Halloween activities announced

The following modified Halloween events are being offered by area organizations, with each implementing safety guidelines due to COVID-19.
Area families are invited to participate in one or more of the following events as an alternative to going door-to-door as has been traditional for so many years.
Friday
A “Halloween Drive-Thru” is offered on the Schreiner University campus on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.
Booths will be stationed around the campus loop, and participants will not need to get out of their vehicles. Safety precautions will be taken to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
Participants can access the event through the main entrance off Memorial Boulevard.
This event is organized and sponsored by the university’s Student Government Council.
Saturday
On Saturday, Oct. 31, the “Annual Pumpkin Run 5K/10K and Harvest Festival” will be held at 8 a.m. The 5K/10K run will be held again, followed by a drive-through version of a “Harvest Festival” on Holdsworth Dr. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.
Come dressed in your favorite costume. There will be food, bounce houses, cake walk, carnival games and much more. The Salvation Army Kroc Center is located at 201 Holdsworth Dr.
Call 315-5762 for more information, or visit their website at www.kerrvillekroc.org.
‘A Night at the Museum’
On Oct. 31, “A Night at the Museum” is offered at the Museum of Western Art, between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
There will be both a virtual story telling event as well as a drive-through candy distribution. Story telling will be viewable at the Museum of Western Art's Facebook page. The series will include a walking tour of the museum with Museum Director Darrell Beauchamp, as well as educational entertainment by local story teller Clifton Fifer.
A candy post will be offered at the Museum of Western Art located at 1550 Bandera Highway for drive-by trick-or-treating fun. A very special surprise will be offered to trick-or-treaters.
Call 896-2553 or visit their website at www.museumofwesternart.com.
Zion Lutheran Church
Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event on their parking lot at 624 Barnett St. on Oct. 31, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Families are invited to come enjoy treats from decorated car “trunks” and other vehicles.
Zion Lutheran Church is located at 624 Barnett St. Visit www.zionkerrville.org, for more information.
Ingram area
And the “Annual Ingram VFD and Ingram PD Trunk or Treat” will be held on Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The event is expected to include free fun, snacks, drinks, games, face painting and more.
This event will be held at 107 Old Ingram Loop, Ingram. Call 367-2636, or visit www.ingrampolice.org for more information.
