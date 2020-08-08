County sees 12 new cases this week, 47 active COVID-19 cases

With the addition of four new COVID-19 positives Friday, Aug. 7, edging the county’s pandemic total closer to the 400-case mark, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas has released updated demographics.
“Even though some of these breakdowns are for a partial count of our county’s total, they are valuable still for the insights they give us about our local COVID-19 situation,” Thomas said.
Again, Thomas reiterated that citizens noting differences between the totals they may be seeing between different sources, such as the county, the Texas Department of State Health Services’ online dashboard, the City of Kerrville, Peterson Health, etc. should be aware that the discrepancies can be due to the different agencies post numbers at different times, as well as gathering their numbers from different sources.
Thomas, who spearheads the emergency management effort, aggregates numbers from different sources locally and reconciles those in close contact with the DSHS representatives.
Here is what he is releasing today:
Kerr County COVID-19 Data (Aug. 7, 2020)
Active – Recovered – Probable Statistics:
This information is per the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 Daily Update, the DSHS Vital Statistics and Peterson Health. (The Region 8 update is emailed to local public health authorities each afternoon and it’s numbers are usually different from the data that can be seen on the DSHS’ online dashboard, because the online site lags in updates.)
• 47 – # of ACTIVE infections
• 366 – # of RECOVERIES
• 6 – # of FATALITIES from COVID-19 (**per the DSHS Dashboard/Vital Statistics)
• 3 – Currently hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center (**per PRMC)
Testing Statistics:
This information is aggregated from testing done at the local hospital, through nursing homes, at local mobile clinics and more. Numbers are as of today, Aug. 7, 2020.
6,321 – TOTAL # of people who have been tested locally for active COVID-19
• 3,999 – # of people testing through Peterson Regional Medical Center system
• 812 – # of people tested through Texas Military Forces mobile clinics
• 675 -- # of people testing in local nursing homes
• 835 – # of people tested by oral swabs in 2 Curative Inc. clinics (including 289 performed this week at the Aug. 8 clinic)
• 395 -- # of people who tested positive in Kerr County (**Per Peterson Regional Medical Center)
• 3 -- # of people hospitalized in Peterson Regional Medical Center (**per the report from Peterson Health at end of day on Aug. 7)
COVID-19 Local Age Statistics:
This information is per Peterson Health and is based on the most recent 245 cases, Thomas said.
CONFIRMED # of COVID-19 Positive Patients by Age Bracket in Kerr County, Texas
0 – Younger than 1 year old
6 -- 1-9 years old
15 -- 10-19 years old
42 – 20-29 years old
45 – 30-39 years old
36 – 40 to 49 years old
35 (1 fatality) – 50 to 59 years old
22 – 60 to 64 years old
11 – 65 to 69 years old
11 – 70 to 74 years old
11 (1 fatality) – 75 to 79 years old
11 – 80 years old and older
Method of Transmission:
This information takes a look at the method of the novel coronavirus’ transmission for 231 cases that have been investigated so far by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS and THT (Texas Health Tracing, an independent contractor hired by the state to help keep up with case investigations) continue to investigate cases submitted to the state by Peterson Regional Medical Center and local clinics. Their findings will be published through this medium as those investigations are completed and Kerr County officials are notified of their results, Thomas said.
TRANSMISSION METHOD STATISTICS for KERR COUNTY:
2 – Travel outside of Texas
3 – Travel outside of Kerr County, but within the state
8 – Unknown how the COVID-19 people were infected with the virus
29 – Household spread
26 – Community spread
28 – Close contact
53 – Lost to follow-up efforts
8 – Workplace exposure
74 – Under investigation by Texas Health Trace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.