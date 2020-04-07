Guide to filing unemployment during pandemic

Getting information on how to file unemployment claims has been rather difficult, but thanks to Texas Rep. Andrew Murr, we have some answers.
Murr said Texas who find themselves unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits and manage their claims through the Texas Workforce Commission.
To apply online, applicants must visit ui.texasworkforce.org and create a user ID and password.
TWC is also taking claims via telephone at (800) 939-6631.
You will need to have the following information available to file the claim:
• Personal information and Social Security number
• Personal Identification Number (for returning claimants only)
• Previous employer's business name, address, and phone number
• Dates worked for for last employer, along with wages and work hours
• Nine-digit routing information and account number for your bank or credit union, should you wish to receive benefits via direct deposit.
Online claimants will need to complete the online application, choose a payment plan, submit the application and retain the confirmation issued. Benefits can be paid through direct deposit or via debit card.
TWC is currently experiencing a massive increase in call volumes and hold times on their Tele-Center phone lines and online web application. To help prevent website outages and ensure every applicant is able to file their unemployment benefits claims, TWC is asking Texans to apply during designated times and days, based on the number their area code begins with:
If your area code begins with 9, file claims on:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.;
If your area code begins with 3, 4, 5 or 6:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.;
If your area code begins with 7 or 8:
Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon;
If your area code begins with 2:
Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
The recently passed federal “Cares Act” provides unemployed workers with possible additional benefits under “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” which includes 13 weeks of additional benefits and an additional $600 per week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.