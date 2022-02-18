State rep race heats up at RWKC forum

As two Republican candidates for District 53 State Representative stated their cases last week at a forum hosted by the Republican Women of Kerr County, incumbent Andrew Murr stood on his record over four terms, noting he is listed as one of the Top 25 most conservative house floor members of the 150 total members, while his opponent Wesley Virdell cited reasons Murr was not conservative enough.
While Murr said border security is his number one priority and supports Governor Greg Abbott’s efforts through Operation Lone Star to do what the State of Texas can legally do to control the influx of illegal immigrants, Virdell stated and repeated his view that immigrants should be shot for trespassing along the border.
Over the course of 45 minutes, Murr and Virdell answered a host of questions ranging from opinions on lobbyists, to agricultural exemptions and property taxes, to border security and election integrity.
Opening Statements
Murr said he grew up on a working ranch, just outside of Junction, where his family raised sheep, cattle and goats.
Murr attended Texas A&M to study to become an ag teacher, doing his student teaching in Mason and eventually obtained his law degree from Texas Tech University and eventually returned to Junction to start his own law practice and to continue to run livestock on the family ranch, he said.
Murr was elected to serve as Kimble County Judge, before being elected to his first of two terms as District 53 Representative in the Texas House of Representatives in 2014.
“Let me tell you about a few successes we’ve had right here in Kerr County as your State Representative,” Murr said. “I’ve supported over $73 million in water and wastewater funding for Kerr County and the City of Kerrville from the Water Development Board. From past legislation from working with local elected officials to create a part-time magistrate process to make our jail more efficient.”
Murr said he has worked to provide $400 million in new funding for the state psychiatric hospital system, which included 70 new beds for the Kerrville State Hospital.
He said he supported grant funding for the county’s new regional public defender’s office, which is based out of Kerrville, but serves multiple counties and created 20 new jobs, he said.
“And, I’ve worked closely with local prosecutors on specific legislation to close loopholes on improper teacher-student relationships,” Murr said.
Murr said he works closely with leaders in his district to identify needs and work toward finding a solution for those needs, but added that currently border security is his top priority.
“The federal government may have failed, but Texas, through the legislature, has stepped to the process,” Murr said. “I also continue to be a zealous advocate for lasting and permanent property tax relief … because we owe it to all of us sitting here for the folks in Austin to come up with a different way of doing things.”
Finally, Murr said, he advocates for protecting rural values and way of life.
Wesley Virdell
Virdell said his hometown is Brady, and with the exception of his military service and attending college, he has resided in Brady.
Virdell said he graduated high school in 1998 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 2001.
“I joined about two months after Sept. 11 and I worked on intercontinental ballistic missiles and also served as a military training leader during that time,” Virdell said.
Virdell said he returned to Brady in 2008, because he wanted his children to grow in the same environment he grew up.
He said he first became interested in politics when his congressman voted to support the Troubled Asset Relief Program, which he described as “giving money to failing companies … to people who have made bad decisions,” which at that time was the banking system.
“They propped up unprofitable companies. That’s not a free market, so that got my attention,” Virdell said. “I also started going to the capital about 10 or 12 years ago for gun rights.”
Through that process, Virdell said he worked with a group that was able to get open carry of firearms passed in 2015 and Constitutional carry of firearms passed recently.
He said he has been active in other campaigns and takes the campaign process seriously.
“We we look at what happens in Austin, we have a lot of people that call themselves Republicans, and when you actually look at what they do, how they vote, and what happens behind the scenes, I think you would find out that most of them are not as Republican as they tell you they are,” Virdell said.
Questions and answers
Do you support legislation to reinstate election fraud as a felony crime?
Murr
“The short answer, directly, is ‘Yes’,” Murr said.
He said an Election Integrity Bill was brought to the house in May. Murr reminded the audience that Democrat members of the house chose to break quorum and left, which prompted Governor Greg Abbott to call special sessions.
