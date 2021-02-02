Tivy places 25 musicians in Region Band

Auditioning virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, 24 Tivy High School band members earned spots in the Region 29 5A Band, while one musician earned a spot in the 6A Band.
“Our amazing Tivy band students worked very hard through the challenges, like COVID-19, full time classes, and marching band, and they put in the extra hours to learn the music,” said head band director Roxanne Vickers.
“Students recorded their audition segment, and it was then submitted for judging. This was a first for these students as these auditions are usually in person.”
Of those musicians, 15 placed high enough on their instrument to advance to the area competition.
Ashley Blueyes earned second chair on flute in the 6A Region Band and will advance to the area round of competition.
Those advancing to the 5A Area auditions include: Peyton Torkelson, Bianca Rodelo and Gaby Lopez, all on flute; Caiden Cuevas on oboe; Gwen Salazar, Ariana Bernal and Lizzie Scales, all on clarinet; Katie Brooks on alto sax; Ashlyn Davison on tenor sax; Jonathan Halpin and Jalen Wright on trumpet; Lyle Goodyear on French horn; Reagan Derrick on trombone and Alex Arredondo in percussion.
Other musicians earning spots in the 5A Region Band include: Jocelyn Escobedo, Alana Ukpong, Mikayla Ward and Marlowe Chalfant on flute; Nanami Dolley and Jake Maberry on alto sax; Shaun Platt and Jose Hernandez on trumpet; Raelin Batley on euphonium and Sara Brown in percussion.
Students advancing to the Area round will record their audition for judging to determine All-State Band honors.
