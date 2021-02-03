County offers detail vaccination registration information for citizens

An overwhelming response met the CodeRed alert issued earlier today announcing that Kerr County was opening its first round of vaccine clinic registrations.
“The available appointments were gone within one minute,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “It was incredible.”
“We have an extremely large number of people wanting vaccines, and we have a limited number of vaccines in this week’s shipment. But, at last, we can finally say that we are getting vaccine allocations from the state,” he said.
“I want to thank the leaders of Kerr County, Peterson Regional Medical Center, the City of Kerrville, HEB Pharmacy and any others who helped get word through to the state level about the disparity between the number of vaccines being delivered to other counties and the lack of any vaccines delivered to us since that first shipment at the end of December,” Thomas said.
“Because of their efforts, we are finally receiving doses to distribute to our most at-risk citizens. That is HUGE, given that our county has a large population of both frontline healthcare workers and elderly residents,” he said.
“We are very hopeful that there will be another shipment of vaccines next week,” Thomas added, saying that Kerr County’s public health leaders have no intention of stopping anytime soon. “We want to see to it that everyone who wants a vaccine can get vaccinated.”
Registration
When announced via Kerr County’s CodeRed emergency notification system, the next vaccine registration period will offer citizens a choice in how they book their appointment:
• Online portal registration at vaccine.heb.com/scheduler, or,
• For those who prefer telephone, the toll-free number - 1-800-811-8620
“After we rolled out registration today, I was made aware that the computer-generated voice message was hard for some to understand,” Thomas said. “I have already addressed that issue, and the next CodeRed notification will have my personal voice and I have slowed the message down substantially for anyone trying to jot down information.”
Additional Vaccine Providers
“Also, just so citizens are aware, there are additional vaccine providers in our area, including the Walmart Pharmacy, Walgreen’s pharmacy and Hill Country Memorial in neighboring Gillespie County,” Thomas said. (See contact information below.)
Feb. 1 Vaccine Shipment, Providers
The following lists how many vaccine doses were shipped this week to area providers:
• 300 doses – Walmart Pharmacy, create an account at Walmart.com
• 200 doses – Walgreen’s Pharmacy, create an account at Walgreens.com
• 400 doses – HEB Pharmacy, https://vaccine.heb.com/scheduler
• 300 doses – Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville
• 1,200 doses – Hill Country Memorial, given at Hill Country University Center, 2818 US 290 in Fredericksburg, https://www.hillcountrymemorial.org/hill-country-covid/
• 200 doses – Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS)
• For doses sent to the Kerrville VA, receive notifications at www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/
There are a couple of other regional vaccine hubs where people also might try to schedule an appointment, Thomas said.
Those sites are as follows:
Bexar County:
• SA Metro Health District, 210-207-6000 or https://covid19.sanantonio.gov/Services/Vaccination-for-COVID-10
Uvalde County:
• Uvalde Memorial Hospital, 830-407-8022 or http://www.umhtx.org/patient/covid-10-update
Need Information?
While waiting for the next chance to sign up, Thomas encourages everyone who has not done so already to sign up for the county’s CodeRed system. Completely free, citizens can choose to receive through email or phone time-sensitive messages about impending emergencies, such as flooding, severe storms, hazardous spills, etc.
Officials also can use CodeRed to broadcast public health notices and have already confirmed they will rely heavily on the system to make initial announcements about upcoming vaccine registrations and clinic dates.
Sign up for CodeRed by visiting the county’s site at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/eservices/. Or visit the City of Kerrville at www.kerrville.tx.gov and look under “Helpful Links.”
Those who need assistance with signing up for CodeRed, or who have questions in general about the vaccines or the process of receiving an inoculation, can find help on the other end of the COVID-19 Call Center line any time between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, at 1-830-315-5900.
COVID-19 Case Counts
Thomas’ end-of-day COVID-19 report offers these updated counts for Kerr County:
• 254 ACTIVE cases
• 7 NEW positive cases today, Feb. 2
• 3,439 RECOVERIES
• 10 HOSTPITALIZATIONS of patients receiving care for COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville
• 77 FATALITIES of permanent Kerr County residents due to COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start (*5 more deaths since the county’s last report on Friday, Jan. 29)
