SU earns national accolades for excellence

For the third year in a row, Schreiner University is honored as a College of Distinction for its high-impact approach to education and has again received specialized recognition in Business, Education, Nursing and Career Development.
This year, Schreiner University also received recognition in Equity and Inclusion, and Military Support.
These accolades were born out of a need for college curricula that are comprehensive not only in course material, but also in practical- and soft-skills development. Schreiner University has met these needs with a blend of liberal arts education, program-specific training and abundant opportunities for real-world application.
Founded in 2000, Colleges of Distinction has advocated for schools whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of engagement, teaching, community and outcomes. This philosophy has evolved over the last few years to inspire individual recognitions that focus on institutions’ specialized services for students.
“We complete a thorough review of the programs before granting the honors,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “We’re looking for qualities such as accreditation, breadth of program, advising and mentoring, integration of career services and successful outcomes for students. It’s wonderful to see how Schreiner University really exemplifies these qualities.”
Business: Globalization and the intricacies of modern business operations require effective communication and apt problem-solving strategies. Schreiner’s programs keep their future leaders adaptable as they grow alongside their industry.
Education: Schreiner is proud to graduate future educators who are not only knowledgeable, but also efficient mentors who provide empathetic support and novel teaching methods.
Nursing: The accredited Nursing program at Schreiner University has enabled its students to take calculated action even in high-pressure situations. With four full years at Schreiner, these students are challenged to remain curious and compassionate throughout their rigorous practice.
Career Development: Schreiner has shown that they are well equipped to help their students graduate with confidence. The badge recognizes schools with comprehensive four-year plans, advising and more. Schreiner University offers such resources providing unparalleled support throughout every stage of career exploration, development and application.
“The Career Development recognition goes beyond a job board and résumé writing,” said Schritter. “Schreiner University has shown inventiveness in connecting with students throughout their academic careers and beyond. Students and graduates are fully supported by Schreiner’s outstanding Career Center.”
Additionally, Schreiner University has received recognition in:
Military Support: As the number of veterans pursuing higher education increases, so too does the demand for their personal and academic support. The Military Support Colleges of Distinction, like Schreiner University (and their new program- Schreiner Institute), ensure that military students are supported through comprehensive education benefits, a committed military and veterans’ affairs team, flexible options, trained faculty and dedicated campus activities and community support.
“Institutions with the Military Support recognition are aware of the unique challenges military students face on college campuses,” Schritter added. “Schreiner University is proud to support and cultivate the skills that military students bring to the classroom, all while helping them achieve their personal and professional goals.”
Equity & Inclusion: As an Equity & Inclusion College of Distinction, Schreiner understands that inclusion is just as important as diversity, ensuring that all students are given equal opportunity to thrive academically, personally and professionally.
Along with its welcoming community, Schreiner University exceeds expectations from a student’s recruitment, throughout school and beyond the completion of their degree.
“Schreiner has created a welcoming environment for underserved students,” said Schritter. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to highlight the noteworthy support offered for students who might not otherwise study and thrive on a college campus.”
To view Schreiner University’s profile or to find more information about the services and experiences they offer, visit collegesofdistinction.com/ school/schreiner-university/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.