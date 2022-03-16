Peterson Health lifts mask mandate

Peterson Health has lifted the mask mandate for employees and visitors to its facilities due to the steady decline in positive COVID-19 cases.
According to Lisa Winters, Peterson Health director of marketing and community relations, masks were no longer required as of Friday, March 11.
Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson explained the decision and praised his staff.
“We are seeing a rapid decline in positive cases and hospitalizations for the first time in nearly two years and are feeling a great sense of hope and relief. Our staff has diligently worn masks for the safety of our patients, the community, and each other because it was is the right thing to do,” Edmondson said. “They have stood strong on the frontline these long and challenging months and have never wavered from providing exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care. We feel justified in the steady and stable decline that we can lift this requirement. I’ve always said that we have been smiling behind the mask, but I cannot wait for us to smile without the mask.”
Although the mask mandate has been lifted, Winters said precaution is still being execised.
“As Peterson Health lifts the universal masking, we will continue to follow all transmission-based isolation practices,” Winters said. “This means appropriate PPE will be donned when entering designated rooms and for those entering non-isolation patient rooms.”
She said staff will continue to screen and test for COVID upon admission and screen patients or visitors at the front entrance of Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Ambulatory Care Center.
“Patients who are positive will be placed in the appropriate transmission based on isolation,” Winters said. “Transmission-based precautions will also be applied to visitors wishing to see a patient that has been placed on isolation precautions,” Winters said. “Peterson Health will remain vigilant and should conditions or rates of transmissions rise or hospitalizations increase again, the mask requirement may be reinstated.”
For more information, updates or changes, visit www.petersonhealth. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.