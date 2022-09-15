Providing water for the masses

Providing water resources to an entire subdivision after their well failed has become an important mission for the Water Ministry at First Baptist Church in Kerrville for the past five weeks.
Waiting for permits needed to drill a new well, the residents of Hill River Country Estates outside Center Point were faced with no water supplies. The 95 homes in the subdivision had no source of water for almost two weeks before Kerrville’s FBC stepped up to help.
“At first we delivered water every day but now we only deliver two days a weeks,” said Chad Beard, one of the church members who has spearheaded the water delivery program. Currently they deliver water on Mondays and Thursdays.
Some water pressure has returned to the well and the need for delivery has decreased in recent days.
Beard said the church’s water ministry has been active for the past 17 years but never has faced a situation as large and ongoing as the Center Point subdivision problem.
“We’ve got it worked out now to do it long-term, as needed,” Beard said, “but they have a well driller lined up to drill a new well as soon as they get the necessary permit.”
He said hopefully they will get the permit by mid-September and begin construction of a new well to serve the subdivision.
Beard said the subdivision was already experiencing well problems earlier in the summer, as the water table dropped, and had a well service company looking at improving the well but, in the process, the well collapsed.
“Our first reaction was that we have the opportunity to serve that community by providing water. We are trying to share the blessing that God has given us in the church,” he added.
Typically the ministry has provided water on a short-term basis to persons whose wells have gone dry or, in some recent situations, to persons with rainwater catchment systems who have no source of water and with no rain for several months.
“We don’t ask for fuel or reimbursements usually either,” Beard said.
Normally they get the water they deliver to people in need from the City of Kerrville using a voucher program, but because of the longer need and remote location the FBC ministry was approached by a ranch owner closer to the subdivision who was willing to donate the water from his well.
Most of the people involved in the FBC ministry are either retired or own their own business which allows them to commit the time needed to provide water to persons in need. Three members of the ministry consistently have been involved in the water delivery but as many as 10 other church members have participated over the past five weeks.
“Last week, before school started, several of the youth from First Baptist went out with us to deliver water to the community,” Beard said.
Beard said they are planning to work with members of a Spanish-speaking Center Point church that serves the community already.
“We want to see God glorified and see that his kingdom is moved forward by our work we are doing here in this community,” Beard said. “We are looking for ways to continue to serve this mostly Hispanic community and see what more we can do to help bring God into their lives.”
