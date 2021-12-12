Lights! Camera! Action!

It takes a small army of crew members and everything from period cars and local “extras” in a cast of movie characters, to many specialists among the crew, to turn Kerrville's Inn of the Hills into a movie set depicting a real-life murder case from 1980. The visitors from an Austin production company recently filmed scenes in Kerrville for about a week, for an HBO-Max movie currently titled “Love and Death” to be released in early 2022. “Austin doesn't look like the '70s and '80s anymore,” according to Michael Klick, an executive producer for the film.