“Governor Abbott said he would call special session after special session until that bill became law,” Murr said. “My colleagues turned to me and said ‘Andy Murr, would you pick up this bill and get it across the finish line?’ And I worked tirelessly on that.”
Murr said he was part of a 14-hour hearing that began on a Saturday afternoon and finished on a Sunday morning.
“36 hours later, the majority of the democrats bolted Texas and called me a racist,” Murr said. “But we persevered and that bill ultimately, upon return to quorum, came to the house floor and without seeing most of those we had 63 different amendments on a 70-page bill. As the bill author, I stood on the house floor for 12 hours and we fended off Democrats’ attacks.”
Murr said the Election Integrity Bill, which he co-authored with Senator Bryan Hughes, includes more than a dozen new or enhanced criminal penalties, outlaws ballot harvesting, provides greater protections for poll watchers, and ensures the ballot-by-mail process has the same voter identification requirements as those who vote in person.
“These steps make it harder to cheat and easier to vote,” Murr said. “It is now model legislation across the State of Texas.”
Murr said in the end, one Republican entered an amendment to reduce one item of voter fraud from a felony to a misdemeanor and he and his colleagues have vowed to change that amendment.
Virdell
Virdell said one of the items in the bill requires training for poll watchers.
“I challenge each of you to go on the Secretary of State website and try to figure out how to be a poll watcher now,” Virdell said. “They just got that video up for the poll watcher training the other day.”
He said he has had several people call him saying they cannot navigate the website to access the training.
Virdell said he wonders if the amendment change was something Republicans realized, or did they just not read the amendment.
“As your representative, I will not vote for amendments that I did not have a chance to read,” Virdell said. “That has to change and I think we need to make voter fraud a felony again.”
Murr rebuttal
“The specific offense was an ineligible voter and I’ve spoken to the Texas Attorney General’s Office and they’ve explained to me that anybody that is charged with ineligible voting is likely charged with multiple criminal offenses, both felony and misdemeanor, and if convicted, they will be convicted of multiple criminal offenses, both felony and misdemeanor. I point that out that we are talking about a specific punishment for a specific crime, but we created a dozen new criminal offenses within that legislation.”
Virdell rebuttal
“So, if I want to cheat with mail-in ballots that’s now a misdemeanor, a slap on the wrist,” Virdell said.
Do you support mask and vaccine mandates in Texas? If ‘yes,’ do you believe these should or should not be applied in the workforce and why?
Virdell
“I don’t support mask mandates. I don’t support vaccine mandates. I’m not vaccinated. My wife’s not vaccinated. My kids aren’t vaccinated. My parents are not vaccinated,” Virdell said. “I support medical freedom, to choose if you want that for yourself.”
Virdell said one of the reasons he is running for office is because he watched Abbott mandate masks and shut down businesses during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and noted that only four Texas legislators objected.
“I vowed if I had the chance to run against someone who did not step up and fight for us,” Virdell said, also claiming that he has tried to get Murr to call a special session to end vaccine mandates.
Murr
“Short answer, ‘no’ I do not support any mandates,” Murr said. “It is your body and you choose to with it as you please. If someone wants the vaccine, we want to make sure that you have the resources and the knowledge of where to go to get it. If you choose not to get a vaccine for COVID-19, then I respect that decision and certainly support it.”
He said in Texas, laws have been passed to ensure gun stores, churches and other businesses could not be forced to close.
“With that being said, I believe Mr. Virdell is calling into question where I stand on whether we have a fourth called session,” Murr said. “The governor of the State of Texas is the only person that can call a special session of the legislature. And for the specific request (ban mask mandates) has to do with pushback on federal law, not state law. So, I ask people you tell me which specific language at the state level would push back on federal law and I support that.”
Murr said the issue is playing out in the court system and Americans have seen success in the U.S. Supreme Court that have protected workers around the nation from losing their jobs or being forced to get vaccinated.
“The process takes time, but at the end of the day I support our civil liberties and freedoms and will continue to do so,” Murr said.
