchased property, but then found that the previous owners were trying to repossess the property.
At a time when both purchaser and previous owner were on the premises, Huffaker was able to calm all sides down and allow peace to prevail and each attorney to stand down their clients.
“He was able to subdue the situation and enforce the rule of law,” Kelly said.
Before his retirement, Kelly said Huffaker had served as a peace officer for nearly 42 years, beginning first with KPD in 1979, then joined the KCSO after a year, where he served for several years before moving to Uvalde and serving for seven years.
“He came back to Kerr County and rejoined the sheriff’s office and then joined the Ingram Marshal’s Office,” Kelly said. “In 2011 he ran for constable in Precinct 4 and was elected and served two terms.”
Kelly pointed out that Kerr County is approximately 11,000 square miles, with about 7,000 of those miles being in Precinct 4.
“He had quite a handful to deal with,” Kelly said.
Kelly said Huffaker had previously been honored by the American Legion and Ingram ISD.
In 2000, Huffaker received his Master Peace Officer certification.
“It is said that ‘Blessed are the peacemakers’ and sometimes you have to use a gun and sometimes you have to use force. Sometimes you use management aggression tactics to try to talk people down,” Kelly said. “Gene is a ‘master peace officer’.”
The Rotary Club of Kerrville has made support of law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical service a key component in its club’s service project efforts, providing more than $52,000 in training grants available locally, in addition to the annual awards event.
(See more photos from the event on Page 16.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.