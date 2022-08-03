City holds town hall meeting on short-term rentals

It was standing room only last Monday at the town hall to discuss possible solutions to concerns over the proliferation of short-term rentals (STRs) in Kerrville. More than 140 people attended the event at the DIetert Center.
Mayor Judy Eychner opened the meeting by explaining what the city was hoping to get from the participants. Present were city council members and members of the Planning and Zoning Commission. This was the third public meeting held by the city to discuss the issue.
“We are here to gather information, share ideas and find a solution for Kerrville, not Boerne or Fredericksburg or San Antonio,”
She said the council and P&Z members were really pleased with the emails they have received after the past two meetings to discuss the STR issue. She said many had suggested solutions and that all the information received would be passed on to the city staff. Additional information from Monday’s meeting will also be provided to staff.
Participants were encouraged to use sticky notes to add their comments and suggestions to easels around the room with the information and proposals from previous meetings.
“Talk to us about zoning, permits or possible online sources for homeowners,” the mayor added.
Drew Paxton, city planning director reported there are currently not more than 100 STRs inside the city limits. He discussed the difference in zoning regulations and deed restrictions and said the city only has authority related to zoning within the city and ETJ (extra-territorial jurisdiction areas) but no jurisdiction over deed restrictions.
Both the state and the city can collect hotel occupancy tax (HOT) on short-term rentals. All of the HOT tax collected by the city and the county goes to the convention and visitors bureau for use in attracting tourism and special events to the area.
“Our staff will draft an ordinance based on tonight’s input and from the two previous meetings,” Paxton said. “Please put down on paper what you want to tell us.”
The proposed ordinance will then go to the Planning and Zoning Commission for approval and, if approved, will be sent to the City Council for final approval.
Participants were given the opportunity to sign up to speak with a three-minute limit that was strictly followed. A total of 30 people spoke during the evening. About half supported the city developing regulations for STRs and the others were against the STRs being allowed at all.
“What makes up a neighborhood is the people, the residents, not the transients. We do not want short-term rentals in our neighborhood. We want to work with you to take back the ones that are already there. Help us preserve our neighborhoods,” said Nikki Caines.
Caines said she understood that five to 10 homes that are for sale in Kerrville are taken off the market a month and turned into STRs, which makes the affordable long-term housing issue more difficult.
Anna Ramirez told the city representatives that she purchased her dream home two years ago and now half of the homes in her neighborhood are STRs.
“I live in a quiet neighborhood,” she said, “and my home is something I wanted to pass down to my family. No one wants to buy a home in an area with STRs.”
She pointed out one of the major issues were the excessive number of cars and the traffic in the neighborhood since the STRs came.
Several speakers expressed concern about property values decreasing in neighborhoods with STRs and cited several cities around the state that have bans on STRs.
Gail Ray said that the city already has hundreds of short-term rentals-hotels.
“They are in a central location and have personnel to clean up when the guests leave,” Ray said. “Stop trying to make homes into mini-hotels.”
Seth Myers added that STRs might not comply with the ADA requirements, fire codes, etc.
“Who vets these people who come into town? They could be sexual predators. I don’t want people who whistle at my wife, my daughter or my daughter-in-law.”
Shawn Mason added that he believes the city has already made up their mind to allow the STRs to exist and be permitted under city regulations. He suggested that before any zoning changes are approved that the neighbors should be notified and if they oppose the STR, then it should be denied.
“If you are going to make quality of life decisions for people, then you need to listen to what people are saying.”
Pat Pattillo, 216th District Judge, said he believes in the rights of property owners, except when something negatively affects the rights of the property owner, especially in R1-designated neighborhoods. He suggested deed restrictions be placed on the properties when sold.
He also discouraged one of the proposals to “push it off to the neighbors to enforce the rules would be unfair.” The idea of an online reporting system has been proposed.
Clay Corder said the main problem was the way the city has stated the issue. Corder advocated for zero STRs in existing residential neighborhoods and restrictions on new ones being developed.
“It should be ‘Make Kerrville Better’ not be ‘make Kerrville better for STRs’.”
Eychner quickly interjected, “If anything we said leads you to believe we want to make things better for STRs that’s wrong. We are here to make Kerrville better.”
Several other speakers supported the regulation of the STRs by the city.
Nathan Fitch, who owns a management company for short-term rentals, pointed out that there was no one solution to fit all of the problems in the community.
He pointed out that the last hotel was constructed in Kerrville in 2018 and there was an inadequate number of rooms available. The solution he pointed out was short-term rentals.
“You are not going to be able to eliminate the ones that are already here,” Fitch said.
Linda Stone said she believes that the STRs are not the real problem but that the use of conditional use permits (CUP) were the problem in much of the city.
Jennifer Wise, an owner of a short-term rentals company, said the solution was as “clear as black and white rules.” She suggested online permit process even prior to purchasing a property could improve the issues.
Mike Maddry supported having STRs in his neighborhood but suggested that if the city uses a licensing (permit) process that it not allow the permit to be conferred with the sale of the property.
Developer John Perrin, who is building the new subdivision on Loop 534 near the new middle school said, “like it or not, Kerrville is a destination, but we do not want party houses in neighborhoods.”
His wife, Robin Braswell Perrin, whose family has lived in Kerrville for 86 years, pointed out that the revitalization of downtown Kerrville was a great success and she believed this issue could be resolved by everyone working together.
She also pointed out that a recent statement by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that “control of STRs exceeds the city’s authority.”
Downtown business owner Keri Wilt said she believed long-term rentals were more of a problem than the STRs, describing the substandard living conditions in some of the LTRs and the fact that renters are being evicted to make way for a STR.
Realtor Lisa McGehee said many long-term rentals are “not in very good shape” and the renters can’t do anything about it.
Other speakers said the STRs are driving up the cost of long-term rentals and taking away the opportunity for potential buyers of homes because of the cost increases.
The next opportunity for public input will be at the next regular meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 4.
