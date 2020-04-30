Officials urge support, caution with business openings

As Kerrville merchants prepare to open their businesses to customers tomorrow for the first time in weeks, local officials urged citizens and business owners to be safe, cautious and continue to practice social distancing measures during a weekly COVID-19 Update virtual press conference held Thursday morning.
"I know many are celebrating the partial openings that the governor announced on Tuesday,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “But celebrations need to balanced with caution. While many are excited and want to get back to life before (COVID-19) … it isn’t life before.”
Blackburn said the coronavirus is still a threat and said that as local citizens look forward to reopening the city, many citizens are still frightened.
“With only five cases in Kerr County, we can feel invulnerable,” Blackburn said. “We aren’t.”
He went on to say that a neighboring county has reported 13 COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Another county located northeast of Kerr County, with much less population, “is seeing a spike in cases right now,” Blackburn said. He then said around the state police and firefighters are seeing increased numbers of positive coronavirus cases.
“Am I trying to scare you? Am I being an alarmist?,” Blackburn asked. “I am if it helps us to be cautious. It is like this virus has spiked arms around us and still wants to squeeze.”
While stores and restaurants will be allowed to reopen, Blackburn said taking precautions to continue practice social distancing and wearing masks is encouraged, saying that wearing masks is not “silly,” but an effective means to slow the spread of the virus and asked citizens to be protective of their neighbors by wearing masks in public.
Blackburn said COVID-19 was an unknown when emerged from China and it has taken time to understand how the virus spreads and how to contain it.
“It is called a novel coronavirus because it is new, though it is related to other viruses,” Blackburn said. “We’ve been in uncharted waters.”
He reminded the public that City of Kerrville, Kerr County and Peterson Health officials began meeting on Jan. 24, three days after the first case was reported in the United States, later adding Kerrville ISD, Schreiner University and emergency management professionals to form a Joint Operation Team.
“A system of communications was put in place. Equipment was ready. First responders were ready. Personnel and space at the hospital were ready,” Blackburn said. “But to be ready and the resulting shutdown, that meant businesses and workers were hurt and people could not carry on life as usual. That was a big cost, but all that was done, I believe, saved lives and protected health.”
“Yes, we have five cases and no deaths, but this story is not over and let’s hope it has a good ending,” Blackburn said. “So, while I urge caution, I also ask you to support local businesses. Local businesses are the backbone of Kerrville. Now more than ever, lets give them our support, encouragement and business.”
Peterson Health
Cory Edmondson, President & CEO of Peterson Health, said as of Wednesday, Peterson Health has tested 428 patients for COVID-19.
“Of that number 20 are still pending results,” Edmondson said. “That is just for Peterson Health. There are still doctors and other areas that are still testing and screening patients. And, as the mayor said, five have tested positive and that’s still the case today.”
Edmondson said that looking at the number of positive cases versus those tested, the percentage is 1.16 percent testing positive for the virus. From the perspective of the county and population (50,000), the positive cases makes up .001 percent of positive of the population.
“I share that with you to highlight the fact that we are going in the right direction … that doesn’t mean to let down our guard, but just to give people confidence as to where we are in the community,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson praised the efforts of city and county officials in working to communicate with other leaders and citizens, saying that the creation of the Joint Operation Center has strengthen communications.
“We have all worked hand-in-hand together to keep our constituents and community informed at all times to provide a cohesive and united message,” Edmondson said.
Communication being key, Edmondson announced the update from the Centers for Disease Control regarding guidelines for symptoms of COVID-19.
“The CDC has even updated what they consider symptomatic items associated with COVID-19,” Edmondson said. “The list has lengthened and includes some that you have heard before … fever, cough, shortness of breath … new ones are chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste and smell, vomiting diarrhea or even a sore throat.”
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Edmondson said the CDC still recommends washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, social distancing, covering coughs and sneezes with an elbow.
“All of those things that you have known are still in place and we strongly encourage that, especially with the governor is opening up the state and Kerrville is looking at opening up at the level we are,” Edmondson said.
With regard to operations at Peterson Health, Edmondson said he was happy to report Governor Greg Abbott has allowed hospitals to open up the surgical department for elective procedures.
“That was good news. The governor was feeling better about what was going on throughout the state,” Edmondson said. “Our surgeons have even told us stories, when we opened up last Wednesday, saying that patients were asking to be the first one on the list. People are ready to get back to improved healthcare and improved livelihoods.”
Edmondson said further good news is that the amount of patients requiring COVID-19 screening and testing has decreased.
“We are going to be moving our that screening and testing center (from Hill Country Youth Event Center) to our Urgent Care Center, located at 1740 Junction Highway,” Edmondson said. “That’s positive for a variety of reasons … on is that we will be able to provide testing seven days a week.”
