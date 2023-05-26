Judge rules 'probable grounds' to proceed with Belew removal case

The civil case against Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley David Belew, which eventually may lead to his removal from office, will move forward after a hearing on Friday before visiting Judge Sid Harle. Harle, the Fourth Judicial District Administrative Judge from San Antonio, was appointed to hear the case after local judges recused themselves.
“In reviewing (the case) I don’t think there’s any question that there are probable grounds to proceed,” Harle ruled in his decision to deny the motion for abatement filed by Belew and his attorney, Patrick O’Fiel. Harle said the case could be set for another hearing either in late June or July and asked the two sides to let him know when they were ready to proceed so he could put it on a calendar.
Abatement means an interruption of a legal proceeding upon the pleading of a defendant of a matter that prevents the plaintiff from going forward with the suit at that time or in that form or, in simple terms, an abatement would end the existence of the case.
Harle first expressed his concern with the lack of information filed with the case, but 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold pointed out that all of the information that he had available was made part of the original filing of the case. Harle questioned whether the attorneys wanted him to rule only on the motion of abatement or to hear the entire case on Friday. When Harpold and O’Fiel cleared up that the motion of abatement was the only decision that needed to be made Friday, then Harle agreed to move forward on the proceeding.
“In filing this I did what I was told to do by the district clerk’s office. My understanding that this was like a TRO (temporary restraining order). You would review and see if there is enough information to move forward,” Harpold told the judge.
O’Fiel argued that the DA’s office had not followed the right procedure in what he referred to as the “unusual proceedings,” and pointed out that by the filings already done, that the original step had been skipped by Harpold.
“My purpose is not to have the case dismissed. We just want to stop the proceeding where we are and have the case refiled with the appropriate paperwork,” O’Fiel said.
O’Fiel reviewed the basic facts of the case for the court explaining that Belew was arrested in 1973, at the age of 17, and charged as an adult with burglary of a building, a second degree felony at the time. The case originated in Haltom City, a suburb of Fort Worth, when Belew was found in possession of items stolen from a department store. He pled guilty and was placed on 10 years-probation (deferred adjudication probation did not exist at that time in Texas) in a district court in Tarrant County. He successfully completed the probation, regained his right to vote, but never had the charge expunged, which means it shows up on the Texas Department of Public Safety website and various public websites that anyone can access.
Belew has denied that his attorney at that time ever advised him to have the charges expunged. In December 2015 and again in December 2019, when filing for a place on the Republican primary ballot for Pct. 1 County Commissioner, Belew signed a form attesting to the fact that he had never been convicted of a felony. The statute of limitations has already expired to file any possible criminal charges against Belew for signing the documents declaring he was not a convicted felon.
“He understood if he pled guilty and served his probation that he would not have a criminal record,” O’Fiel said. That’s our contention moving forward in this case,” O’Fiel added.
O’Fiel added that the documents provided by the DA’s office included only the first page of a multi-page document based on a semi-colon at the end of the page.
A 1965 state law in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure Section 42.01 specifically does not require a judge’s signature on the final adjudication paperwork. That requirement was added to the law later.
O’Fiel added that the state’s response in the Belew filings basically addresses only cases after 1973.
Harpold provided the judge a “cleaner copy” of the original document filed in the case using the E-file system attorneys use in the district clerk’s office. He also went over the Texas Election Code, Section Four, that states clearly that a person running for a commissioner’s seat or many other elected officials in the state “cannot have been convicted of a felony.”
He also argued there was no evidence of a page two on the final judgment that he received from Tarrant County and also reminded the judge that the law at that time did not require a judge’s signature.
“In my experience, the older judgments that were rendered did not require a judge’s signature,” Harpold said.
Harpold said the certified copies of the judgment he received from the Tarrant County District Clerk’s office used the word “convicted” multiple times on the various documents and all of them bore the signature of Harley David Belew and some were signed by the judge.
“All we are dealing with here is the documents that have been filed with the court. We have evidence of the conviction,” Harpold said.
O’FIel argued that the common element in the dispute is whether the conviction was entered into the record, the issue of when it was filed with the court.
“A docket entry is not enough to show a conviction. The question is whether it was entered into the (court) record. Nothing here shows it was certified. You need a valid judgment.” O’Fiel said.
He pointed out in a 2007 case Houston vs. State that the court ruling said that the Code of Criminal Procedure does not require proof of written documents and argued that the removal of a person from office is a higher standard.
The other issue identified in the civil case that Harle is being asked to determine is whether, if Belew is removed from office, could certain actions taken by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court in the six and half years he has been on the court be challenged legally or possibly voided, especially in decisions when there was a three to two vote.
Harle asked the attorneys to provide him a briefing on the Texas Election Code and whether Belew’s votes could be voided. Harpold questioned the judge whether he meant “retroactively” and Harle said “yes.”
“The court has ample evidence beyond probable cause and we can move forward and have this heard,” Harle said at the end of the attorney presentations.
After ruling against Belew on the motion of abatement, Harle admonished both sides to provide additional information to him about precedent setting cases or rulings in similar cases in Texas when elected officials, especially county commissioners, were removed from office.
No date was set for additional court hearings on this case.
