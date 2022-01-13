Council approves Peterson Health annexation of new land, EIC grant agreement for expansion

Kerrville City Council hosted a marathon meeting Tuesday at their regular meeting, which dealt primarily with real estate and zoning issues, but the highlight from the meeting revealed big plans for Peterson Health with the announcement of the purchase of more than 168 acres adjacent to the current hospital campus and a grant agreement that would provide assistance with public infrastructure on that property.
Peterson Health annexation
“Ordinance No. 2022-05. An Ordinance annexing two tracts of land plus an adjacent public right-of-way that exists as part of Lehmann Drive, into the Corporate Limits of the City of Kerrville, Texas; such property making up approximately 168.84 acres and generally located along the west and southwest borders of Peterson Regional Medical Center; such property more specifically described in this Ordinance and being located within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City and adjacent to the City Limits; adopting a Service Agreement; establishing the zoning for the annexed property as Agriculture (AG) and Public and Institutional (PI) Zoning Districts; and providing other matters relating to this subject.”
City of Kerrville Planning Director Drew Paxton introduced the annexation request made by Peterson Health for 168.84 acres existing directly behind Peterson Health campus, saying that the request seeks annexation of the property and as well as for Peterson Health to create a master plan for the new-purchased property, while also zoning a small portion to create additional parking immediately.
Paxton said the request in consistent with the Kerrville 2050 plan.
Cory Edmondson, President/CEO of Peterson Health, said Peterson Health is continuing to grow, but were landlocked.
He said that the planned expansion of the Ambulatory Care Center will ultimately take away parking from hospital and medical associates offices.
“This property will allow us to expand and add parking back here, so that is the initial proposal for this property,” Edmondson said. “It is as simple as that.”
Paxton then pointed out that a separate parcel of land exists within the surrounding Peterson Health property, saying that land has a separate owner, creating its own donut hole.
City Attorney Mike Hayes told council they are within their rights to create the donut hole, but must acknowledge that they are doing so.
Eychner moved to approve the ordinance. Clarkson seconded the motion. the motion passed 5-0.
EIC grant agreement
Council discussed an Economic Development Grant Agreement between Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital, Inc and the City of Kerrville Economic Development Improvement Corporation.
“This economic development application was submitted to the EIC in the Fall,” City Manager E.A. Hoppe said. “They did review it across two subsequent meetings in November and then a public hearing that was held in December.”
Hoppe explained that the annexation request previously discussed at the council meeting highlighted Peterson Health’s plans for future growth and are requesting for assistance in providing public infrastructure on their newly-purchased, undeveloped land.
“They are looking at an additional $7 million in private infrastructure,” Hoppe said. “The public infrastructure was over $1.6 million, so they did make a application for that.”
The public infrastructure includes roadways, water, some regional drainage issues and sewer services, Hoppe said.
“EIC unanimously approved that application in December,” Hoppe said. “And, that does come before you tonight for your approval.”
Citizen Peggy McKay asked if Peterson Health was going to include the local Dark Sky community in their planning and questioned how many trees would be removed.
Hoppe said the city utilized previous applications to draft the wording in the agenda item grant application.
Joe Piszczor, senior vice president of operations for Peterson Health said they would be happy to work with the Dark Skies community for future planning of construction and expansion.
“As far as the trees, we have no plans to just go in there and start removing trees. As far as the ‘as necessary’ portion, it would be for those that might be where that roadway would be or where the parking lot is going to be that may require removal of those trees.”
Citizen Bruce Stracke chimed in to support the project and approval of the EIC grant to Peterson Health.
Greg Shrader, chairman of the Peterson Health Board of Directors, said he joins with all of the staff of Peterson Health in trying to serve the community and called it a "mission."
“It’s gratifying to think that council and EIC would join us in that mission,” Shrader said. “As a taxpayer, I can’t think of a better way to get some economic impact than by helping us with this project.”
