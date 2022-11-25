Christmas lights for ‘The Island’

With promises to bring Yuletide Cheer to local residents, the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation gathered on a cold, rainy Friday night to “Light the Island,” just as they promised when fundraising began 2020.
With the help of 210 total donors, 38 of which are major donors, electrical work began on Tranquility Island in Louise Hays Park to accommodate the installation of lighting for the cypress trees along the Guadalupe River, along with a host of Christmas decorations planned for placement in partnership with the City of Kerrville.
“This is just the beginning of what we plan to do on the island,” Ashlea Boyle, director of the City of Kerrville Parks & Recreation Department, said. “We have plans to expand it. We have plans to do some better lighting here. We added the arch this year and some of the ornaments.”
Boyle said the Women’s Chamber Kerr County “a long time ago” placed some Christmas decorations on the island.
“Which kicked this off years and years ago,” Boyle said. “They added to it this year and we are really excited about it.”
With electrical work almost halfway complete, KCLC President George Eychner welcomed guests and dignitaries to the formal event sharing details on how the expansive project came to pass.
“This has been a dream come true,” Eychner said. “There’s been a lot of work put forth by a lot of people.”
Eychner said the project was actually prompted decades ago.
“Mindy Wendele’s mother, Marge Nicholson, actually started all of this in 1990,” Eychner said. “She got with the head of the Parks & Recreation Department at that time, Dennis Kneese, and the head of KPUB at the time, Bill Taylor, and they came out and installed one electrical socket and lit up three trees. For any of you who knew Marge, she was a person who wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer.”
Eychner said in 1997 Nicholson engaged the help of the Kerr County Women’s Chamber membership to expand the project.
“God bless the Women’s Chamber. Since the warehouse fire in 1993, when the Christmas decorations burned up, the Women’s Chamber has been the sole organization to bring Christmas cheer to Kerrville, until we repurposed the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation in 2000 and got the lights along Sidney Baker,” Eychner said.
Eychner said once the KCLC was reorganized in 2020, Boyle approached the group with a vision to light up Tranquility Island.
“In 2019, they (City of Kerrville) had lit up about 10-15 trees with really spectacular results,” Eychner said. “She said the goal was to put in an electrical grid the whole length of the island and once it was done we would light up 105 trees. So, this is just a start.”
Eychner said in 2020, the KCLC adopted the Sidney Baker lighting project as the top priority and decided that “Light the Island” would be the project for 2021 and immediately presented the idea to the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation, asking for a $100,000 matching grant.
“God bless them, they did it,” Eychner said. “Just a few months later, we presented a check for $100,000 to the Kerrville City Council for the matching portion of the grant. It has been a fantastic response from our supporters.”
Eychner said, at this point, half of the project has been completed with a 200 amp service, which powers about half of the island.
“The power comes down from the power panel behind the library,” Eychner said. “The other half of the project is going to come off of Francisco Lemos Street.
Eychner said approval has just been given by the Texas Department of Transportation to run powerlines across the river along the Lemos Street Bridge.
Eychner introduced John Flowers, of Eveready Electric, who provided service on the project.
Flowers said his main goal was to protect the trees.
“It was an very interesting project,” Flowers said. “The main fear was killing these cypress trees, so we took a lot of care to make sure that didn’t happen.”
Eychner then wanted to recognize donors and highlighted the metal “Giving Tree,” which features donors of $1,250 or more, and was constructed by Tivy High School Agriculture Mechanics students, under the direction of teacher Cody Callender.
Callender said he and students took a 5 ft. by 8 ft. sheet of metal to Center Point to cut out the zig-zag shaped tree.
“The next chore, was to figure out how we were going to fit 38 names on this tree,” Callender said. “I had my kids draw 38 of these ornaments on different sizes, using compases. We cut them out on paper and played around with them for two days just to get the spacing right. Then, we cut them out of steel using free hand. There was a lot of grinding that went into those ornaments.”
Callender said he enlisted the help of the Tivy High School art students to create the design for the metal presents that are affixed underneath the “Giving Tree.”
“I sent her dimensions and her cuts traced the design onto a stencil that we laid on another sheet of steel and cut that out,” Callender said. “It was a challenge, but was a lot of fun. It kept us really busy. The kids really seemed to enjoy it and it was a great thing to be able to do for our community.”
Eychner thanked Callender and his students, saying their efforts helped save thousands of project dollars.
At the end of the presentation, Eychner counted down to the lighting of the island, signalling his wife, Mayor Judy Eychner, who pulled the switch to oficially turn the lights on.
Tranquility Island is now lit up for the holidays, and will feature artificial snow for a limited time from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24, for children of all ages to enjoy.