Virdell rebuttal
Virdell accused “most state reps” refuse to stand up against mask and vaccine mandates “until they saw it was politically popular to do so.”
Murr rebuttal
“My district office and my capital office never closed during the pandemic. We spent day in and day out talking to our local leaders and our health officials about what we could do to help them in the time of need. We spent countless hours helping folks fill out and file their unemployment, helped businesses find out what money was available to them to help them continue to pay their staff and help our hospitals find visiting nurses to fill any shortages they had. That’s what we did.”
Are you for or against Ballot Proposition 2, which states “Texas should eliminate all property taxes within 10 years without implementing a state income tax.” Defend your position.
Murr
Murr said the proposition is being offered by the Republican Party “for all of us to weigh in on and we will be doing that during the election process.”
“First, I will never support a state income tax, it is banned by the Texas Constitution and it is not up for consideration,” Murr said. “Second, I have advocated and filed legislation to abolish all school M&O (Maintenance & Operation) property taxes as we know them without decreasing what we spend on public education.”
Murr said if his legislation were to pass, property taxes would be reduced by half, if not more.
“Third, when we do that, if we are going to abolish local property taxes, then we owe it to cities and counties to determine how they will fund the basic services they provide,” Murr said. “We ask our sheriff to provide security and a jail. We ask our county to provide roads. We ask our cities to make sure that our streets are safe, so if you show me a good way to do that, then I’m an advocate, but I’ve already filed legislation and I stand by my record of abolishing property taxes for schools, which in the Texas Constitution we’re told that is a state obligation, so why are we putting on the backs of local taxpayers.”
Virdell
“I support abolishing property taxes. If I bought this bottle of water, is it okay for me to be taxed on it every year for the rest of my life,” Virdell said. “No, it’s immoral. It’s immoral for you to buy a house and be taxed on it every year. That means you don’t own your property, that can go centuries and centuries back to where you are paying rent to the king for possession of that property.”
Virdell said to fund cities and counties, he supports a five percent state sales tax and a five percent local tax.
“I think that would be a fair way for the counties,” Virdell said. “I believe in a small, limited government and I believe that counties can govern themselves better than the state. So, I don’t want to see some kind of property tax elimination to where the state is the one that divvies all the money between the counties. You won’t find me supporting any of those bills, but I basically will support bills that keep money here in the county and also allow the state to function.”
What is your position on Ballot Proposition 9 “Texas Parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children and the funding should follow the student.”
Virdell
“I think competition is healthy. When schools compete against each other, you will see better schools,” Virdell said. “We are homeschoolers. We don’t want the state government getting involved in putting regulations on us in how we homeschool. There’s a reason that we homeschool. I support school choice as long as it does not bring the state government into my homeschooling. We want to teach our kids the way that we see fit to teach.”
Murr
“I support school choice. I support the parents right to choose the education for their young person. I support the right of the parent to know what the curriculum is and I believe that’s been a discussion topic in the news lately and will continue to be so,” Murr said. “As far as the funding mechanism goes, I have visited with school officials throughout the 16 counties that we seek to represent and often times we talk about that process and at the end of the day, they will agree with me when I say it is okay to be competitive, as long as there is an equal playing field.”
Murr said if the money is going to follow the student, then the state needs to know that money is being used for educational purposes.
What can you do to prevent foreign interests from acquiring real property in Texas?
Murr
“That is a good question and we actually had legislation filed by Chairman James White this last session to deal directly with that,” Murr said. “We’ve all read a few articles about how foreign governments, and I’ll focus in on China, but it’s not the only bad actor that has purchased or acquired land or other interest out in West Texas including wind turbines and other revenue-generating processes.”
Murr said he has voted to pass legislation that keeps foreign governments from being connected to the electric grid.
“We don’t want those folks being connected to ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas),” Murr said. “But Chairman White’s bill didn’t get across the finish line. I zealously advocate for bringing it back, but he’s not running for re-election to the Texas House, so if need be, I am actually looking forward to picking up that baton, or someone that is positioned to do so, so that we can get that across the finish line.”