Mayor Bill Blackburn said as a pastor in Kerrville and having served on the Peterson Health Foundation Board, as well as doing part-time work for Peterson Health, he was pleased.
“This is a huge asset to us, for so many reasons,” Blackburn said. “So, I look forward to partnering on this.”
Councilperson Place 3 Judy Eychner then made a motion to approve the EIC grant agreement. Councilperson Place 4 Brenda Hughes seconded the motion, which passed 5-0.
COVID-19 update
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney provided an update on the current COVID-19 surge, highlighting increased case numbers and sharing data to indicate the surge will be short-lived.
“We’ve been watching the hospitalizations and working closely with Peterson Health for that,” Maloney said.
According to Maloney, 21 patients were admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center as of Jan. 10, in comparison to Nov. 18, when only one patient was being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital.
The last time Peterson Health was reporting similar hospitalizations was in September, where 22 patients were reported on Sept. 24, Maloney said.
“We definitely have seen a spike in the number of patients (with COVID) at Peterson, so that is concerning,” Maloney said.
Another key metric Maloney said his department is tracking is the positivity rate of patients being tested, which was at 29 percent as of Jan. 10, he said.
“Today, it was reported that there are 127 students (and staff) reported positive throughout all of KISD,” Maloney said. “And, yesterday, Peterson Health reported 142 new cases. So, the numbers are definitely up and that is what we are talking about when we are talking about the surge.”
Maloney provided a chart detailing hospitalizations from June 18 to Jan. 20, showing that the numbers went from four hospitalized patients on June 28 in a sharp rise to 15 and 21 in July and peaking at 44 hospitalized patients on Sept. 6 before dropping again. Those numbers remained in single digits throughout October, November and until mid-December, he said.
According to Maloney’s data, hospitalizations rose from 3 on Dec. 13 to 7 on Dec. 27 and now to 21.
Maloney said the Kerr County hospitalization data mirrors that of hospitals in the region.
Maloney said the Omicron Variant of the coronavirus is dominating all cases currently.
“It’s different than the Alpha and Delta that were impacting our community. Omicron is currently the dominant variant out there. It is highly-transmissable,” Maloney said. “It’s very different that the ones we’ve managed in the past.”
Maloney said the Omicron variant appears to have milder symptoms and is expected to peak in active cases on Jan. 18.
“This is what we are concerned about. The peak in active cases is expected next week and it is expected to be four times higher than the Delta (variant),” Maloney said. “You can see the surge. It is a very steep, excellerated phase and there’s not a lot of plateau and it will get into the decelleration just as fast. So it’s going to be real steep, real quick in these active cases out there.”
The expected peak in hospitalizations, Maloney said, is expected Feb. 10.
“That’s a month from now, so Peterson is at 21 today, so that is a little bit of a concern,” Maloney said. “The anticipation is that it (hospitalization peak) is going to be 20 percent lower than Delta.”
The common symptoms of the Omicron variant, Maloney said, is runny nose, stuffy nose, sore throat, fatique and headaches.
“In the Hill Country, these symptoms matches up with Cedar Fever, molds being high,” Maloney said. “So, it is difficult to identify and differentiate those from the regular allergies that we have out there and that’s coupled with some other challenges.”
Maloney said that 48.6 percent of eligible Kerr County residents are fully-vaccinated, as compared to the average for the state at 61.6 percent. Comparing local to state statistics for residents age 65 and older, Maloney said 66.3 percent of this age group is fully vaccinated, while 83.4 of the same demographic is fully vaccinated statewide.
Of the 50,071 eligible residents inside the county, Maloney said 24,354 have received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but only 9,011 have received the booster vaccine.
“We are seeing people that are fully vaccinated turning up positive on the Omicron variant,” Maloney said. “We didn’t see that before in the Delta.”
Maloney said that vaccines are available at both H-E-B locations, at Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Peterson Urgent Care and the local Department of Health Services office.
“Vaccines are readily available,” Maloney said. “Testing is one of the challenges that we have come across. It’s been two years at this, so now there is a national shortage on testing.”