Edmondson praised the Peterson Health employees working at the testing center and thanked county officials for coordinating to set up the testing site at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Edmondson encouraged all citizens to be confident in seeking healthcare, citing numerous national accolades earned by Peterson Regional Medical Center for both cleanliness and safety.
“We are providing safe health care locally and are meeting all kinds of high standards in regards to that,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said Peterson Regional Medical Center was rated in the top two percent of hospitals nationally for cleanliness.
“Just like you, we are ready to return our staff and our equipment back to their original positions,” Edmondson said. “But we are doing that in a reasonable and rational way. We encourage you, as you go about your daily lives, as the governor opens up Texas, in a reasonable and rational way as well. Do your part to be respectful and prudent in your activities.”
Edmondson said he wanted to end his report with a quote by Winston Churchill.
“It’s a shame to waste a crisis, to not come out of it somehow stronger and wiser,” Edmondson said. “I hope you and your family, your organization will come out of this stronger and wiser.”
Kerrville City Manager
Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel spoke on Governor Abbott’s “Report to Open Texas,” and the guidelines stated within, saying a copy of the report is posted on the city’s website.
“It provides a lot of guidance on reopening certain businesses and facilities,” McDaniel said. “It also provides information that will be helpful for everyone, including patrons of the businesses and our restaurants.”
With regard to opening Kerrville in relation to the governor’s executive order, McDaniel said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has submitted the necessary paperwork for Kerrville to open up at Phase 2 of the governor’s plan, due to the limited number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in the county.
“Kerr County businesses can open at the 50 percent occupancy as opposed to the 25 percent,” McDaniel said. “That’s not all businesses. There are some businesses that are still not eligible (to open).”
McDaniel said city staff have been working closely with restaurants in providing guidance on how they can open under the governor’s order, including the production of a printed “tool kit” to use while planning for the Friday opening.
“We’ve had a lot of questions and I think that people are well on their way to opening tomorrow,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel highlighted those businesses not allowed to open, which includes 10 establishments within the Kerrville city limits that receive 51 percent of their revenue through alcohol sales, barbers, salons, gyms and some other businesses.
With regard to opening public pools, McDaniel defined a public pool as one that requires an inspection and said that they include apartments complexes, hotels and other facilities that the public has access to.
“It just doesn’t include residential pools,” McDaniel said. “We expect more guidance from the governor on or before May 18 on the next phase of opening.”
With regard to city offices, McDaniel said those offices will be opening, but with limitations.
“We will be treating our buildings as if they were businesses in terms of occupancy and sanitation requirements beginning tomorrow,” McDaniel said. “This means we will be open to the public to a limited number at a time.”
He said the ability to practice social distancing will also factor into number of citizens allowed inside city offices.
“Social distancing preempts the occupancy,” McDaniel said. “We will also try to make accommodations for at-risk population that are visiting our facilities, such as designated hours and press releases will be coming out about those hours.”
McDaniel said all “public-facing” employees will be wearing masks and will encourage others to do so as well.
“They (masks) are not required, specifically not required by the governor’s orders, but they are recommended,” McDaniel said.
In addition to businesses and city offices, McDaniel said the municipal tennis courts will be open on Friday under certain requirements and single rider carts will be allowed at Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course.
McDaniel said the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will reopen to the public on Monday.
“Some programs and equipment will not be available, just because it would be difficult to keep them sanitary,” McDaniel said. “But the doors will be open for checking out books and things such as that.”
McDaniel said that Kerrville City Council meetings will resume in-person proceedings, with limited numbers of citizens allowed to enter council chambers, as will some of the city’s boards and commissions.
“So we will slowly begin business as usual,” McDaniel said.
With regard to COVID-19 testing, McDaniel said the City of Kerrville will host the Texas Military Department in providing free testing.
“The first one is coming up soon on Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m,” McDaniel said. “This will be done at the Kroc Center and you have to show symptoms to be able to be tested and you need to have an appointment.”
To make an appointment for the free COVID-19 testing, McDaniel said citizens should call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org to make an appointment.
“Finally, I want to ask for everyone’s help,” McDaniel said. “We are opening slowly and if we do this right, we will continue to open more and more over time. But, if we don’t do what we need to be doing, what we’ve been asked to do by the governor, then we may have a set back. Right now, Kerr County is in good shape to bounce back before other counties in Texas, because of our low number of cases and how we’ve been able to manage that. So let’s all do our part to make sure we can remain open.”
McDaniel urged all citizens to continue to practice social distancing and wear masks as recommended.
McDaniel said the city will not be monitoring citizen behavior as reopening efforts increase, but said that officials will follow up on any complaints received.
“We’re not going to go about this with heavy-handed enforcement, unless it’s a very serious situation,” McDaniel said. “We have not to date and we are not going to start now. We are asking people to do their part, be responsible and do the right thing for everyone in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.