Book honors ‘Women Warriors’ military service

John F. Aceti’s book titled “Women Warriors – They Too Have Served” was published in early October; and honors a group of women who chose military service sometimes to fulfill personal goals, and sometimes because they were adrift with no clear goals or too little money to gain the goals they thought they wanted.
Aceti, a Kerrville resident writer and photographer, held a local reception for the ladies in the book, to thank them for their contributions and give each of them a signed personal copy of the book.
Aceti said he wrote the book to tell the stories of the women who served in various military branches and for varying lengths of time.
“When I interviewed each one, I asked them, ‘Did anybody thank you or recognize you when you left the service?’ And zero said yes. My interviews were exciting and informative and rewarding. The ladies opened up about their experiences, including some that shared their harassment stories.”
Aceti said he told each woman why he was working on the book, and how he set up his interview process. Some shared their most private stories, he said, and he promised when he got each chapter written that he’d send it to the interviewee to edit.
“Some changed very little, and some completely rewrote their stories,” he said.
He said he asked them what they were doing before they entered military service; and why they were attracted to military service.
“I asked them to describe ‘Basic Training’ and some of them compared drill sergeants to their fathers. Some of them were in combat and I asked them to describe their feelings about that, and if they were altered because of it, also their concerns and what it was really like for them,” Aceti said. “‘It’s your story,’ I told them.”
He said of the 20-plus women he originally talked with who said they’d consider his invitation, he has 19 personal stories in his finished book.
Asked what surprised him as he was interviewing the women and writing their stories, Aceti called them “a special breed” and said, “They each were very independent, determined to do something with their lives and adventurous. They wanted to travel to places they’d never been before.
“They were very honest with their statements. Boot camp was frightening, and they realized it was the military’s goal to break down their independence, to build them back up as a team. They found out they had to help each other out, to succeed,”
Aceti said. “Some had fathers or brothers who served in the military. Some had the urge to finish college first and join the military as an officer.
“They learned to make people proud of them; and they were willing as adults to come and talk a stranger about all of this.”
A four-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force himself, Aceti said, on his end, he started planning this project about women veterans about four years ago, “because I hadn’t seen much about women veterans. When I found three books about them in the local library, I read them each twice.”
Then he read about the annual “Salute to Women Veterans” conference in Kerrville, sponsored by the South Texas Veterans Health Care System, and attended that event three years in a row. After his second year, he said, he requested and got a table there so he could talk more directly to his prospective subjects.
“I got 14 ladies’ names on my yellow pad at first; and ended up with 21 to 23 ladies on my list. But a few of them called me back and said they didn’t feel like they could re-live their experiences by talking out loud about them to me. And I can understand that.”
He said on his visits to the local VAMC, the halls and clinics seemed to be filled with only male vets; and very few of them would talk to him. And after that he considered interviewing spouses and friends of women veterans, but that topic seemed too broad.
He wanted to focus on individual stories; and then share the stories with high school girls so they would know military service is an option out of high school. He’s giving copies of his book to area high school libraries to make the stories available to their students.
“The last question I asked each woman was, what legacy do you want to leave to the young girls of today? Many had great legacies, and young people need every option to consider.”
Aceti said the women were grateful and receptive, and want to be recognized and thanked for their service.
The foreword in the book says. “Dedication – This book is dedicated to the brave women warriors of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Their fearlessness, bold and adventurous spirit to defend our country here and abroad will be forever written in the history books of the future.”
And here are the honored ladies, in order of appearance in Aceti’s book:
• Cheryl L. McCall/Bunyard, U.S. Air Force;
• Delores A. Putnam, U.S. Army;
• Gail Stauder, USA;
• Jennifer D. Dewey, USAF;
• Tamera J. King, U.S. Navy;
• Deborah A. Dombeck, U.S. Coast Guard;
• Virginia Saip, USN;
• Mary Casillas, USA;
• Shirley Hill, USA;
• Kristy Harris, USCG;
• Frances E. Klein, USN;
• Veronica G. Payton, USA;
• Diann Sutton, USN;
• Ruth N. Cremin, USA;
• Keri Camella, USN;
• Laveta McDowell, USAF;
• Lillian Beard, USA;
• Susie McCalla, U.S. Marines;
• Rae Weisbruch, U.S. Army Air Corps.
Among them, they served from one to 32 years in the military; and one “her-storical” essay in the group came from Rae Weisbruch who was a private first class in the U.S. (Army) Air Corps starting in 1944 before World War II was over.
They served from stateside assignments to foreign countries and combat zones, at various ranks and job descriptions.
For more information about Aceti’s book and where it is available besides the high school libraries, call him at 257-1432.