He noted that at-home tests kits are limited.
“They do have them at H-E-B, but they are coming in and going out just as fast,” Maloney said. “You can schedule testing at local pharmacies at Walgreens, Peterson Urgent Care and CVS. They take a couple of days to get the information back.”
He highlighted the newly-opened COVID-19 testing facility at Peterson Medical Associates at 1331 Bandera Highway.
“It is a self-administered test,” Maloney said. “They will walk you throughout to administer the test Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4. They just opened this up last week due to high demand.”
To schedule an appointment, visit www.petersonhealth.com.
Conditional Use Permit hearings
Council unanimously approved six Conditional Use Permits to authorize Short-term Rental Units and six locations throughout the city.
Those locations are:
• 906 Prescott St.
• 1796 Arcadia Loop
• 400 Lowry St. S.
• 1807 E. Main St. N.
• 205 Westminster
• 600 Woodlawn
Convenience Store
Council members unanimously approved a Conditional Use Permit to authorize a convenience store with fuel sales at 1001 Sidney Baker S, a Mini Mart convenience store located at the G Street intersection.
Mini Mart co-owner, Sylvia Fritz, and architect David Martin were present at the hearing.
Martin said the current Mini Mart store will be demolished and a new, larger store will be built at the location, utilizing land behind the current store to expand.
“Right now there are four fuel pumps and the new canopy will be over 16 pumps,” Martin said.
He explained the design will allow for the store to be moved back further from the roadway and will allow for better traffic flow.
“The footprint for the store will be about 1,000 sq. ft. bigger than the existing one,” Martin said. “But they will all be moved further back on the site.”
Fritz, who co-owns the Mini Mart corporation with her brother, David, said the property currently being used is only a portion of the property available for the project.
“The property behind the store, that you don’t see, is property our dad bought back in the 70s,” Fritz said. “It’s property that our family has always owned.”
She said construction on the new store will begin in the spring.
Consent agenda
Council unanimously approved three items on the consent agenda including approving minutes for the Dec. 14 council workshop and the minutes for the Dec. 14 regular council meeting.
At the request of Place 3 City Councilperson Judy Eychner, an agenda item was removed from the consent vote for discussion.
Council unanimously agreed to a construction agreement with S&S Controls and Motors for generator improvements in the amount of $70,111.
“I just want to discuss what this is for,” Eychner said. “It’s something we absolutely, positively need.”
Eychner asked Hoppe to detail what the expense for generators would entail.
“As you know, SB 3 (Senate Bill) had a mandate specific to water systems and the ability to continue to serve should the state’s power grid go down, similar to what it did last year with Winter Storm Uri,” Hoppe said. “This is one phase. It’s not the only thing we are doing.”
Hoppe said the city is working to bring other generators online that will be purchased with grant money.
“This is specifically for auto-starts for five of our existing generators that we have on our water system that are currently manual-flip.”
He said that the manual-flip would require personnel to be on site, but in icy conditions such as last February, travel was hindered.
“It’s much easier when you have an auto-start system, so as soon as the power grid goes off, those generators start up,” Hoppe said. “This will put those auto-starts on those generators to help us be better prepared should another winter storm occur or any power grid failure for that matter.”
Roman Garcia, Councilperson Place 1, asked if bids were requested and received for the auto-start work on the generators.
Hoppe said the city did post and receive three bids and that S&S was chosen because they were local, had already done work with the city and their bid was only $1,000 over the lowest bid, who was not local.
Public hearing, first reading
Council heard a presentation on “Ordinance 2022-03, an ordinance annexing two tracts of land plus an adjacent public right-of-way that exists as part of Coronado Dr., into the Corporate Limits of the City of Kerrville, such property making up approximately 16.85 acres and generally located north and west of the 700 block of Coronado Dr; each property being specifically described in the Ordinance and being located within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City; adopting a service agreement; establishing the zoning for the annexted property as a Sing-Family Residential Zoning District (R-1); rezoning an adjacent tract of land currently located wthin the city, by chaning its zoning to an R-1 Zoning District; and providing other matters relating to this subject.”
