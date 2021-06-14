KPUB slates ‘Public Power Month of Giving’

The Kerrville Public Utility Board is celebrating the “Public Power Month of Giving”—a monthlong event in which not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities engage in volunteer activities in their communities. The event was established by the American Public Power Association.
APPA has asked the more than 2,000 public power utilities across the country to participate and join the celebration of giving during June.
Public power utilities are community-owned and customer-focused, and as such, KPUB is actively involved in the community and regularly gives back in a variety of ways. This month, KPUB has a series of extra giving activities planned to help power an even better community here.
Slated activities will include:
• Donating box fans to the Salvation Army to give relief to community members without AC during the summer heat;
• Providing 50 complimentary home weatherization kits and energy-saving materials to the Doyle Community at their Food for Soul Event on Friday, June 11, 12-2 p.m.;
• Hosting a community blood drive on June 17 to help with critical blood supplies in our area;
• Volunteering at Kerrville’s Mega Food Pantry Event on June 28 to help distribute 36,000 pounds of food;
• Hosting a canned food drive for the month of June to help provide food relief to our friends and neighbors in need.
“At KPUB, community involvement is an integral part of our utility’s culture,” said KPUB Director of Customer & Community Relations, Allison Bueché. “Our employees love serving our community and giving back by volunteering their time.”
The celebration this month is only one way that KPUB gives back to the community.
The utility’s employees regularly volunteer through a newly formed employee volunteer program. KPUB employees can be found doing activities like ringing the bell for the Salvation Army during the holiday season or volunteering their time on the weekends to work on a Habitat Home.
Additionally, the utility invests revenues directly back into the area and provides in-kind resources to community events such as Kerrville’s 4th on the River, the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation and more.
How the community can
participate in the spirit of giving
KPUB will be accepting canned food donations at its main office located at 2250 Memorial Blvd through June 25. All donations will be distributed to Mustard Seed Ministry’s food pantry and the Doyle Community Center.
To sign up for KPUB’s upcoming blood drive and help save a life, visit kpub.com/blooddrive. The event will be by appointment only, and no walk-ups will be accepted. For questions, contact Bueché at 792-8250.
