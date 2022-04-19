KPUB earns national ‘Outstanding Safety Practices’ award

Kerrville Public Utility Board has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for its safe operating practices in 2021, receiving a first-place award in its utility group category.
A total of 318 utilities from across the country entered the annual Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2021. A utility’s incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on its number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2021, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
This year marks the third time that KPUB has earned this award in recent years, having received the award also in 2017 and 2018.
“KPUB values employee safety above all else to ensure that everyone goes home to their families safely each day,” said Tammye Riley, KPUB director of operations. “Winning first place in this category for the third time in the last four years is a reflection of the dedication to our safety-first culture within our organization.”
“In our industry, safety is the top priority,” said Bob Scudder, Chair of APPA’s Safety Committee and Industrial Hygiene and Corporate Risk Manager at Grand River Dam Authority. “This is a commitment that needs to come from the top down and permeate every aspect of operations. These awarded utilities have embraced this priority, and they deserve to be celebrated.”
The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years.
A complete list of winners is available at www.PublicPower. org.