Greg Richards, an attorney representing the owner of the property, discussed drainage concerns that had been brought up at Planning & Zoning Commission meetings, saying the property will be developed with a drainage system similar to the city-approved drainage system installed in The Heights development.
Richards said the city’s Kerrville 2050 plan encourages such development as being proposed by his client.
Richards said the proposed plan mimics the lot design of the adjacent Mountain Laurel street lots and said that the neighboring Village Glen subdivision would be guaranteed of no storm drainage issues, which were identified.
Citizen Jennyth Peterson, who lives on Mountain Laurel in the Village Glen subdivison, introduced herself as a former engineer and former project manager for the U.S. Department of Defense.
“I served as a master planner at Ft. Hood before my family retired and moved here to Kerrville,” Peterson said.
She said dealing with the proposed project and growing flood plains in their neighborhood has been “emotional.”
“But we need to acknowledge it is not your job to make us fell better, but it is your job to protect us from harm,” Peterson said.
She said when the project was first introduced, she and 25 other residents of the area submitted a petition to P&Z and offered some concerns and solutions.
She shared some photos storm waters flooding streets under the current conditions.
“After seeing our photos, the P&Z voted to annex the property, but with R-E, not R-1,” Peterson said.
Citizen Derek Syfert, who lives in the area, but not the neighborhood, spoke in favor of the developers plan.
“The engineer has laid out an extensive case for the water drainage that is running across the property that is going in these people’s back yards and that is going to be diverted and moved in a different direction with the road and the development,” Syfert said. “My biggest reason for R-1 is because the city has a low inventory of lots for residential lots.”
He said the city is needing R-1 lots and for that reason he supports the project to build new houses to new and existing citizens at reasonably affordable prices, as opposed to the R-E zoning, which would allow for larger and fewer homes, which would be less affordable.
Phillip Coppin, who also lives on Mountain Laurel Dr., said Syfert does not live in the neighborhood and does not know the struggles with water drainage.
Coppin said the original annexation agreement with the previous developer of The Heights required the city to oversee drainage issues, and drainage continues to be an issue.
“This (current) project is a flawed project and does not fit in well with the community,” Coppin said.
George Baroody spoke out against the fact that the property in question was left a “donut hole,” undeveloped land in the middle of developed property.
Bruce Stracke agreed with Baroody regarding the undeveloped land and its location and said that storm drainage was a problem in the area before The Heights subdivision was built.
After hearing from speakers, council began discussions, starting with Eychner who said “I’ve really lost sleep over this and I know I am not the only one.”
She said she understands both sides, but ultimately has to decide what is best for the citizens of Kerrville.
“Not what is best for me or what is best for a developer or an individual citizen, but what’s best for the city,” Eychner said. “And annexation is what would be best for the city and, somehow, I think the drainage just got pulled into this.”
She said it is a concern, but the drainage problem in that area has been there a long time, but does need to be taken into consideration.
She said the proposed development would help with the need for housing and would bring tax dollars to the city.
“We can control that donut hole with oversight and regulations and staff has recommended R-1,” Eychner said. “And I trust staff.”
She praised the developer for preparing a plat and a drainage plan, saying “he did not have to do that at this point.”
Richards came back to the podium, saying that the project was designed for R-1 zoning, meaning more homes on smaller lots, and added he could not say that the project would go forward if council chose to designate the property at the R-E status.
Blackburn said he also has been conflicted, knowing the drainage issues faced by residents, but also said that annexing the property would be the best benefit for the citizens of Kerrville.
Councilperson Place 2 Kim Clarkson asked questions about the city’s master plan regarding drainage and if the existing retention pond would be able to handle the redirected water.
Stuart Barron, City of Kerrville Director of Public Works, said that he believed it would, but that more studies would be required.
