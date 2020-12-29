Cailloux makes January plans, New Buddy Holly Band slated

Kerrville's Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts has laid out plans for a slate of January performances, assuming that health concerns can be managed adequately.
"We know that everyone is both anxious to get back into the theater and, at the same time, cautious about getting out during the surge in Covid we're seeing right now" said Jeffrey Brown, Executive Director of Playhouse 2000, which manages the City Center on behalf of the City of Kerrville.
"We want everyone to know that we take pains to reduce the risk of attending events in The Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters" he continued. "Still, we rely on everyone using their own best judgement about when it is appropriate to venture back to the theater, and we want to be ready when that time comes."
The new year will begin with the annual "Pops" concert by the Symphony of the Hills, set for Saturday, Jan. 9. Two limited-seating performances are planned, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
The concert, dubbed "An American Songbook," will feature the music of George Gershwin, Henry Mancini, Leonard Bernstein and more, plus a surprise guest artist.
Popular local artists "The New Buddy Holly Band" will be on hand for their annual January appearance at The Cailloux on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $35, and a maximum of 220 seats will be available to allow for social distance seating.
Their all-new show, which they call "Ten Years Together," celebrates the band's decade of dedication to re-creating the hits of Rock and Roll's earliest hit-makers, from Buddy Holly to "The Beach Boys" and more.
The final Saturday in January is scheduled for the long-awaited appearance in Kerrville of "The Urban Cowboy 40th Reunion Tour" featuring Country superstars Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee.
This concert, for which seating has been restricted to 50 percent of capacity, is "sold out."
As Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 will spend January preparing for the first play in Season 2021, a thriller called "Villainous Company," which will open in the VK Garage Theater on Feb. 4 for three weekends.
P2K also reminds readers that Season Ticket Packages are now available for the five plays and musicals in the new season. Packages save as much as 15 percent over the cost of single tickets, and they make great gifts.
The requirement for all patrons to wear face coverings upon entry to the theaters will continue at The Cailloux City Center at least through February. Masks will be required, and will be provided if requested. All staff and ushers will, likewise, be masked, and use best practices to limit contact with patrons.
The Cailloux Box Office will be closed from Dec. 22 through Jan. 2 for an update to online ticketing systems, and will launch a completely new online interface in the new year.
After Jan. 2, the Box Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ups are welcome, and telephone orders can be placed by calling (830) 896-9393. Messages can be left at any time to be returned to regular hours.
Tickets can also be reserved online by logging onto www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com. Online convenience fees apply to these orders.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