Virdell
“So I have a friend that works for a certain group and he told me we have three main threats to our country, which is China, Russia and Iran,” Virdell said.
Virdell said he picked up a freight container in Houston for delivery in Throckmorton.
“I asked the engineer when I got there, he was a Russian, I asked him where does this come from and he said China,” Virdell said. “I asked if everything in there was Chinese and he said everything in there was Chinese. That was for our wind farms. That comes from our state legislature, who are giving subsidies to help these wind farms grow.”
Virdell said the wind most of the farm equipment parts, software and hardware are made in China.
“We have given the Chinese a Trojan horse to come in our doors,” Virdell said. “They can cut off those life supports at any time if they want. It’s up to the legislator to block that in the future and I would support any legislation that stops China from having any power over us.”
Can you identify the NGOs, the non-governmental organizations, facilitating the transfer of illegal aliens and can this be stopped by revoking their licenses?
Virdell
“I’m not sure who the NGOs are, but what comes to mind though, I believe is called Southwest Key, they are a nonprofit organization and what they are doing is the people that run that organization is going around buying properties and housing illegal immigrants,” Virdell said. “And, they are making millions and millions of dollars off of the federal government to keep those illegal immigrants there.”
He alleged Southwest Key and another organization are giving campaign donations to politicians to keep the flow of illegal immigrants coming into the country.
“Those people don’t want this to end. Those people are making profit through enabling illegal aliens to continue to be here,” Virdell said.
Murr
“You mention the topic and the business of smuggling humans and I think there are a lot of different entities that are involved in that,” Murr said. “I talk to law enforcemement and I talk to local elected officials on a regular basis. ‘How’s it going in Sonora. How’s it going in Rocksprings, Texas.’ They tell me inherently it’s the drug cartels, just like we thought, but they have now vertically integrated human smuggling, because that is just as profitable as selling narcotics and other illegal contraband.”
Murr said investigations have revealed that U.S. citizens are being targeted to serve as transport for the cartels in the human smuggling effort.
“They go to Fort Worth, Texas and find a single woman and tell her they are going to pay her $500 or $1,000 a head and to go to a pickup location somewhere near the border and she’ll meet a coyote and they will fill her car full of folks and she is going to get paid just like an Uber driver,” Murr said.
He said if the Texas resident smuggler gets caught, they will be arrested, but the immigrants will be turned over to the federal government.
“That is frustrating, because it is filling up our jails, it’s taxing our healthcare systems, especially in rural Texas,” Murr said. “You’ve seen the State of Texas step up through Operation Lone Star to try to target some of that, again we are treating symptoms to a problem. We are not able to treat the problem itself, because at the end of the day, the federal government, as you know through the U.S. Constitution, has the supreme right to determine our international borders and maintain those. But with the welcome mat that’s out there, folks literally cross the river and turn themselves in to federal agents and are processed and released, pending a court date that we don’t know when will happen. They call their family. They call their friends, and others keep coming.”
Murr said the State of Texas is doing everything it can within the law, including prosecuting migrants for trespassing on private property.
Virdell rebuttal
“We’re supposed to have a defensive border. This is probably going to shock some people when I say this, but I guarantee you start shooting people for trespassing and they’ll quit coming over,” Virdell said.
Virdell’s answer was met with laughter and then faint applause.
How would you punish quorum-busting House Democrats for abdicating their duties during the 2021 legislative session.
Murr
“That’s very personal for me, because a great many of those Democrats called me racist time and again on TV, to my face, and worse,” Murr said. “I was asked to carry a bill by my colleagues. I worked diligently. I sat for five hours in a chair, just like this, five hours without a break, interrogated by Democrats on a committee that 36 hours later they left town. It was offensive to me and it should have been offensive to their constituents.”
