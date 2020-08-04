Free COVID-19 testing offered tomorrow at HCYEC

Free oral swab COVID-19 testing will be offered tomorrow, Aug. 5, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center
No symptoms need be present and no doctor's order is necessary for Kerr County citizens to receive test.
Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. "Dub" Thomas urged local residents who want to receive a test to come out to the center. The oral swab tests will be administered by Curative Inc. starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. (or until they run out of kits.)
Whether or not you plan to get tested, please share this information with your friends, family, co-workers and anyone else who might want this information so that they can make the choice, too, Thomas said.
Thomas noted that the clinic is testing only for active COVID-19 infections. It is NOT an antibody test.
For those who cannot attend the clinic, Peterson Regional Medical Center continues to operate its outreach clinic with expanded staff and hours. It tests those who are suffering one or more symptoms. To make arrangements for testing or to get answers for any pandemic-related question, citizens may call the hospital's COVID-19 hotline: 1-830-896-4200, and select Option 1.
Kerr County added 3 positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 389. Five deaths have been reported. The Texas Department of Health & Human Services is reporting 328 recoveries for the county, leaving active cases at a total of 59 active COVID-19 patients locally.
