Saying ‘goodbye’ after 11 years

Lots of hugs and tears marked the way many of the former Christian Women’s Job Corps participants greeted the program’s retiring executive director Ann Buck, during last week’s reception to honor her for her 11 years of service.
“Even though I am retiring I plan to continue to volunteer with the program,” Buck told the group. Her last official day will be May 26. No replacement has been hired yet.
Current and former board members and other volunteers praised Buck for her years of dedication to the mission of the non-profit. The most emotional comments came from the former CWJC “interns” who praised Buck, and many of the women referred to her as “Mom.”
Buck began her work at CWJC in 2011 as a volunteer mentor and then the following year she was asked by the board to become the executive director.
CWJC’s mission is to give women in need hope for their future by equipping them for life and employment, moving them from dependency to self-sufficiency. Some of the participants have come from abusive situations and others who have been involved for minor crimes in the criminal justice system. Others come to the program simply to learn the skills needed to find employment in a competitive job market.
Graduates of the program can be found working in businesses throughout the Kerrville community.
Volunteers, mentors and skilled teachers who volunteer to help come from 30 local churches, plus several professionals from various fields add their expertise to helping the women in the program.
Kerr CWJC is located at 1140 Broadway. They have classes in the fall and in the spring so registration for the fall term will begin soon. For more information call (830) 896-3660 or go to their website at www.cwjckerrcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.