Murr said he advocates for changes to the House rules, that occur at the beginning of each session, to create a penalty system for similar future behavior, “including monetary fines and the loss of certain credentials that they receive,” Murr said. “Most importantly, they are going to be punished at the ballot box. They were elected by their constituents to go to Austin and represent them. Even if they are in the minority party, their constituents know they were supposed to do their job.”
Murr said he actually had voters in the districts of those that fled town before the vote on the Election Integrity Bill call him and were angry.
“I do think that you will see an increased Republican majority as a result of their failure to do their job,” Murr said.
Virdell
Virdell said he agreed with changes to the House rules, but also said that a proposal was introduced to only let the majority chair House committees, which would effectively eliminate Democrats from chairing committees and said that Murr voted to allow Democrats to chair committees.
Virdell then said the first photo that comes up on Murr’s website is a photo of he and Democrat Joe Moody, “one of the Democrats that took off.”
“No offense, but I wouldn’t have a picture of me standing with a Democrat as the first picture that comes up on my website,” Virdell said.
Murr rebuttal
“Look, my opponent has rhetoric. I have results. I’m a Top 25, however you cut it, most conservative member of the House of Representatives,” Murr said. “I’ll tell you this, I respect the people that I have to work with. I didn’t elect them, they are from other parts of the State of Texas and I treat them with dignity and I treat them with respect, because I did not get that in return. That being said, the Texas Constitution says you have to have 100 people in the Texas House of Representatives on the floor to do business. During that session, we only had 83 Republicans, which meant we actually had to have some warm bodies there. I don’t care how they voted, but they had to be physically present for us to do business.”
Some legislators are discussing elimination of the agricultural exemption for rural landowners. What is your position and why?
Virdell
“If we are talking about property taxes, like I said I support banning property taxes, so therefore there would be no need for the agricultural exemption for that,” Virdell said.
Murr
“I’m not one of those ‘some legislators,’ I don’t advocate changing that,” Murr said. He explained that the exemption was created to benefit family ranches that operate as a way of life to put “food on our table and fiber on our backs.”
“In the 16 counties that we seek to represent, we have more livestock than people,” Murr said. “That goes a long way to tell you what is the economic drivers locally for the benefits of us living in rural Texas. And, at the end of the day, our farmers and ranchers are one of the most valuable drivers to the entire State of Texas for a multi-billion dollar industry and makes Texas a world-wide leader in agriculture, so I’m going to continue to support that.”
How do you propose to protect Texas residents from the influx of drugs and crime associated with the border crossings?
Murr
Murr said the State of Texas has stepped up to protect the Texas border by investing in manpower, technology and much more to protect Texans through Operation Lone Star and other operations to “try to stem the tide that’s been invited, because the federal policies that are in place encouraged then to come.”
“Along the way, along with the thousands of apprehensions that have occurred, we’ve seen narcotics, we’ve actually seen huge hauls of Fentanyl. The amount of Fentanyl that they have collected, just through DPS at the border would kill 2.2 million people,” Murr said. “That’s why DPS doesn’t even field test when they stop someone with potential methamphetamines. They don’t even do a field test because it can be so deadly to the touch that it needs to go to a lab.”
Murr said the State of Texas has also invested $300 million to be put toward a “prosecution framework,” where participating land owners will file complaints against migrants that trespass on their property and create a criminal record for those trespassers.
“My neighbors had this occur to them. It happens to me,” Murr said. “It happens every day. And so the State of Texas is doing everything we can and we are sitting here waiting for the federal administration to change policies and I’m hoping in two years that certainly happens.”
Virdell
“So if you believe the federal government is not doing their job, which I believe the federal government is doing a terrible job, the first thing we should do is stop sending money to the federal government that they think we owe them,” Virdell said. “Until they do their job, our comptroller has to stop sending money. I know that sounds like another crazy idea. I also go back to the crazy idea that if you want to stop it, shoot trespassers. I know that sounds extreme, but honestly, I guarantee people will quit coming over if we actually show them we are a defensive border and we have have a defensive border and that we have force.”
Virdell asked what has Abbott done for the border.
