Best place to work

Peterson Health, Kerr County’s largest employer for more than seven decades, has been named one of the nation’s “Best Places to Work” by Modern Healthcare.
On Monday, May 17, Peterson Health employees gathered in the lobby of Peterson Regional Medical Center for the surprise announcement by CEO and President Cory Edmondson and Chief Human Resources Officer Denton Gruzensky.
Peterson Health administrators were notified last week during National Hospital Week that Peterson Health was selected for this elite list but in keeping with the noted embargo, could not publically announce until Monday.
“What a great way to end a full week of celebrating our amazing organization and our coveted roles as healthcare providers,” Edmondson said. “We’ve taken our mission, vision, and values seriously and they serve as our calling, but along the way at all times, we have fun. This is the perfect grand finale to our momentous week of announcements. This is a significant recognition that only heightens our elevated organization’s pride.”
An already award-winning hospital for patient experience, safety, quality, and financial strength, Peterson Health applied for the elite workplace designation in February, completing an arduous application, followed in March by an anonymous employee engagement survey.
Gruzensky said in order to qualify, Peterson Health Human Resources administrators had to complete a 17-page Employee Questionnaire providing answers to questions related to the following:
• Hiring and Employment Practices;
• Pay and Benefits;
• Work Life Balance and Wellness Initiatives;
• Training and Career Development;
• Corporate Culture and Communications, and a new section;
• COVID-19 Questions.
“If those responses met the qualifications, the next round of the application required an employee survey. Employees for the survey were selected randomly and a certain response rate was required to move to the final stage, which Peterson accomplished,” Gruzensky said.
Edmondson expressed pride and appreciation.
“The answers our team gave in the survey must have been very positive to rank us above others who qualified as well,” Edmondson said. “There is no doubt in my mind our team and culture at Peterson is second to none. I’m proud to work for our team at Peterson.”
Peterson Health administrators surprised employees with the news of the “Best Place to Work” win in a spontaneous celebration in the hospital lobby, which was met with cheers and music and dancing in the lobby.
Peterson Health is one of only 150 healthcare organizations or businesses in the nation to receive this award.
"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."
Peterson Health will find out their ranking on the “Best Places” list and be celebrated at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on Sept. 16 at a ceremony in Chicago, Ill.
For more information or questions on the “2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare” recognition program or awards gala, contact Jodi Sniegocki Kerhulas, Director, Education and Events, at jsniegocki@modernhealthcare.com or call (312) 649-5459.
For more information on career opportunities at Peterson Health, contact Tori Preece, Peterson Health Recruiter at (830) 258-7375 or visit our website at www.petersonhealth.com/ Careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.