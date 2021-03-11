Sea Turtle rescue

Lisa Winters, public information officer at Peterson Health, regressed to a favorite part of her childhood in the aftermath of Texas’ ice storm, and spent most of a week on South Padre Island to lend a hand to a massive rescue effort of the sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico.
“The ‘Sea Turtles Inc. Rescue Center’ on South Padre Island and the marine biologists were monitoring the water temperatures and expecting the freeze,” Winters said. “When the water in the Gulf is too cold, the turtles freeze and pop up and float; but they can’t raise their heads out of the water to breathe. And when the biologists and rescue center knew the depth of the freeze, they sent out boats to get the turtles out of the water.”
She said they expected maybe 400 or 500. They didn’t know there would be between 4,500 and 5,000.
The locals and volunteers took out boats to collect the turtles off the surface of the water; and those crews and boats included vessels from the U.S. Coast Guard and Texas Parks & Wildlife. They literally lined their decks with sea turtles.
They first brought them to a building at the Rescue Center that is about the floor space of one floor of the Peterson’s Hospice building.
As shown on national news, that sea turtle collection grew so large that the rescue site was expanded to the South Padre Island Convention Center next door and the thousands of sea turtles filled most of the floor space there, too. Many sitting on the floor, shell to shell; and some “dry-docked” in plastic children’s pools.
“Marine biologists said they saw more species than expected,” Winters said.
The known species in the Gulf include Loggerhead, Ridley, Green, Kemp and Atlantic Green Sea Turtles.
Many of them didn’t survive the freezing temperatures, but those that did were returned to the Gulf, many of them having to be taken by boat farther out to warmer water than where they were removed. There were national news photos of boats with slides attached on the sides to have the turtles gently slide back into the water.
Winter’s connections
Winters grew up in Weslaco as Lisa Stone and her parents had a place on South Padre Island when she was a child, about 20 miles from Brownsville and about the farthest south Texas extends.
“I knew the late Ila Loetscher, who was known as the ‘Turtle Lady’ on South Padre. My parents were friends of hers. It was my job beginning at the age of 12 to clean the two turtle tanks in her backyard at her Padre home and to check on them when she was traveling. Her mission expanded over the years as I grew up as she and volunteers and donors established the first Sea Turtle, Inc. on the main boulevard. It was simple but unprecedented in it’s mission to assist sick or injured turtles. People as compassionate about me when it comes to these special sea turtles have not only kept it going, but have grown it beyond Ila’s dreams likely. Winters said. “Sea Turtles can live to 200 years old.”
Winters said at least two of the original sea turtle residents are still living in better tanks in the new location.
“And every time I’ve returned, I visit “Gerry” and “Merry Christmas.”
She swears they know her by sight (at least without a COVID face mask) and swim up to their tank sides to greet her.
“It was just that I’ve grown up with many of the turtles in the rescue center, “Gerry,” specifically and I’ve followed several of them like “Merry Christmas” since I was a young teen,” she said. “They are an important part of my life, my parents’ life, my children’s lifves. And through my love for Gerry, I’ve introduced hundreds of my friends and extended family and co-workers to the Sea Turtle Inc. I return multiple times a year, mostly to check on Gerry, and then learn new things every time I visit for the past three decades.”
She said the rescue center rehabilitates the turtles after injuries from boats and vehicles on roads or injury from beach trash such as plastic bags and straws that debilitates them; but thanks to volunteers and the heroic efforts of the hospital at the rescue center they are treated for their conditions and can returns to the Gulf as often as physically possible, sometimes to the extent of fitting them with prosthetics including fake flippers. Those that can’t be returned to the wild are cared for and exhibited at the center, for their lifetimes and known as the “Resident.”
Winters had already planned a week’s vacation in Puerto Rico with her brother – where sea turtles again would have been involved – but the ice storm canceled that.
“One video I saw made me say, ‘I’m going,’ when I saw them lined up on the convention center floor. Even my son and daughter said, ‘You’ve got to get down there!’ When I received word of the situation from friends at South Padre, and knew I already had a week off from my cancelled trip to Puerto Rico, I started packing my bags. And thanks to a friend who loaned me his Jeep since my car died in the freeze, I was able to head to South Padre Island hoping to be right in the thick of things. I also knew I would never likely see anything like it again … and as always, wanted to make sure Gerry was doing okay through the storm.
“My six days were very rewarding, with offers to help where I could, but the final two were heartwarming to see Gerry, Merry Christmas, Allison and Fred who I’ve watched for many, many years. They were alive and well and adapting.”
She called Sea Turtle, Inc. an amazing place with an impactful purpose serving to rehabilitate sick or injured turtles. They have grown from a small road-side center to an expansive education center. All money collected from admission or sales in the gift shop goes back to the continued care of sea turtles.
“I encourage anyone stepping on South Padre Island to stop by and witness their wonderful work and, like me, fall in love for life with a sea turtle or two.”
She said the Arctic temperatures also killed a lot of fish on the coast, and the smell was terrible outside her hotel room. And when she usually makes stops on the drive back to buy citrus fruit at stands, there was none to be found on this trip. She did find a whole unbroken rare sand dollar on the shore, though. Concludes Winters, “I knew I was meant to be there the moment I arrived. I told my brother who was gracious enough to offer my trip to Puerto Rico that I must have been meant to see my own sea turtles instead of swimming with turtles I’ve never met. While we were both disappointed, he got it! As I combed the beach and reflected on all that I’ve seen and the way the events unfolded, I knew the moment I saw a perfect, unbroken sand dollar, the first I’ve found in over 20 years on the beach I grew up on, that I was meant to be right where I was. It was the sign I needed.”