Clarkson asked that if it was determined that the pond would not be able to handle the redirected water and is the city prepared to address the situation. To which Barron replied the city would address the issue.
“We would make them add additional detention if that was the case,” Barron said.
Roman Garcia, Place 1 councilperson, said he feels differently, saying there are two questions at hand: annexation and then how to zone the property.
“Should be annex it? I say yes,” Garcia said. “But I tend to agree with R-E for now, but I think getting some more information would be good.”
Garcia noted that this issue has been before the Planning & Zoning Commission twice and that members of that board were not comfortable in recommending the R-1 status.
He said he would be open to approving the project with an R-E status and then made a motion to do so in addition to annexation.
His motion failed due to a lack of a second.
Eychner then made a motion to approve the annexation of the property with an R-1 status. Clarkson seconded the motion.
Gardia and Hughes voted against the motion, while Blackburn, Clarkson and Eychner voted in favor. The motion passed 3-2 to approve the Coronado Dr. project on the first reading.
Holdsworth Drive
“Ordinance No. 2022-4, an ordinance annexing a tract of land into the Corporate Limits of the City of Kerrville; such property making up approximately 6 acres and generally located southeast of and adjacent to Holdsworth Drive and a portion of which connects to Paschal Avenue N.; more commonly known as 253 Holdsworth Dr.; such property more specifically described in the Ordinance and being located within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of and adjacent to the City Limits; adopting a Service agreeemtn; establishing a zoning for the annexed property as Multi-Family Residential (R-3) Zoning District; and providing other matters relating to this subject.”
City of Kerrville Planning Director Drew Paxton gave an overview of the project to council, saying the project is consistent with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan and that the Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the project.
The project would be for a 36 multi-family units obtained with tax assistance and geared toward lower income families, Paxton said.
Hughes made a motion to approve the ordinance on first reading. Eychner seconded the motion. The motion passed 5-0.
“Ordinance No. 2022-06. An Ordinance amending Chapter 60 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Kerrville, Texas, such Chapter more commonly known as the City's Zoning Code; by changing the zoning of multiple lots along Washington St. and between Barnett St. and North St., said lots more commonly known as 500, 504, 508, 512, 602, 604, 608, 616, 624, and 625 Washington St.; and 817 Barnett Street; within the Cityof Kerrville, Kerr County, Texas; from a Residential Transition Zoning District (RT) to a Public and Institutional Zoning District (PI); and providing other matters relating to the subject.”
Paxton described the request asking council to change zoning for multiple lots from R-I to Public and Institutional made by First Baptist Church.
Paxton said the request is consistent with the Kerrville 2050 plan.
Eychner made a motion to approve the request. Hughes seconded the motion. The motion was passed 5-0.
“Ordinance No. 2022-02. An Ordinance amending Chapter 60 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Kerrville, Texas, such chapter more commonly known as the City's Zoning Code; by amending said Code to include adding new definitions, revising the requirement for variances, requiring signs for notification, and other amendments as provided herein; providing a cumulative clause; providing for severability; providing an effective date; ordering publication; and providing other matters relating to the subject.”
Paxton described the proposed ordinance as an issue that council had discussed in workshops previously and that included discussion with the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
He said plan would include amending current ordinances that deal with short-term rentals, adjacent properties with different zoning, Zoning Board of Adjustments variance findings, posting of public hearings, shipping containers in residential districts, building heights in PI District, traffic impact analysis, garage sales, RV parks and land use table.
Eychner made a motion to to approve the ordinance with minor changes to wording. Hughes seconded the motion, which passed 5-0.
Ordinances, Second Reading
Council approved 5-0 an ordinance amending Chapter 74 of the Code of Ordinances titled “Parks & Recreation” by adding a new Article III “Parkland Dedication,” to include parkland dedication requirements for new residential development within the city and extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Board appointments
Council approved the reappointment of Kenneth Early as chair of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board, as well as Mindy Wendele as vice chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.