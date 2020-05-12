KPUB employees donate $5,000 to Kerrville Food Relief Fund

Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB) staff members made a group $5,000 donation from the utility’s employee charity fund to benefit community members in need in response to a growing demand from local food pantries.
The employees’ charity donation was presented on April 29, 2020, to the organizers of the Kerrville Food Relief Fund by KPUB General Manager & CEO, Mike Wittler. The new fund was founded by councilwomen Judy Eychner and Delayne Sigerman to pool donations from local businesses and individuals for grant-making purposes to Kerrville nonprofit agencies securing groceries and household supplies for families in crisis.
“We have been talking a lot about various options to help families in our community during this difficult time,” said Wittler. “Our employees established a charity fund through payroll deductions many years back, and they collectively decided a donation from it was a great way to help our neighbors in need right now.”
Additionally, some of KPUB’s employees have chosen to support the Kerrville Food Relief Campaign with continuous payroll deductions to support the fund’s ongoing needs with future donations. The fund is managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, and primary grantee recipients include Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM), Mustard Seed Ministries, the Doyle Community Center and St. Vincent de Paul.
“We are thrilled to see Kerrville Kindness on the rise with the support we’ve seen from community members, businesses and even our local restaurants,” said Eychner. “Employee funds like this help tremendously, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to purchase food to fill empty pantries here in Kerrville and very needed household essentials.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.