Maguire ready to take seat on bench

Local attorney Patrick Maguire will be sworn in on Jan. 1 as the new judge for the 198th Judicial District, which serves both Kerr and Bandera counties. He will succeed retiring Judge M. Rex Emerson, who has served as the 198th District judge since 2009.
Maguire moved to Kerr County in 1986 at the age of 14. His mother, originally from Hondo, was in the U.S. Navy stationed in Maryland when Maguire was born. After she left the Navy, they moved back to the Hill Country and she enrolled in the Schreiner University licensed vocational nursing program and went to work at the Kerrville VA Hospital.
A 1990 Tivy High School graduate, Maguire attended the University of North Texas and then Texas Tech Law School. While waiting for his bar exam results, he and his wife, Tara (Maloney) also a Tivy graduate, lived in Lubbock for a short time and then moved to San Antonio. During that time Maguire contacted then 216th District Attorney Bruce Curry; and Curry allowed Maguire to complete an unpaid internship in his office. His wife, with her TCU journalism degree, worked in the newspaper business in San Antonio.
“Working the Bruce Curry’s office was a great experience. Bruce was a great mentor to me and he took me under his wings. I had originally intended to do civil law and work for a big law firm. Then I met then 216th District Judge Steve Ables. I remember the first time I met him in a Bandera County pre-trial. He was the role model of what I pictured a judge should be. I also met and watched retired district judge Bob Barton during those eight or nine months I was with Bruce. He had a great influence on my decision also,” Maguire said.
Once he received his bar exam results, Ables swore him into the practice of law.
“It was just before I did my first plea hearing. I was very nervous,” Maguire said.
He applied and was hired as a second chair misdemeanor prosecutor in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office in April 1998 which Maguire describes as “low on the totem pole.” He worked in San Antonio for about two years, but his heart remained in the Hill Country so “we decided we wanted to make our way back to Kerrville.”
Local attorney Bill Arnold hired him as an associate attorney so he joined his firm and achieved the goal of returning home to Kerrville in 2000.
“Bill was a mentor and role model for me. He was a good trial lawyer and I learned a whole lot from him. He holds a special place in my heart. I always believed that lawyers, like doctors, needed a ‘residency’ to give them time to learn from others. The experience I got from both Bruce and Bill gave me that needed experience,” Maguire said.
When former local attorney Preston Douglas moved to Corpus Christi to go into private business, he gave Maguire all of his criminal cases. He eventually extended his practice to include family law and medical malpractice cases, that he received from Bill Arnold. He also partnered with local attorney Harold Danford and Rex Emerson, from 2003 to 2007 before going into private practice.
Maguire has had broad experience in all kinds of cases that he will deal with on the bench as the 198th District Judge, including civil litigations, real estate, family law, criminal defense and all kinds of other legal areas.
“In the big city they have judges that specialize in certain kinds of cases, but in rural communities a judge kind of has to be a ‘jack of all trades’,” Maguire said.
He did court-appointed criminal defense for several years and has continued to do some criminal appeals in recent years which he will have to withdraw from when he is sworn in as the new district judge.
Maguire has served as municipal judge for the City of Kerrville since 2003, a position that he will turn over to local attorney Lucy Pearson at the end of the year.
“I could have made more money practicing in the big city, but I got to attend all my kids’ activities as they grew up. I love the camaraderie in Kerrville among the attorneys also,” he added.
Maguire said he is looking forward to being sworn into the 198th District Judge’s office in January.
“Once I met Judge Ables and Judge Barton, I knew what I wanted to do and now I will have the chance to do it. There’s nothing I want to change from what Rex has been doing. I want to maintain continuity. Judge Emerson has always run his courtroom the way it needs to be run and I want to continue that same court procedure,” Maguire said.
Maguire said the one thing he will miss is practicing law as a private attorney after January 1, but he has sold his practice to an attorney from Boerne and that attorney also purchased his office on Barnett Street.
“You have to bring your own personality to a new job, but I want to take some of what each of these judges have taught me over the years. Having judges like these as mentors has been an invaluable addition to my legal background,” he added.
Maguire has also served as the president of the board of the Hill Country Dispute Resolution Center since 2018 and he will also vacate that position at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.