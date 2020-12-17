Kerrville ISD trustees held their regular board meeting for December on Dec. 14, by Zoom, and with attendance limited to trustees and minimal staff members.
Action items
Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust asked Kerrville ISD trustees to consider a board resolution to be sent to Governor’s office in
Austin, requesting that Texas public school personnel be designated as “Essential Front-Line Workers” and therefore eligible for priority COVID-19 vaccine distribution, if school personnel choose to get shots of the vaccine.
Trustees approved this request.
Also in this section of the agenda, trustees approved a change order for the new Tivy Ag Barn, under construction off Spur 100.
Foust also reminded trustees that he has served on the Kerr Economic Development Council for an extended term, and is willing to continue as part of that working group.
Trustees thanked him for his service and agreed he could continue to represent the school district on that board.
Foust also asked trustees for their approval of a submission he wants to send to the Texas Education Agency in Austin, asking for a waiver for an additional “asynchronous instruction / teacher preparation day.”
He said KISD can ask for this as they are already operating with a mixture of in-person and virtual classes, and he asked that they schedule this for Jan. 18, already the Martin Luther King holiday for some area people.
More parents could be able to stay home with their students that day, he said, while teachers would have an extra planning day.
Trustee Dr. David Sprouse said he was concerned about impact on the parents. Other trustees said if Foust applies quickly for this waiver, school officials can tell parents about the added home-schooling day soon and often.
With one trustee absent on Nov. 14, board members voted 5-1 to approve Foust’s proposed waiver, with Sprouse voting no on this question.
Head Start program
Susana Alejandro presented via Zoom an overview of the Head Start program, emphasizing the program is meant for children with at-risk backgrounds; and the goal is to provide those children with early mathematics and reading skills, generally “school readiness.” The program was launched here in 1965.
Alejandro said they also recognize the role the parents fulfill for each Head Start student.
She said in 1994, this program was expanded to include children ages birth to 5 years old. This year they have 87 young students enrolled in Head Start.
She thanked KISD for their continuing support, showing photos of student groups at the new railings, ramps, and playgrounds provided for the program at the Early Childhood campus.
She also said the lessons for these young students include not only their education but their overall physical health, dental health, nutrition and family counseling.
“We’ve had the most success with a ‘center-based’ model,” she told trustees, showing photos of students using classroom “centers” that include phones, dishes and other props.
Alejandro said the program has been funded by about $4.5 million over the years; and in the newest grant cycle, they were named as receiving $804,000 as of last Sept. 1.
Eligibility criteria is based on each family’s household income being at or below 100 percent of federal poverty guidelines, or about $26,000 per year; and some other requirements.
Open forum
In the Open Forum, a representative a representative of the CPA firm Eide Bailly outlined their almost-complete audit of the finances of Kerrville ISD, saying they are issuing the district “an unmodified clean opinion” that shows the district’s total assets are $70,312,629. The accountant said the district’s liabilities are up because of payments on construction matters; while grants and debt service also are “restricted amounts.”
The district shows revenues of $55.3 million for this year, and shows “no material weaknesses.”
The single unfinished section covers Special Education and some finances related to the CARES Act.
The CPA firm will send the completed audit back to the school board in January.
Under Information Items, Foust displayed aerial and ground-level photographs taken Dec. 11 at the new Hal Peterson Middle School on Olympic Drive and Loop 534, saying all the exterior walls are complete now.
The photos included the “curtain wall” in the cafeteria; library framing, the football field with its new press box and bleachers moved onto the new site from the old HPMS.
“One thing we are still waiting on is installation of the wood floors in the gyms,” Foust told trustees, saying that’s expected to be done about mid-January. “Overall, the construction is a little more than 70 percent complete.”
Trustees asked Foust about furniture for the new school; and he said it has been ordered for delivery May 1, 2021.
“Some of it is coming from overseas and some from in the United States. We really would like to run some summer programs in the new building,” he said.
On the new Tivy Ag Barn construction, Foust said steel was delivered last week to the construction site.
He assured trustees that Tivy’s ag students continue to make good use of the old Ag facility there, while work continues on the new facility.
One trustee asked Foust if he had asked City of Kerrville officials if they were considering extending Olympic Drive to a new connection at East Main. Foust said he hadn’t broached that topic with city officials yet.
Consent Agenda
This was the last trustee meeting for 2020, and the first meeting of the new year will be held on Jan 25, 2021, according to the Upcoming Events Report.
Other items in this section included new course offerings for the 2021-22 school year; and approval of an interlocal agreement with Kerr County for use of the Hill Country Youth Event Center as an evacuation site, if needed.
