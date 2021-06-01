The Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation, a local nonprofit, has selected as its 2021 fundraiser the city’s Parks & Recreation Department’s “Light the Island” project that would add permanent electrical infrastructure to support lighting not only the 25 trees that glowed red and green last Christmas, but 105 of the trees from the bridge in the park to Lemos Street.
And to add to that beautification, the KCLC will be planning and producing the Lighted Holiday Parade downtown that – until COVID – was an annual highlight for families and area organizations on the Saturday evening before Thanksgiving.
And KCLC board president George Eychner said to expand the festivities at the lighted parade, they also are seeking ideas for new activities to add downtown to the schedule for the night of the parade, especially any family-friendly or children’s activities.
He said everybody on the KCLC board has been assigned to contact possible donors, off a list the board has of contacts around Kerrville.
Lighting the island
Eychner said the goal is to raise the funds required to install the electrical service on Tranquility Island to light 105 trees along the River Trail with programmable lights.
He said the estimated cost of the total “Light the Island” project is $200,000.
The City of Kerrville’s Economic Improvement Corporation approved a $100,000 challenge grant to the KCLC with the requirement that the nonprofit raises another $100,000 by seeking donations.
Echner said the EIC’s conditions also say if they succeed by June 30, the KCLC will get the EIC’s $100,000; but if they fall short, they will get none of the EIC’s funding.
Last Friday, Eychner said that as of Friday’s date, the KCLC had received a total of $50,000, so they are halfway to their goal.
Part of their donations came from the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which added $25,000 to their total so far.
“This is a one-time deal for a ‘one and done’ project. The Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, and we have to be done by then,” Eychner said.
So timing also is an issue. In all their fundraising, Eychner said, they are asking for donations to be made by June 30, to have the money on hand.
The city is handling the process of finding a contractor; and that crew would be asked to get the work completed by the week of Nov. 15-19.
Eychner is president of the 16-member KCLC board, 11 voting members and five others who are liaisons/advisors from Kerr County, Convention & Visitor Bureau, Kerrville Public Utility Board, Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.
“The electric grid will power the lights on 105 cypress trees along that section of the River Trail, and be the base for other activities that could be held on the island,” he said. “One previous suggestion was to rent out the island with the lighted trees, and make it a destination. It will be walk-through Christmas display, but it could also be an outdoor wedding site. And then on July 4th, the programmable lights could be red, white and blue.”
The red and green Christmas lights previously added to the island were an enhancement to the Christmas decorations that members of the Kerr County Women’s Chamber have been putting on the island for years.
The KCLC also is seeking sponsors at six different levels, who would get name recognition benefits at varying levels. You too could be an “Elf on the Shelf” or even “St. Nicholas” in waiting. (No, that level of sponsors doesn’t get to ride the lighted fire truck in the parade. That part’s been taken.)
The sponsorship levels are:
• Saint Nicholas, $10,000, the top tier prominent name recognition on signage at Tranquility Island and five other benefits;
• Mrs. Claus, $5,000, second-tier name recognition and five other benefits;
• Nutcracker, $2,500, third-tier name recognition and four other benefits;
• Rudolph, $1,250 and three other benefits;
• Elf on a Shelf, $625 and two other benefits;
• Friend of KCLC, $100.
Checks and sponsorship forms can be mailed to P.O. Box 293213, Kerrville, Texas 78029. Checks sent as donations should be made payable to “Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation.”
Christmas Parade
Eychner said the KCLC is taking over the planning and production of the Lighted Christmas Parade; and the board has discussed additions such as window decorations that might be judged in a contest, more tables and chairs on the sidewalks in front of businesses, and perhaps downtown merchants staying open late and offering some special discounts to shoppers that night.
“We are looking forward to having the Christmas Parade again. There always were incredible numbers of people on the parade route and all the vendors who were selling the lighted items, especially for the kids,” Eychner said.
When the parade is over, the climax of the evening will be Santa’s appearance at the front of the courthouse as part of the evening’s program, and his visits with children.
Eychner said Ashley Boyle at city Parks & Recreation knows about the plans for the parade including details about signing up for actual floats.
Eychner said they also have learned that Mike Huff at Broadway Bank has offered to be the sponsor for the traditional lighting of the community Christmas tree and the Kerr County Courthouse.
Donations
Eychner said area residents with more questions can visit the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation’s website at www.Kerrville Christmas Lighting.com; or call him at (830) 370-1663.
He said donations also can be made on the website or dropped off at Texas Hill Country Bank, with Roy Thompson in the bank or by going through the bank’s drive-through.
For more information, area residents can contact city Parks & Recreation at 257-7300; at their website at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov; or by visiting the city website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