“A chainlink fence. There were like eight ladders laying next to that chainlink fence, which is crazy,” Virdell said. “You can cut that chainlink fence. That’s not a border wall.”
Virdell said he feels strongly about the border wall and actually drove to Engleside, Texas and picked up eight pieces of the border wall and drove it all the way to Arizona to be used for construction of the wall in April 2020.
Murr rebuttal
“I will add this that whenever the State of Texas put $2.8 billion toward trying to better secure our border, it doesn’t just go to a wall,” Murr said. “We’ve reached out to the federal government and right now your federal government won’t let the State of Texas do any construction on lands that the federal government has secured. So, any work that is being done is on participating land owners and you bet there are plenty of them.”
Are you for or against taxpayer-funded lobbyists?
Virdell
“I’m against it,” Virdell said. “I know that when I talk to people that do support it, one of the issues is that we do have county commissioners who need to be able to communicate with legislators and there is a lobbyist organization that does that. I understand that part of it, but whenever we are taking our tax dollars and funding lobbyist to work against what we believe in, that absolutely has to end.”
Murr
“In 2019, legislation that dealt with taxpayer-funded lobbying and a ban on that came to the floor of the Texas House and I supported that legislation,” Murr said. “It failed for a lack of Republican votes, but I still put my vote there and I stand on my record.”
What would be your plan for securing the Texas border?
Murr
“If I was king for a day, first we have to change our federal policies. The whole fact that there is a welcome mat out there that encourages continued bad behavior from folks from other countries is ridiculous,” Murr said. “So, if I could be king for a day, I would go back to the Trump plan of the Remain in Mexico Policy. If you were apprehended at the Texas border, then I would love to be able to send you packing to another country and you could sit there and wait until you could legally enter the United States.”
But for now, Murr said, Texas continues to put its assets to the border and further.
Murr said that one positive move came when an estimated 15,000 Haitians were congregated under the International Bridge in Del Rio and the City of Del Rio themselves closed down its crossing.
“Which cost millions of dollars to businesses on both sides,” Murr said. “Mexico pays attention real quick when you do that and I would love to use that tool more frequently. That needs to be something that makes an investment partner out of Mexico. Only 65 percent of the folks that have been apprehended form the border are from Mexico, and that tells you that 35 percent of those folks are from other countries, so I think we have to hit them in the pocketbook.”
He said that requires inter-governmental cooperation between cities, counties, the state and the federal government.
Virdell
“So, stop commercial traffic coming across the border. I think we have the authority as a state to stop that,” Virdell said. “Make it financially hard for Mexico.
“We also need to get more power to the sheriffs. We need to allow them to deputize citizens to defend and any time they (migrants) are found trespassing on property … you know my first answer, the other answer is to actually detain them and get them back across.
“We need a governor who will actually do that. I don’t think Abbott is as strong as he wants to tell you he is. Politicians want to tell you what you want to hear when they are running for office.”
Closing statements
Murr
“I’ve served four terms now, serving the Texas Hill Country, West Texas and South Texas as our representative in Austin. I stand by my record as one of the Top 25 most conservative members of our 150 members of our Texas House, any way you slice it,” Murr said.
“Last year, we were in session for nine of the 12 months, thats 2,194 votes. I missed three votes. That’s three bathroom breaks folks. What that means is I was in Austin working for you, zealously advocating for the Texas Hill Country and our rural values.
“I’m endorsed by the National Rifle Association, by Farm Bureau, Cattle Raisers, multiple law enforcement agencies and I appreciate that, but what matters most is endorsements from voters like you.
“I am proud to serve and I’m excited to be here.”
Virdell
“I’m a working-class guy, a small business owner, my family is carrying the burden for me in our family business because I’m running, but I think it is the right thing to do. When we talk about issues, if Andy had stood up for us whenever COVID I probably wouldn’t be running,” Virdell said. “I’m asking you to please send me to Austin. I promise I will fight for you. I promise I will dig in and find out and we will support conservative issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.