City, county officials to open 'Warming Center' Thursday, Friday

Kerr County, Texas, and the City of Kerrville emergency management leaders are working with First United Methodist Church in Kerrville to offer a central location for those who need warmth during the arctic cold front later this week.
First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, will open its gymnasium to anyone seeking warmth from 8 am. until dark on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3-4.
“Current plans call for hosting a warming center rather than an overnight shelter, but those plans may change when we know more about how this cold weather is impacting our area,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management.
Although this cold front is not expected to have the same impact as the lengthy, historical ice and snow experienced during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, it will cast very cold temperatures with lows in the single digits on Thursday morning and closer to zero on Friday morning, due to the 20-30 miles per hour winds.
“There is a potential for temperatures to remain below the freezing point for 48 hours between Thursday and Friday,” Thomas said, also adding that there is a chance of wintry precipitation on Thursday.
The warming center is prepared to receive up to 500 people. Because supplies are limited, however, anyone coming to the First United Methodist Church gym should bring their own clothes, food, supplies and medicine that they will need during their time there.
The FMUC gymnasium is located at the back of the church complex, closest to the hospital. The back doors will be open, and visitors are asked to enter there instead of the main sanctuary entry.
During the cold weather, public restrooms at Carver Park and Singing Winds Park will be closed and will not open until next week. The city will also turn off the water at the dog park and all outdoor water fountains, including along the Kerrville Rive Trail. The interactive fountain feature at Louise Hays Park is also closed until further notice.
More updates will be posted to Facebook as this weather system develops.
