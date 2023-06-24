Schreiner University: Tracing our roots

by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
Over the past several weeks, and as a result of the leadership of Dr. Don Frazier (Director of Schreiner’s Texas Center) and his wife and partner Susan, 27 travelers – Schreiner students, staff, and friends of the University – participated in a Schreiner University Centennial trip to France and Germany to visit Charles Schreiner’s birthplace in Alsace and to better understand how we – at Schreiner and in Kerrville and in Texas – are tied to the larger world.
Dr. Frazier reminds us as the trip begins that “the connections are everywhere.” It is easy to regard this as rhetoric that sounds good at the start of a 12-day adventure but that is unlikely to prove true. However, over the next several hours and days, Don builds his argument connection by connection. “Here is Le Mans where the Shelby and the Ferrari raced. Did you know that Carroll Shelby was a Texan?” “And out there, in the English Channel, the USS Texas intentionally flooded her torpedo blister in order to make the ship tilt enough to get the correct angles for maximum impact on German forces on land, providing immense firepower to the soldiers storming the beach at Normandy.” And on a cold and blustery day we visited Pointe Du Hoc where James Earl Rudder led his 2nd Ranger Battalion up the cliffs of the beach, scaling the sheer face of the coast while withstanding a constant barrage of German gunfire. Dr. Frazier asks, “Did you know he is a son of the Hill Country?”
And soon, the connections became more personal still.
We traceed the path of former Schreiner Institute student, Distinguished Schreiner Alum, and one of the most decorated soldiers of World War II, Frank Denius, through Normandy as he participated in Operation Cobra. At the Battle of Mortain, he served as a forward observer (artillery), and he wrecked the German counter-offensive (known as Operation Lüttich) and five German armored divisions through his extraordinary coordinate calling. This is the location at which he earned one of his four Silver Stars.
Leaving Normandy, we travel into the interior of France and into the Argonne Forest site of World War I’s Muese – Argonne Offensive. We hear again the stories of Kerrville sons who paid the full measure of devotion to their country. First Lieutenant Earl Garrett of the 1st Infantry Division, who in 1918 was a University of Texas student and among the first to enlist, fell on Oct. 4, 1918, in a trench as he attempted to take a German strongpoint. Eleven days later, Private Sidney Baker (named after Kerrville’s Sid Peterson), a reluctant soldier but dutiful member of the 42nd Infantry Division, would fall in the same offensive. Roughly one month before their deaths and relatively near where Garrett and Baker were fighting, Francisco Lemos, also with the 42nd Infantry Division, lost his life. An immigrant from Mexico who worked livestock for Charles Schreiner, Lemos participated in an offensive in the Saint-Mihiel region where he was designated as an Infantry Scout before he was killed by a German artillery shell. Baker and Lemos both served in the Texas Army National Guard and, therefore, would have participated in drills with their local unit on land that today is part of the campus of Schreiner University.
Francisco Lemos’ remains were sent back to Kerrville where they were interred in Mountain View Cemetary, near Tivy stadium. Sidney Baker’s and Earl Garrett’s remains were interred at the Meuse – Argonne American Cemetery. Our group stops to visit their graves and place Texas flags at the base of each of their crosses, with Dr. Frazier noting that this group of travelers will not forget the sacrifice of these sons of Kerrville.
As we drive away from an idyllic glade covered with thousands of crosses marking the graves of young American men killed in war, we pass through the beautiful and bucolic French countryside. How terrifying this same land must have looked, smelled, and sounded more than a hundred years ago, savaged as it was by the brutality of World War I, when Garrett, Baker, and Lemos met it for the first time. And what a clash of experiences late spring has provided: we had just witnessed another class of Schreiner graduates joyfully commence their long journeys to old age with the promise of lives filled with hope and fear, love and loss, despair and joy – all the things that make a life full and complete. While here, in the back roads of France, these young men from Kerrville – almost the same age as Schreiner’s most recent graduates – are forever locked in late adolescence. When we return home to Kerrville, we will turn left and right on the streets that bear their names. Perhaps we will not do so quite as casually anymore.
And finally, we travel on to Riquewihr, the charming Alsatian village where we believe Charles Schreiner – the founder of Schreiner Institute, College, and University – was born. Riquewihr, with its colorful half-timber homes inside the walled city and its fromageries and winstubs and cobblestone streets, seems so idyllic that it is hard to believe that anyone would want to leave. What was happening here in 1848 that made Gustave A. and Charlotte Schreiner move with their five children to the United States and eventually to Texas? Perhaps immigration in Alsace was booming as a result of Germans moving there who did not want to be conscripted. And perhaps an opportune moment had arrived to sell out and try someplace new, especially since other Alsatians were immigrating to Central Texas? Perhaps someone had sold the couple on the limitless promise of Texas in contrast to the limited opportunities in Riquewihr? We simply do not know.
I do think that we know enough about the universal condition of teenage boys across time and space, though, to make some assumptions about how Charles must have felt about this move. He was almost certainly scared and afraid – and probably mad at having been pulled away from his home and all the things that provided him with certainty and rootedness. All of this anxiousness and emotion would be heightened a few years later when, after his parents’ death, he found himself facing a very uncertain future in Texas – largely on his own. We should count ourselves lucky that this young man, Charles Schreiner, chose to use those emotions to propel him into a life of purposeful action, leaving a legacy known as Schreiner Institute, then College, and now University.
It is easy to feel insignificant as we follow in the footsteps of our local Kerrville heroes: the teenager who was leaving home to travel who-knows-where to find who-knows-what and the soldiers facing almost certain death on shores far from home. But Dr. Frazier reminds us that there are connections everywhere. And that means our stories are tied to their stories, and that we, therefore, are in stories bigger than ourselves.
We are all connected in ways that escape us in common hours. But on a trip to France with 27 friends and colleagues, we are reminded that our task is take up our part of the story as capably as we are able. In doing so, we rebuild our connections to Schreiner, Denius, Garrett, Baker, and Lemos – among many others – and we are reminded of the great and good story which we should be honored to tend and tell for our short time.
