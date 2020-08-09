Local veterinarian killed in TPWD helicopter crash

Texas Parks & Wildlife Deparmtent officials have confirmed that local veterinarian Dr. Bob Dittmar was one three victims killed in a helicopter crash that occurred yesterday in West Texas, according to a TPWD press release.
The crash occurred Saturday while Dittmar and two other TPWD employees were conducting aerial surveys for desert bighorn sheep in West Texas on TPWD’s Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in Brewster County.
“No words can begin to express the depth of sadness we feel for the loss of our colleagues in this tragic accident,” said Carter Smith, TPWD Executive Director. “These men were consummate professionals, deeply liked and highly regarded by their peers and partners alike for the immense passion, dedication, and expertise they brought to their important work in wildlife management and veterinary medicine. Wildlife conservation in Texas lost three of its finest as they so honorably and dutifully carried out their calling to help survey, monitor and protect the bighorns of their beloved west Texas mountains. We will miss Dewey, Brandon, and Dr. Bob deeply and dearly. All of us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Stockbridge, White, and Dittmar families in the wake of this devastating tragedy and continue to pray for the health and recovery of the pilot.”
The victims also include Wildlife Biologist Dewey Stockbridge, Fish and Wildlife Technician Brandon White. The pilot, a private contractor, survived the crash and was transported to El Paso for further treatment.
Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement this morning: “Our hearts ache today for those who died in this tragic accident. Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by this loss and we extend our sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims. I ask all Texans to keep these families in their thoughts and prayers.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Game Wardens are currently investigating the incident. Further details will be shared with the public as they become available.
