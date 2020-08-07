8-year-old girl critical after vehicle crashes into her home

An 8-year-old Kerrville girl remains in critical condition in a San Antonio hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed through the bedroom wall of her home while she was sleeping.
Lt. Mary Krebs, of the Kerrville Police Department, said officers were called to the scene at 10:53 p.m. Thursday night.
“A preliminary investigation showed 23-year-old Isaac Barboza Jr. was traveling on Leland Street in a 2013 White Ford F-250 truck when he veered off the roadway, crashing into a house in the 500 block of Leland,” Krebs said. “The vehicle penetrated the exterior of the house and into the bedroom of an 8-year-old female, subsequently pinning the child underneath the vehicle.”
KPD officers and Kerrville Fire Department crews were able to free the child with the assistance of an off duty Kerr County Sheriff’s Office correction officer, Krebs said.
“The child was subsequently flown by Air Medical to San Antonio and is listed in critical condition,” Krebs said.
Barboza was arrested at the scene and charged with Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $65,000.
Krebs said the accident is still under investigation by KPD.
